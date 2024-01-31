🔊 Listen to this

Dallas senior Brianne Dempsey turned in one of the top diving performances in the history of the Wyoming Valley Conference, breaking pool and school records on Wednesday.

Dempsey scored 312.25 in the six-dive event to highlight the Mountaineers’ 143-24 victory over Nanticoke Area. According to Dallas, that mark was one the six highest ever recorded in the WVC.

Peyton Stauffer, Lydia Gonzales and Audrey Haydu all won two individual events apiece for the Mounts. Haydu led the way with two more first-place finishes on relay teams.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 117, Nanticoke Area 33

Maddoc Watkins figured in on four event wins for the Mountaineers, touching first in the 50 free and 100 breast while also swimming on the 200 free and 400 free relay teams.

Nico Wilk and Artem Smagin added two individual wins apiece for Dallas with Wilk also helping earn a relay victory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 44, Lackwanna Trail 38

Erin Van Ness came through with 22 points to lift the Tigers to a non-conference win.

Laurianna Alston scored 11 for Tunkhannock.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 73, Wyoming Valley West 48

Luis Guzman topped four Cougars in double figures with 15 points to pick up a win on the road. Luke Gennaro added 11 while Nikoli Santiago and Sam Guzman had 10 apiece.

The Spartans got 14 points from Lemar Weatherspoon and 10 from Maki Wells.

Holy Redeemer 65, Lake-Lehman 49

Mark Atherton led the way with 15 points and George Sabatini added 10 for the Royals, who had 10 different players score at least one point in a home win.

Alex Smith scored a game-high 16 for the Black Knights. Jake Evans followed with 10.

Northwest 61, CMVT 33

Josh Miner led all scorers with 19 points in a home win over Columbia Monour Vo-Tech.

Ryan Miner finished with 16 points. Jace McCoy had 11.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 70, Scranton 62

In their first season in the Landmark Conference, the Colonels earned a season sweep of the Royals, controlling the boards in a road win.

Trent Fisher (19 points, 14 rebounds) and Lucas Lesko (16 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles as Wilkes finished with a 44-29 edge on the boards. Colin Ackerman added 16 points off the bench.

DeSales 86, King’s 46

Nationally ranked DeSales dominated in the first half, taking a 48-18 lead into the locker room to stay perfect in MAC Freedom play.

Chris Patton scored nine points to top the Monarchs, who played 20 players in the game, with 13 seeing at least 10 minutes of action.

Lebanon Valley 86, Misericordia 67

A tie game midway through the second half was smashed open as the Dutchmen went on a 23-3 run to take control.

The Cougars got 25 points from Kevin Lazdowsky. Derek Smith added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Scranton 86, Wilkes 58

The nationally ranked Royals shook off an early lead by the host Colonels to earn a Landmark Conference victory.

Brenna Babcock finished 5-for-5 from the field to lead Wilkes with 13 points. Yamirelis Matos scored 10 points to go with three assists.

DeSales 61, King’s 37

Despite the host Monarchs jumping out to a 17-8 lead, the first-place Bulldogs took the lead before halftime and remained unbeaten in MAC Freedom play.

Rowan Murray scored a career-high 10 points for King’s. Lauren Casey had eight points with 10 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Lebanon Valley 67, Misericordia 42

The Cougars fell behind in the third quarter as Lebanon Valley closed the frame on a 19-2 run.

Skylar Dowling and Jocelyn Grosch scored 10 points apiece for Misericordia.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 44, Lackwanna Trail 38

LACKAWANNA TRAIL (38) — Duffy 2 2-2 6, Rejrat 4 0-0 8, Van Fleet 2 0-0 4, Schirg 6 6-9 18, Axtell 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Seigle 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-11 38.

TUNKHANNOCK (44) — Faux 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 1-4 3, Gregory 1 2-2 5, Van Ness 6 5-6 22, Alston 5 1-10 11, Alguire 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 12-26 44.

Lackawanna Trail`10`7`8`13 — 38

Tunkhannock`4`9`14`17 — 44

Three-point goals — LT 0; TUN 6 (Van Ness 5, Gregory)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 73, Wyoming Valley West 48

HAZLETON AREA (73) — Gennaro 4 2-2 11, Santiago 3 1-2 10, Stish 2 0-0 5, S. Guzman 5 0-0 10, Marshall 4 0-0 8, Saladin 0 0-0 0, Diaz 4 0-0 9, Staffin 0 0-0 0, L. Guzman 7 0-0 15, Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Reimold 1 1-2 3. Totals 31 4-6 73.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (48) — Weatherspoon 5 2-4 14, Wells 5 0-2 10, Wojciechowski 0 3-4 3, Terry 4 0-0 8, Dittus 1 2-2 4, Woods 1 0-0 3, Reyes 2 0-0 6, Warrman 0 0-0 0, Swetz 0 0-0 0, Benson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-12 48.

Hazleton Area`25`16`17`15 — 73

Wyo. Valley West`9`14`15`10 — 48

Three-point goals — HAZ 7 (Santiago 3, Gennaro, Stish, Diaz, L. Guzman); WVW 5 (Weatherspoon 2, Reyes 2, Woods)

Holy Redeemer 65, Lake-Lehman 49

LAKE-LEHMAN (49) — Evans 3 1-2 10, A. Smith 6 1-1 16, Palka 1 0-0 3, Cronin 1 4-6 6, S. Smith 3 1-3 8, Egbert 0 0-0 0, Sparacio 2 0-0 6, L. Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-12 49.

HOLY REDEEMER (65) — Quaglia 0 1-2 1, Atherton 6 0-0 15, Sabatini 3 4-4 10, Sock 2 0-0 6, Popson 4 0-2 8, Sekol 3 0-0 7, Lacari 1 2-2 5, Hurst 3 0-0 6, Casey 0 0-0 0, Wasiakowski 0 0-0 0, Dubaskas 1 2-2 4, Coates 1 0-0 3, McLean 0 0-0 0, Ohrin 0 0-0 0, Drayton 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-12 65.

Lake-Lehman`9`15`11`14 — 49

Holy Redeemer`21`13`22`9 — 65

Three-point goals — LL 10 (Evans 3, A. Smith 3, Sparacio 2, Palka, S. Smith); HR 8 (Atherton 3, Sock 2, Sekol, Lacari, Coates)