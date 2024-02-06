🔊 Listen to this

Kansas State’s Tylor Perry, middle, celebrates with fans after Perry’s 26 points helped knock off Kansas in an NCAA basketball game Monday in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State’s Cam Carter celebrates after a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Kansas on Monday in Manhattan, Kan.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tylor Perry scored eight of his 26 points in overtime and Kansas State beat No. 4 Kansas 75-70 on Monday night in the 300th matchup of their heated rivalry.

Perry’s 3-pointer with 1:54 left gave the Wildcats a 70-66 lead. Hunter Dickinson’s basket trimmed it to 70-68, but Perry’s two free throws extended the margin back to four.

Dajuan Harris Jr. cut it to 72-70 with two free throws before Kevin McCullar Jr. missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Kansas with 22 seconds remaining. Arthur Kaluma sank a pair of foul shots and Perry added another one to seal it, ending Kansas State’s four-game losing streak.

Cam Carter had 19 points and 11 rebounds for K-State (15-8, 5-5 Big 12). Kaluma added 13 points and eight boards.

Dickinson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to pace Kansas (18-5, 6-4). Harris and McCullar each added 15 points, and KJ Adams Jr. scored 13.

Kansas scored the first nine points of the second half to open its largest lead at 41-30. But the Wildcats scored the next 11, capped by a three-point play from Carter.

Perry hit three free throws with 4:49 left in regulation to give K-State a three-point lead. Dickinson scored inside, but Carter answered from long range to give the Wildcats a 58-54 lead.

Harris hit a layup to tie it with 2:14 left, and McCullar’s layup gave Kansas a 62-60 lead with 1:47 to go. Perry tied it again with a layup.

Kaluma’s putback with 23 seconds remaining was answered by Adams’ bucket with 14.2 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Kansas State hit five 3-pointers in the first half but went into the locker room trailing 32-30.

WOMEN’S ROUNDUP

NO. 3 NC STATE 77, NO. 15 LOUISVILLE 67

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 28 points to help No. 3 North Carolina State outlast No. 15 Louisville in front of a sellout crowd.

James shot 10-of-18 from the floor and had seven rebounds for the Wolfpack (20-2, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in their fifth straight win. N.C. State was also boosted by 12 points and 10 rebounds from Madison Hayes and 10 points from River Baldwin.

“The first half was a whole lot more fun,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “Obviously it helps when you’re knocking down shots. But we were also getting out in transition, getting to the rim or kicking and knocking down 3s. So, that was good.”

Olivia Cochran powered the Cardinals (19-4, 8-2) with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson added 16 points and Jayda Curry chipped in 12.

After trailing by four points early on, N.C. State ended the first quarter with a six-point advantage after an 18-8 run. The stretch was kickstarted by back-to-back 3-pointers from James, who scored 16 points in the opening frame.

“I saw the bucket getting bigger and bigger every possession,” James said. “So, just attacking, attacking, attacking. I knew they were fouling, so getting to the free-throw line was helping us as well.”

That momentum carried into the second quarter, which the Wolfpack opened with a 19-4 run punctuated by a steal and short jumper from Zoe Brooks that gave N.C. State a 21-point lead, its largest of the day. Louisville trimmed the deficit to six points in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer.

“We can play with anybody, but there’s a mindset to it. There’s a toughness to it,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “You have to play for 40 minutes. I told them, that’s what my concern is. … And you can’t get emotional when you miss a shot.”

Players from both teams wore uniforms featuring pink in celebration of N.C. State’s “Play4Kay Game” which aims to honor former Wolfpack coach Kay Yow and everyone who has battled cancer.