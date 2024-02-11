🔊 Listen to this

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) drives past Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, front left, during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in Miami.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks for an opening while defended by Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) and forward Caleb Martin (16) during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in Miami.

MIAMI — Jayson Tatum had 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Boston Celtics withstood a late rally to beat the Miami Heat 110-106 on Sunday.

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 20 points and Jrue Holiday scored 15 for Boston, which hit 16 of 39 3-point attempts.

The Celtics have won all three matchups with the Heat this season and have won six of the last seven games against them. The loss came in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals last season, when Boston forced the deciding game after losing the first three.

“Late-game execution, you’ve got to set the table,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “I think our guys did that.”

Tyler Herro had 22 of his 24 points in the second half, Bam Adebayo scored 22 and Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin finished with 15 points each for the Heat — who were short-handed to start the game and even more so by the end.

The Heat were without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who was granted a leave of absence because of the death of a family member.

Miami lost Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson to injuries. Rozier, who finished with 13 points, landed awkwardly on his right leg after driving to the basket midway through the third quarter, clearly favoring his knee. Both players will have MRI exams on Monday, coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“It’s tough to see guys like that go down,” Robinson said. “And then Jimmy dealing with what he’s dealing with is unfortunate, to put it lightly.”

Richardson exited in the second quarter because of a right shoulder injury. He slumped to the floor in pain after his unsuccessful attempt to strip Tatum of the ball.

“I felt my shoulder pop out on the floor and then it popped back in laying on the ground, so thank goodness for that,” Richardson said. “I’ll know more tomorrow.”

Robinson also favored his left shoulder after Brown pushed him off into the stands when both tangled for position early in the fourth quarter. Brown and Robinson exchanged words and Brown was assessed a flagrant 1 foul.

“I just thought it was a dirty play, to be honest with you. … Just thought it was dangerous, unnecessary and excessive,” Robinson said.

Miami rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and cut it to 106-104 on Herro’s 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining. But Porzingis and Tatum each converted two free throws to secure the win.

“I thought our group showed a tremendous amount of grit in that second half,” Spoelstra said. “There were a lot of things that weren’t necessarily going our way, including the injuries. To really fight and claw back and get this game on the ropes, it’s a credit to how hard guys were playing.”

Thunder 127, Kings 113

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 38 points, Jalen Williams scored 32 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings.

Williams also had nine assists and seven rebounds for the Thunder, who beat the Kings for the first time in three meetings this season.

Lu Dort had 17 points and nine rebounds and Chet Holmgren added 14 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City bounced back from a 146-111 loss at Dallas on Saturday.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk led the team in scoring with 26 points. De’Aaron Fox, who was averaging nearly 27 points per game, was held to 15 points on 6-for-17 shooting for the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s No. 2 scorer with 31 points per game heading into the day, scored 15 points in the first quarter on 6-for-8 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams each scored 19 points to help the Thunder take a 67-57 lead at halftime.

The Thunder controlled the third. A 3-pointer by Dort, then a dunk by Williams pushed Oklahoma City’s lead to 84-66. Gilgeous-Alexander’s hard dribble left Harrison Barnes going the wrong way, then Gilgeous-Alexander stepped toward the baseline and hit a short jumper to make it 88-66. It was the final basket of a 16-0 run. The Thunder led 100-83 heading into the fourth.

The Kings cut their deficit to eight in the fourth, but the Thunder maintained control. A 3-pointer by Gilgeous-Alexander with just under four minutes remaining put the Thunder up 121-108.