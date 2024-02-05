🔊 Listen to this

OTTAWA, Ontario — Alex Carpenter scored her second goal of the game in overtime as New York rallied past Ottawa 4-3 on Sunday.

Abby Roque and Jade Downie-Landry also scored as New York (2-2-1-4) reeled off four unanswered goals.

Corinne Schroeder made 39 saves for the win.

Aneta Tejralova, Lexie Adzija and Savannah Harmon scored for Ottawa (2-0-4-1).

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 shots in net.

Ottawa took an early 2-0 lead in the third when Hayley Scamurra created a turnover and found Adzija, who beat Schroeder five-hole for her team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Harmon made it 3-0 midway through the period. From down low, Daryl Watts saw Harmon coming through the slot to beat Schroeder high.

New York scored twice in a span of 44 seconds to make it a 3-2 game with 4:22 remaining before scoring a power-play goal to tie the game.

This was the first of four games between the two teams.

The game featured the league’s top two power plays. Ottawa (6 for 20) is first and New York (5 for 24) ranks second.

The PWHL schedule will pause after this weekend’s games for an IIHF International Break, with action resuming on Feb. 14.

MONTREAL 2, BOSTON 1

BOSTON — Erin Ambrose scored a goal and assisted on Laura Stacey’s winner in overtime to help Montreal beat Boston.

Ambrose, on the left side, slipped a pass between two defenders and in front of Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel to Stacey at the far post for a tap-in goal with 2:24 left in OT.

Ambrose opened the scoring with 4:01 left in the first period. Marie-Philip Poulin dropped a one-touch pass to Ambrose, who knifed in front of the net and beat Frankel to make it 1-0.

Elaine Chuli got her third win in as many starts this season for Montreal (3-2-2-1) and stopped 26 of the 27 shots she faced. Her 0.962 save percentage this season is best in the league.

Sophie Shirley scored her first goal of the season for Boston (2-2-0-2) about 4 minutes into the third period to make it 1-1.

Poulin is second in the PWHL in points (nine) and tied for second with six goals.