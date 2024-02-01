🔊 Listen to this

Nevaeh Baran and Kaitlyn Majiros each scored in double figures as Nanticoke Area handled Wyoming Area 58-37 on Wednesday, maintaining a hold on second place in Division 2 of WVC girls basketball.

Baran led all scorers with 15 points, and Majiros was right behind her with 14 points for the Trojans, who improved to 8-3 in league play with the win, a half game ahead of Lake-Lehman.

Krea Bonita and Abby Sterba scored eight points each to lead the Warriors.

Hazleton Area 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 25

Sophia Benyo scored 14 points and helped the Cougars build up a 40-12 lead by halftime en route to a home win.

Emma Krawczeniuk led the Wolfpacks with nine points.

Crestwood 47, Berwick 27

The Comets scored 30 of their 47 points in the second half to put away Berwick. Keira Dougherty led Crestwood with 15 points, and Charlie Hiller cracked double figures as well with 10 points.

Alysa Lewis had nine points to lead the Bulldogs.

MMI Prep 47, Hanover Area 38

Bria Kringe turned in a huge performance, finishing with 37 points to rally the Preppers from a halftime deficit to win at home. Cassidy McDermott and Georgia Washko recorded 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively.

Emma Schlingman scored 13 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Maggie Murphy added 10.

Wyoming Valley West 60, Tunkhannock 15

Mackenzie Perluke’s 18 points led a trio of Spartans in double figures. Gabby Marsola added 15 and Thalia Irizarry chipped in 10 for Valley West in the win.

Laurianna Alston had six points to lead Tunkhannock. Erin Van Ness added five.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 82, Holy Redeemer 78

The Royals won seven of the 11 contested events, but the Cougars’ depth helped them secure the team victory.

Monserrat Garcia won the 500 free and swam on the first-place 200 free relay team to lead the Cougars.

Redeemer’s Arden Brunn (50 free, 100 fly) and Carly Glaser (100 free, 100 breast) won two individual events apiece and also competed together on two winning relay teams.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 114, Holy Redeemer 49

Chase Kaschak had a busy and successful day for the Cougars, figuring in on four first-place finishes. Kaschak won the 500 free and swam on all three winning relay teams.

Max Filchak paced the Royals with wins in the 50 free and 100 fly.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 58, Wyoming Area 37

NANTICOKE AREA (58) — Majiros 6 2-3 14, Reed 2 0-0 5, Aufiero 3 3-8 9, Donahue 0 0-2 0, Baran 5 3-6 15, Verazin 3 2-4 8, Johnson 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 11-25 58.

WYOMING AREA (37) — Slusser 2 0-0 6, Gaylord 2 1-2 6, Bonita 2 4-8 8, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Sterba 3 0-0 8, Kearns 3 1-4 7, Day 0 0-0 0, Sadowski 0 0-0 0, Gilligan 0 0-0 0, A. Gacek 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-14 37.

Nanticoke Area`13`13`16`16 — 58

Wyoming Area`13`7`9`8 — 37

Three-point goals — NAN 3 (Baran 2, Reed); WA 5 (Slusser 2, Sterba 2, Gaylord).

Hazleton Area 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 25

WILKES-BARRE AREA (25) — Keating 2 0-0 5, Thornton 1 0-0 2, Robinson 2 2-4 7, McAfee 1 0-0 2, Krawczeniuk 4 1-2 9, Grady 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Medina 0 0-0 0, Caloreja 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Derrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-6 25.

HAZLETON AREA (55) — Benyo 7 0-0 14, Bindas 3 0-0 8, Lagowy 0 0-0 0, Reimold 1 0-0 2, S. Shults 4 1-2 9, Marolo 2 0-0 5, Eberts 2 0-0 4, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Yost 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, E. Shults 2 2-2 6, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Radice 0 0-0 0, Chupela 0 0-0 0, Silva 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Matyas 1 0-0 2, Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-4 55.

Wilkes-Barre Area`5`7`13`0 — 25

Hazleton Area`21`19`8`7 — 55

Three-point goals — WBA 2 (Keating, Robinson); HAZ 4 (Bindas 2, Marolo, Yost)

Crestwood 47, Berwick 27

CRESTWOOD (47) — Kijek 0 0-0 0, Vieney 1 0-0 2, Hiller 4 2-2 10, Petrosky 0 0-0 0, J. Gallagher 1 6-6 8, Andrews 3 0-0 6, K. Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Jacobson 0 0-0 0, Lenahan 0 0-0 0, Sklarosky 0 0-0 0, Dougherty 4 5-6 15, Seifert 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-14 47.

BERWICK (27) — Farmer 1 0-0 3, Andreas 2 0-3 5, As. Knorr 0 0-0 0, Ochs 0 0-2 0, Fraind 1 0-0 2, Lewis 3 0-0 9, Switzer 1 0-0 2, Al. Knorr 0 0-0 0, Robbins 0 1-2 1, Starr 1 0-2 2, Klinger 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 1-9 27.

Crestwood`8`9`15`15 — 40

Berwick`8`2`6`11 — 27

Three-point goals — CRE 2 (Dougherty 2); BER 6 (Lewis 3, Farmer, Andreas, Klinger).

MMI Prep 47, Hanover Area 38

HANOVER AREA (38) — Schlingman 6 1-4 13, Bishop 1 0-0 2, Hughes 2 0-2 4, Vigorito 1 0-0 3, Murphy 4 0-0 10, Engleman 0 0-0 0, Russoniello 0 0-0 0, Tirado 2 2-6 6. Totals 16 3-12 38.

MMI PREP (47) — Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-2 0, Kringe 10 13-16 37, McDermott 2 0-0 4, Washko 0 2-6 2, Solgama 2 0-0 4, Carter 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 15-24 47.

Hanover Area`10`10`10`8 — 38

MMI Prep`6`10`17`14 — 47

Three-point goals — HAN 3 (Murphy 2, Vigorito); MMI 4 (Kringe 4)

Wyoming Valley West 60, Tunkhannock 15

WYO. VALLEY WEST (60) — Laudenslager 2 0-0 4, Novitski 0 0-0 0, Marsola 5 0-0 15, Perluke 6 6-8 18, Littman 0 0-0 0, Sierra 2 0-0 6, Brown 0 0-0 0, Irizarry 4 0-0 10, McLaughlin 1 0-0 3, Richet 1 0-0 2, Colleran 1 0-0 2, Yancey 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-8 60.

TUNKHANNOCK (15) — Staff 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Van Ness 2 0-0 5, Hunting 1 0-0 3, Alguire 0 1-2 1, Alston 2 2-8 6. Totals 5 3-10 15.

Wyo. Valley West`17`25`10`8 — 60

Tunkhannock`3`2`8`2 — 15

Three-point goals — WVW 10 (Marsola 5, Sierra 2, Irizarry 2, McLaughlin); TUN 2 (Van Ness, Hunting).