South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, center left, drives to the basket past Mississippi forward Tyia Singleton (22) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamilla Cardoso scored 13 of her 17 points in the final two quarters, and No. 1 South Carolina won its 19th straight over Mississippi with an 85-56 victory Sunday.

MiLaysia Fulwiley added 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-0, 9-0 Southeastern Conference). Ashlyn Watkins had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Cardoso was hampered by foul trouble in the first half. But she helped South Carolina to a 16-2 run that spanned halftime, helping the Gamecocks extend their program record to 52 straight wins at home.

Madison Scott had 17 points for the Rebels (16-6, 6-3).

NO. 12 TEXAS 61, NO. 2 KANSAS STATE 54

AUSTIN, Texas — Madison Booker scored 20 points and Taylor Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds as Texas sent Kansas State to its second straight loss.

The Wildcats had tied their highest ranking in school history behind a 14-game win streak that included three victories after star forward Ayoka Lee was sidelined for a month with an ankle injury.

The Wildcats (20-3, 9-2) missed her Sunday as Texas (21-3, 8-3) exploited its size advantage near the basket. Jones had six points and a block in an 8-2 Texas run to open the third quarter, before Booker scored six in a row as the Longhorns built the lead as high as 19.

Eliza Maupin scored 18 points for Kansas State.

NO. 4 STANFORD 80, NO. 7 UCLA 60

STANFORD, Calif. — Cameron Brink had 19 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocked shots, helping Stanford beat UCLA.

Kiki Iriafen scored 18 points as the Cardinal (20-3, 9-2 Pac-12) bounced back nicely after losing 67-58 to JuJu Watkins and No. 15 Southern California on Friday night.

Brink and Iriafen combined to shoot 16 for 26 and helped Stanford to a 43-29 rebounding advantage in front of a sellout crowd of 7,207 at Maples Pavilion.

Charisma Osborne scored 13 points for the Bruins (17-4, 6-4), still missing second-leading scorer Lauren Betts because of undisclosed medical reasons. The 6-foot-7 center, a Stanford transfer who is averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds, was sidelined for a fourth straight game.

NO. 6 COLORADO 80, WASHINGTON 57

SEATTLE — Aaronette Vonleh scored 21 points in just 22 minutes, and Colorado used a hot-shooting first half to run away for the victory.

Quay Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (19-3, 9-2 Pac-12), which went 3-1 on a two-week road swing through the Pacific Northwest.

Colorado led 50-28 at halftime and built the lead to as many as 32 in the second half.

Dalayah Daniels led Washington (13-8, 3-7) with 14 points. Sayvia Sellers finished with 12.

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 74, NO. 10 INDIANA 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, and Ohio State earned its ninth consecutive win.

Cotie McMahon had 20 points and seven rebounds for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (19-3, 10-1) took off in the third quarter, going on a 16-5 run to finish the frame up by eight points. They led by as many as 14 with 7:32 left in the game.

Sara Scalia led Indiana (18-3, 9-2) with 25 points. Mackenzie Holmes and Yarden Garzon each had 14 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 9 LSU 108, FLORIDA 66

BATON ROUGE, La. — Aneesah Morrow had 18 points, 20 rebounds, two blocks and a steal, and LSU snapped a two-game skid.

Hailey Van Lith and Mikaylah Williams each scored 21 points for the Tigers (19-4, 6-3 SEC), who led by as many as 45 points in the second half. Angel Reese added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Aliyah Matharu led Florida (11-9, 2-6) with 16 points and five steals. Leilani Correa added 13 points.

NO. 11 UCONN 78, ST. JOHN’S 63

STORRS, Conn. — Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 33 points for UConn, and Paige Bueckers finished with 26.

Edwards and Bueckers combined to score the first 17 of Connecticut’s 18 points in the fourth quarter. The string was broken by a free throw from KK Arnold with 96 seconds remaining.

After leading by 13 points at halftime, the Huskies (19-4, 11-0 Big East) extended their lead to 57-37 late in the third quarter.

Ber’Nyah Mayo scored 16 points for St. John’s (14-10, 8-4). Unique Drake had 14.

NO. 13 BAYLOR 83, HOUSTON 60

HOUSTON — Dre’una Edwards had 15 points and eight rebounds, sending Baylor to the victory.

Yaya Felder scored 14 points for Baylor (17-4, 6-4 Big 12). Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears have won four in a row against Houston (12-10, 3-8), which leads the all-time series 33-16.

Laila Blair led Houston with 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting. Maliyah Johnson added eight points and five assists.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 78, PITTSBURGH 53

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points, leading Notre Dame to the win.

Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Notre Dame (17-4, 7-3 ACC). Sonia Citron also scored 15 points.

Hidalgo made four 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Liatu King had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Pitt (7-16, 1-9). Jala Jordan finished with 17 points and 10 boards.

NO. 15 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 79, CALIFORNIA 69

BERKELEY, Calif. — Freshman JuJu Watkins scored 29 points to send Southern California to the road win.

Watkins, who had 51 points in a 67-58 victory over No. 4 Stanford on Friday night, made 12 of 27 shots from the floor. She also had five assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots for the Trojans (16-4, 6-4 Pac-12).

McKenzie Forbes totaled 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for USC.

Joanna Krimili hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 for the Golden Bears (13-10, 3-8). Marta Suarez contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 17 VIRGINIA TECH 70, NO. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 61, OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore hit a big 3-pointer in overtime and finished with 21 points and 11 assists.

The Hokies (18-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were clinging to a one-point lead against the Tar Heels (16-8, 7-4) in OT when Amoore buried a 3-pointer. Matilda Ekh, who hit a 3-pointer to open overtime, hit another to push the lead to seven with 1:21 remaining and wrap up Virginia Tech’s fifth straight win in the series.

Elizabeth Kitley had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Virginia Tech. Ekh scored 14 points.

Deja Kelly had 26 points for North Carolina. Alyssa Ustby finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

NO. 18 OREGON STATE 64, OREGON 60

EUGENE, Ore. — Timea Gardiner scored 19 points and Talia Von Oelhoffen made two free throws with 10 seconds left, helping Oregon State hand Oregon its fifth consecutive loss.

Raegan Beers had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Oregon State (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12). Von Oelhoffen finished with 10 points and seven assists.

Phillipina Kyei led Oregon (11-12, 2-8) with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Chance Gray scored 15 points, and Grace VanSlooten had 14.

It was Oregon State’s third consecutive victory.

NO. 20 UTAH 73, WASHINGTON STATE 61

PULLMAN, Wash. — Alissa Pili scored 15 points and Utah took over in the fourth quarter.

Isabel Palmer had two baskets and Jenna Johnson sank a 3-pointer in a 9-2 run to begin the fourth as the Utes (17-6, 7-4 Pac-12) pushed their advantage to 64-54.

Pili also had seven rebounds and three assists. Palmer finished with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Bella Murekatete and Eleonora Villa had 15 points apiece for the Cougars (15-8, 4-6). Murekatete grabbed her 900th career rebound to move to the top of the school list.

NO. 21 SYRACUSE 75, BOSTON COLLEGE 63

BOSTON — Dyaisha Fair scored a season-high 38 points, powering Syracuse to the victory.

Fair remains in sixth place on the NCAA career scoring list for women. She has 3,167 points, 116 points behind No. 5 Brittney Griner.

Fair made 13 of 25 shots, including 5 of 11 3-pointers, and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line. Alaina Rice scored 10 points and Alyssa Latham had 10 rebounds for Syracuse (18-4, 8-3 ACC).

Teya Sidberry had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College (11-13, 3-8). JoJo Lacey scored 21 points.

NO. 22 CREIGHTON 75, BUTLER 65

INDIANAPOLIS — Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points, and Creighton pulled away in the second half for the road win.

Ronsiek sank 10 of 15 shots for the Bluejays (18-3, 9-2 Big East), who upped their win streak to eight by completing a season sweep of the Bulldogs (9-13, 1-10). She also had nine rebounds.

Lauren Jensen had 19 points and five assists for Creighton.

Sydney Jaynes led Butler with 15 points. Riley Makalusky had 11 points.