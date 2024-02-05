🔊 Listen to this

Fallen portable toilets are shown at Pebble Beach Golf Links before the scheduled final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif., on Sunday. The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been postponed until Monday.

A man clears debris from a fallen tree branch near a car at Pebble Beach Golf Links before the scheduled final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif., on Sunday. The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been postponed until Monday.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Rain and a raging wind on Sunday caused the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to be postponed, leading to the third Monday finish in the last six years.

But that assumes it can even be played on Monday.

Wyndham Clark two-putted for birdie on his final hole on Saturday for a tournament-record 60 and finished the day with a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg. Clark would be declared the winner if the final round cannot be completed.

More rain was in the forecast for Monday, which doesn’t bode well for a seaside course already saturated. Rain dumped nearly an inch on a soggy course, leading the tour to twice delay the start of the final round until calling it for the day.

Under PGA Tour guidelines, the final round wouldn’t start if there was no chance of finishing it Monday. Gary Young, the chief referee, had said that a “drop dead time” to start would be 10:15 a.m. to be able to finish.

Either way, it was a flat finish for the tour’s first full “signature event” that had an elite field of 80 players with no cut and a $20 million purse. It had been a chance for golf to shine on a Sunday with the NFL not playing and the location among the most famous in the sport.

This was not a felicitous meeting of land and sea. Instead, it was an angry one. Golf Channel posted images of wild-blown waves crashing off the rocks on the 18th, the ocean spray going over the bunker and onto the fairway.

The PGA Tour cited inclement weather and “safety concerns” when announcing the postponement, though it already had been determined spectators would not be allowed if golf had been played on Sunday. The National Weather Service said gusts could reach 60 mph (96 kph) and issued a high-wind advisory for the rest of Sunday. All tournament facilities at Pebble Beach remained closed.

The wind toppled portable bathrooms and other structures, and brought down one of the cameras used for the ShotLink scoring system. Signs on Monterey County roads recommended no travel until Monday night because of severe weather.

The courses were so wet from overnight rain throughout the week that a dozen golf balls were lost from plugging in the soft turf. In the opening round, Rory McIlroy had to use fingers on both hands to extract his tee shot from the fairway.

Bad weather — “Crosby weather” was the moniker back in the day — is not unusual for Pebble Beach. Justin Rose won last year on Monday, and Phil Mickelson had to return on Monday in 2019 because of a final-round delay caused by a hailstorm that turned the greens white.

The last 54-hole outcome on the PGA Tour was the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in 2016. Pebble Beach hasn’t had a 54-hole winner since Dustin Johnson in 2009.

If Clark is declared the winner, the U.S. Open champion would be joining some elite company. Since AT&T became the title sponsor, the 54-hole winners at Pebble all have been major champions — Johnson, Payne Stewart (1999), Mickelson (1998), and Fuzzy Zoeller (1986).

The most unusual of those 54-hole wins was Mickelson. The first two rounds were in January before rain made it impossible to finish, and the third round was played in August, the day after the PGA Championship up the Pacific coast near Seattle. At the time, that was the closest Mickelson had come to winning a major.

Clark could join Stewart as players who birdied the final hole of the third round to lead by one, not knowing that would be the last shot.

Clark’s birdie wasn’t as dramatic. He had an eagle putt from just outside 25 feet for a 59 and left it a few inches short. Aberg later had a long eagle putt that would have tied him.

Clark had said Saturday afternoon he was aware of the forecast. He started the third round six shots out of the lead when he set the course record with 60.

“I definitely thought about it last night and this morning with everyone saying how bad the weather’s going to be,” he said. “You’ve got to have that mentality that today’s the last day so try to go for broke. With that said, that’s very rare that we have 54 holes, so I wasn’t banking on that and I’m still not banking on it.”

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Joaquin Niemann outlasted Sergio Garcia well after sunset in the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba, making a 12-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the fourth hole of a playoff with the green lit by a large video screen.

Niemann won his first LIV Golf title two days after opening with a 12-under 59 — and after having two penalty strokes tacked onto his second-round score Sunday morning for taking incorrect relief on a drop from a cart path on the 13th hole.

That left the 25-year-old Chilean two shots ahead entering the final round. He closed with a 1-under 70, parring the final two holes to match Garcia (66) at 12-under 201 at El Camaleon.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, the biggest name to sign with LIV Golf league during the offseason, was tied for the lead until he pulled his tee shot into the hazard on the 17th. He finished bogey-bogey for a 70 and tied for third.

Rahm’s new team, Legion XIII, won the team title in which all four scores counted.

EUROPEAN TOUR

RIFFA, Bahrain — Dylan Frittelli of South Africa won his first European tour event in more than six years after making three birdies on his last six holes for a 1-under 71 and a two-stroke victory in the Bahrain Championship.

Frittelli is the first player to win with an exemption from being between No. 126 and 200 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, part of the alliance between the two circuits.

Frittelli started the final round with a two-shot lead, lost it and then had three birdies in a stretch of four holes to regain control. He wound up two clear of Jesper Svensson of Sweden (70) and Zander Lombard of South Africa (68).

Frittelli’s last European tour win was in 2017 at the Mauritius Open. His lone PGA Tour victory was the John Deere Classic in 2019.

KORN FERRY TOUR

PANAMA CITY — Isaiah Salinda won his first Korn Ferry Tour title when he pulled away from Will Bateman of Canada on the back nine and closed with a 5-under 65 for an eight-shot victory in the Panama Championship.

Salinda and Bateman were tied going into the final round, and Salinda was one shot clear going to the back nine. And then it was a blowout. Salinda birdied the 11th and Bateman made triple bogey for a four-shot swing, and Salinda made eagle on the par-5 12th.

Bateman closed with a 73 and tied for second with Keenan Huskey (64) and Trent Phillips (66).

Salinda finished at 12-under 268.

OTHER TOURS

Brett Coletta had a second straight 7-under 65 and won the Vic Open by two shots over Jordan Zunic and Andrew Martin on the PGA Tour of Australasia. In the Vic Open for women, Ashley Lau closed with a 66 for a one-shot victory over Jiyai Shin. … Rhys Enoch of Wales had a fourth straight 6-under 66 and won the SDC Open on the Sunshine Tour by two shots over Martin Rohwer and Deon Germishuys. The tournament was co-sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour. … Chun-Wei Yu of Taiwan closed with an even-par 72 for a two-shot victory over Hyosong Lee of South Korea in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific at Siam Country Club in Thailand.