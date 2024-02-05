🔊 Listen to this

Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots against Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) fouls Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Madison, Wis. At right is Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl (22).

MADISON, Wis. — Purdue’s inside-outside combination of Zach Edey and Braden Smith is a tough matchup for the Boilermakers’ opponents.

Even the strongest ones.

Smith scored 19 points and Edey joined another exclusive club as the second-ranked Boilermakers beat No. 6 Wisconsin 75-69 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory. Purdue is 6-0 this season against teams that were ranked 11th or higher at the time of the game.

“We have an elite point guard and we have an elite center,” coach Matt Painter said. “So when you go into a team, you’ve got to be able to game-plan for Zach Edey. It’s obvious, right? But then, you’ve also got to game-plan for Braden Smith and his ability to pass, because they both make other people better.”

Lance Jones scored 20 points for Purdue (21-2, 10-2), which took the lead for good midway through the first half and extended its Big Ten lead to 1½ games.

Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) lost its second straight as it prepares for a two-game trip to Michigan and Rutgers.

Edey had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. The 7-foot-4 center has 201 career blocks, joining Patrick Ewing and David Robinson as the only players in NCAA history to combine 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks while shooting at least 60% from the field.

“Those are elite, elite basketball players, Hall of Famers,” Edey said. “Being mentioned in the same air as them is great, obviously. I kind of want to keep working. I’m not satisfied with just, ‘Oh, I can tell my grandkids I did this.’ I want to keep going. I want to keep becoming a better basketball player every year.”

Edey has scored at least 10 points in an NCAA-leading 74 straight games. Edey broke Rick Mount’s 54-year-old school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games on Wednesday by going for 30 points in a 105-96 overtime victory over Northwestern.

Tyler Wahl led Wisconsin with a season-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

This marked the sixth consecutive Purdue-Wisconsin game to be decided by six points or fewer. The teams meet again March 10 at Purdue.

Purdue took the lead for good midway through the first half and extended the margin to 10 with about 14 1/2 minutes remaining.

Wahl converted an offensive rebound off his own missed 3-point attempt to cut Purdue’s lead to 59-57 with 4:46 left. Edey then missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity for the second time in the second half, but Mason Gillis got the offensive rebound to set up Jones’ driving layup with 4:15 remaining.

Wisconsin trailed 66-61 when Chucky Hepburn got a midcourt steal with 1½ minutes left, but the Badgers couldn’t convert the turnover into points. Jones then made a driving layup attempt with 59 seconds left to give Purdue all the breathing room it would need.

“They’re really complete,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “They’ve got a lot of pieces. We have a lot of pieces. But the difference maker obviously is Zach. You can’t replicate or simulate that.”

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 87, NEBRASKA 84, OT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon each made two free throws and Terrance Shannon Jr. had a steal in the final 25 seconds of overtime to help Illinois top Nebraska.

The Illini led 72-62 with 3:29 left in regulation, but Nebraska went in front on Rienk Mast’s jumper with 9 seconds left. Domask then split a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining, tying it at 73.

Coleman Hawkins led Illinois (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) with 20 points. Domask had 19, and Ty Rodgers finished with eight points and 14 rebounds.

Keisei Tominaga scored 31 points for the Cornhuskers (16-7, 6-6). Mast had 19 points.

NO. 11 ARIZONA 82, STANFORD 71

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oumar Ballo had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and No. 11 Arizona shut down Stanford in the second half for a win.

The Wildcats (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12) let Stanford have its way offensively for the second straight game, falling into an 11-point halftime hole as the Cardinal (11-10, 6-5) hit nine 3-pointers.

Arizona turned the game around with its defense, holding Stanford to 9-of-32 shooting while forcing 11 second-half turnovers. Pelle Larsson added 17 points and the Wildcats had a 48-24 advantage in the paint.

Maxime Raynaud had 29 points and Michael Jones 21 for Stanford, which played without leading scorer Kanaan Carlyle due to an upper-body injury suffered Thursday against Arizona State.

The Cardinal shot Arizona out of Maples Pavilion on Dec. 31, hitting a school-record 16 3-pointers on 25 attempts in a 100-82 win.

Stanford got off to another torrid start at McKale Center, lost its touch and found it again in a first half filled with wild swings.

The Cardinal opened 6 of 7 from 3 to take a 26-17 lead, missed 13 straight shots during a six-minute funk, then started draining 3s again during a 12-0 run.

TULANE 92, TEMPLE 80

NEW ORLEANS — Kevin Cross scored 27 points, six in the overtime, as Tulane knocked off Temple.

Cross also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Green Wave (13-9, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Collin Holloway scored 21 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line, and added seven rebounds. Sion James was 4-of-10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Joran Riley led the Owls (8-14, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Jahlil White added 21 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for Temple. In addition, William Settle had 12 points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Owls.

Hysier Miller hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to make it 76-all and eventually force overtime. White hit 1-of-2 free throws to open the scoring in OT but Tulane scored 16 of the next 17 points — including 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line by Cross — to make it 92-78 with 12 seconds to play.