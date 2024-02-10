🔊 Listen to this

A stretch of less than two minutes was almost enough to sink the Penguins completely in their return from the All-Star break.

A strong period, though, was enough to secure a point for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which rallied to force overtime Friday night before dropping a 5-4 decision at Lehigh Valley.

The Phantoms scored three goals in a span of 1:52 in the second period to take control of the game as the Penguins went into the third trailing 4-2.

But goals leader Alex Nylander and points leader Ty Smith both scored to send the game to extra time before the Phantoms outscored the Penguins 2-1 in the shootout to earn the extra point in the standings.

Lukas Svejkovsky tallied in the shootout for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Lehigh Valley’s Jon-Randall Avon converted before Matthew Brown scored the winner in the fourth round of shooters.

Wade Allison opened the scoring on the night with 3:20 left in the first period for the Phantoms, but it was the Penguins who had the lead by the intermission.

Vinnie Hinostroza got a power-play goal before Peter Abbandonato made it 2-1 just 1:10 later.

It was the Penguins’ last lead of the night. Lehigh Valley got goals from Rhett Gardner, Brendan Furry and Avon in quick succession early in the second period to pull ahead.

Rookie goalie Joel Blomqvist was in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fresh off of his trip to San Jose as the Penguins’ All-Star representative. Blomqvist finished with 27 saves on 31 shots through 65 minutes of action on Friday.

Jonathan Gruden picked up three assists in the loss. Hinostroza had two helpers for a three-point night of his own.

The Penguins are off for the rest of the weekend before returning with road games at Toronto and Rochester on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. They play their first home game of the month next Saturday, Feb. 17, against Laval.