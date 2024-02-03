🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A physical game bordering on slugfest territory, Wyoming Area and Nanticoke Area went to battle for four quarters Friday night.

The Warriors, just like in their previous matchup with the Trojans this season, were able to land the decisive blows when it mattered most.

Wyoming Area came up with big bucket after big bucket in the fourth, putting a feisty Nanticoke squad down by a 58-52 final score.

“It was big, we needed this one,” said Wyoming Area coach Anthony Macario. “We knew it was going to be super physical, they got us here in the playoffs last year in a real similar type game, and our guys responded when it counted.”

Dane Schutter led the Warriors with 19 points and Brady Noone had 16. After a relatively quiet first half, Noone was a huge catalyst for Wyoming Area in the final eight minutes, scoring nine of his 16 points in the final quarter.

Though Wyoming Area led pretty much throughout, the Trojans refused to give an inch and kept the Warriors within striking distance through three quarters, trailing by just six heading into the final quarter.

Then Noone got rolling. Back-to-back possessions ended with him scoring at the rim, and then he found himself wide open in the corner, not a Trojan defender in sight.

He nailed the 3-pointer, extending the Warrior lead into double digits and quieting a very energetic Nanticoke Area crowd in the process.

“I heard my teammates saying shoot it, I knew there wasn’t much time left on the clock,” Noone said. “I was wide open, I let it fly and I buried it … it was a big turning point in the game.”

Nanticoke Area managed to keep it from getting out of hand, largely due to the work of Jaidyn Johnson on offense, but the flurry of Warrior offense proved to be too much to fight back from.

Johnson didn’t play in the first matchup, and he and Schutter went to war in the paint all night long.

“Credit to Jaidyn, he’s a great player but I accepted the challenge from our coach to face-guard him,” Schutter said. “I’m proud of the way our team played, proud of the way they played help defense without me and I’m glad we got the win tonight.”

Though Johnson was the game’s high scorer with 21 points, Schutter was able to win the battle on the glass and create plenty of second-chance opportunities for him and his team by pulling down a number of offensive rebounds.

“In my opinion, Dane’s the best player in the league and when he and Jaidyn go at it, it’s fun to watch,” Macario said. “Dane played outstanding tonight, made some big shots and got some huge rebounds when we needed to.”

Many of Schutter’s points came while finishing through contact, a familiar theme for both sides in this one. The two squads combined for 34 team fouls, 19 coming from Nanticoke.

Johnson was hampered by foul trouble after picking up three personals midway through the second quarter, and Nanticoke Area’s other standout scorer Liam Mullery fouled out in the fourth quarter with just eight points.

The Warriors improved to 8-1 in Division 2 with the victory and put some crucial distance between them and the rest of the field for second place in the division.

Nanticoke Area fell to 6-4 in the league with the loss.

Wyoming Area 58, Nanticoke Area 52

WYOMING AREA (58) — Sciandra 2 0-2 4, DeLucca 1 5-6 8, Noone 7 1-3 16, Ma. Rusinchak 3 2-2 11, Schutter 8 3-7 19. Totals 21 11-20 58.

NANTICOKE AREA (52) — Johnson 9 1-3 21, Remley 0 0-0 0, Turak 2 4-5 8, Brogan 1 0-0 3, Michel 1 4-4 7, Spencer 2 1-2 5, Li. Mullery 3 0-0 8.

Wyoming Area`18`8`16`16 — 58

Nanticoke Area`14`8`14`16 — 52

Three-point goals — WA 5 (Ma. Rusinchak 3, Noone, DeLucca); NAN 6 (Johnson 2, Li. Mullery 2, Brogan, Michel).