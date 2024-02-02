🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Just 90 seconds in to Thursday night’s game, Lake-Lehman coach Charlie Lavan needed a timeout after two turnovers and two Wyoming Seminary layups going the other way.

The quick breather worked wonders for his Black Knights.

Lehman tied the game by the end of the first quarter and steadily pulled away from there, shutting down Sem 44-27 to take over sole possession of third place in Division 2.

“Reset, and get your head back in this,” Lavan said his instructions to the team were during that timeout. “Sometimes you start a game like that, so we had to stop and get it straightened out.”

Ella Wilson led the Black Knights with 23 points, knocking down three triples and providing a massive spark for her team on both ends of the floor.

Two of those three-pointers came in the final minute of the first half, extending a one-point Lake-Lehman lead out to seven points heading into halftime, giving Lehman a bit of separation after a tight half.

“I think those really helped … especially because I haven’t been hitting my threes very well recently,” Wilson said.

With some extra breathing room afforded by Wilson’s three-pointers, Lake-Lehman came out in the second half and continued to lock down Wyoming Seminary’s offense.

Sem had 10 points in the first quarter but managed just 17 the rest of the way.

“Overall, good defense. … A few snafus where we left (Ella) Stambaugh, she’s a very good player,” Lavan said. “But overall, I was happy with the effort.”

Stambaugh, one of Sem’s leading scorers in just her freshman season, finished with nine points but had trouble finding open looks against the Lehman defense.

In the final quarter, Wilson outscored Seminary all by herself, scoring eight points and providing a bit of a statement finish for the Black Knights, who led by as many as 20 before settling for the 44-27 victory.

Lexy Lichtenstein led the Blue Knights with 11 points. She had six of those in the first quarter, and it was her defense that led Seminary out ahead early — on back-to-back possessions, she had a steal and a layup to give Sem that early 4-0 lead and forced a timeout out of Lehman.

Brenna Hunt had 10 points for Lehman to back up Wilson, and Delcia Biscotto chipped in five.

With the victory, Lake-Lehman improves to 7-3 in Division 2 with just two games left, while Wyoming Seminary drops to 6-4.

Both teams were trying to keep up with second-place Nanticoke Area, who improved to 8-3 with a win over Wyoming Area on Thursday night but will only have one game remaining in Division 2. Holy Redeemer leads the division and can’t be caught at the top.

With a chance to end the year in a deadlock with Nanticoke, and the District 2’s power ratings currently putting Lehman ahead of Nanticoke in any potential tiebreaker scenario to make the field for the WVC Championship tournament, Thursday night’s win was a critical one.

“It feels great, we’ve been working so hard for this game,” Wilson said. “We really needed it.”

Lake-Lehman 44, Wyoming Seminary 27

LAKE-LEHMAN (44) — Biscotto 2 0-0 5, Hunt 4 1-2 10, Wilson 10 0-1 23, Jenkins 2 0-3 4, Oliver 0 2-2 2, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-5 44.

WYO. SEMINARY (27) — Lichtenstein 5 0-0 11, Griffin 1 1-2 3, Stambaugh 4 0-0 9, Parra 0 0-0 0, Smeraldi 2 0-0 4, Luksic 0 0-0 0, Kersey 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-2 27.

Lake-Lehman`10`12`12`10 — 44

Wyo. Seminary`10`5`6`6 — 27

Three-point goals: LL 5 (Wilson 3, Hunt, Biscotto); SEM 2 (Lichtenstein, Stambaugh).