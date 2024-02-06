🔊 Listen to this

The Dallas Mavericks’ Josh Green, right, looks to shoot against the Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first half of an NBA game Monday in Philadelphia.

The Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr., left, looks to pass the ball past the Philadelphia 76ers’ Danuel House Jr., right, during the first half of an NBA game Monday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Kyrie Irving had 23 points and eight assists and Luka Doncic scored 19 points in one of the duo’s rare games together to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers 118-102 on Monday night.

Josh Green scored 20 points for the Mavericks.

Doncic and Irving have both missed games with injuries this season for Dallas, which entered eighth in the Western Conference and surely needs the duo to stay in the lineup to have any shot at a deep playoff run. Irving and Doncic played together for just the 23rd time in the Mavericks’ 50 games.

The Sixers know the value of having an MVP in the lineup. They dropped to 4-11 this season without two-time scoring champion Joel Embiid, who’s set for surgery this week to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey gamely tried to fill the 7-footer’s void and helped give the Sixers a four-point halftime lead.

Philly had little hope of maintaining that advantage. Irving made 5 of 6 shots in the third and scored 11 points. Doncic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer for a 72-70 lead, and Irving hit a pair of running jumpers that helped Dallas pull away and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Mavericks blew the game open the fourth and led by 20. They finished 17 of 43 from 3-point range.

Oubre scored 19 points, Harris had 17 and Maxey 15 for the Sixers.

CAVALIERS 136, KINGS 110

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Max Strus added 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-110 on Monday night for their sixth straight win and 14th in 15 games.

The Cavs are a league-best 19-4 since Dec. 16. Cleveland matched a season high with 23 3-pointers in winning its ninth straight home game and eighth in nine against teams from the West.

Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists for his 15th triple-double this season, tying him with Denver’s Nikola Jokic for the league lead.

Harrison Barnes added 22 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 as the Kings finished 5-2 on a season-long trip.

LAKERS 124, HORNETS 118

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anthony Davis had 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his third career triple-double, and Los Angeles beat short-handed Charlotte.

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and LeBron James had 26 for the Lakers, who won their third straight and concluded a 4-2 trip.

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 41 points and rookie Brandon Miller added 33 points for the Hornets, who lost their eighth straight since trading Terry Rozier to Miami.

WARRIORS 109, NETS 98

NEW YORK — Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jonathan Kuminga added 28 and the Golden State Warriors shook off a poor start to beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-98 on Monday night.

The Warriors were coming off an overtime loss Saturday in Atlanta despite 60 points and 10 3-pointers from Curry, and looked as if they hadn’t regained their energy when this game started. Golden State was just 2 for 11 on 3-pointers and committed 10 turnovers that led to 15 points while being held to 43 points in the first half.

But they outscored the Nets 66-49 in the second half, even while going just 4 for 22 from behind the arc in the game — with all the makes by Curry.

Kuminga added 10 rebounds while reaching 20 points for the ninth time in his last 10 games.

Cam Thomas scored 18 points, but shot 4 for 21 for the Nets, who had won three of four. Thomas scored 41 points in a loss in San Francisco in December, the most allowed by the Warriors this season.

Nic Claxton added 15 points and a career-high seven blocked shots before being ejected in the fourth quarter for a flagrant foul against Brandin Podziemski, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets had their two highest-scoring regulation games in their last three outings, scoring 147 against Utah on Jan. 29 and 136 in Philadelphia on Saturday. But they were nowhere close to that level Monday, shooting 38% and getting poor nights from leading scorer Mikal Bridges (5 for 15) and Spencer Dinwiddie (3 for 12).

The Nets played without Ben Simmons, who sat out the front of a back-to-back but is scheduled to play Tuesday when the Nets host Dallas in Kyrie Irving’s return to Brooklyn.

The Nets were 3 for 16 from 3-point range in the first quarter, yet led 23-20 thanks largely to 12 points off seven Warriors turnovers. Golden State didn’t reach 30 points until more than halfway through the second quarter and didn’t get a 3-pointer until Curry made one with 4:29 remaining in the half, the 3,600th of his career.

Brooklyn led 49-43 at halftime, but Kuminga had dunks on Golden State’s first two possessions of the third quarter and that seemed to loosen up the Warriors, who outscored the Nets 32-21 to take a 75-70 lead to the fourth.

Kuminga then scored the first three points of the fourth before Klay Thompson’s basket pushed it to 80-70, and after Brooklyn cut it to four with 3:06 left, Kuminga scored the next four points and Curry then scored Golden State’s next five to make it 105-94.

The Warriors played without Andrew Wiggins because of left ankle soreness, but got Moses Moody back after he missed nine games with a strained left calf.

PELICANS 138, RAPTORS 100

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 41 points, and New Orleans routed Toronto.

Ingram hit 16 of 21 shots and also dished out nine assists in 30 minutes. He capped his performance by hitting five straight 3s at the end of the third.

CJ McCollum scored 20 points for the Pelicans, who won their third straight and sent the Raptors to their eighth loss in nine games.

Rookie Gradey Dick had a season-high 22 points for the Raptors.

CLIPPERS 149, HAWKS 144

ATLANTA — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles beat Atlanta to conclude a 6-1 road swing.

James Harden had 30 points and 10 assists, and Paul George scored 18 for Los Angeles.

De’Andre Hunter matched a season high with 27 points for the Hawks. Trae Young added 25 points.