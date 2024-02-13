🔊 Listen to this

The Arizona Coyotes’ Matt Dumba celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) and Travis Konecny (11) celebrate after their victory in an NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, Scott Laughton added a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Morgan Frost, Jamie Drysdale and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers, whose winning streak has come following the All-Star break. Philadelphia, third in the Metropolitan Division, entered the break on a five-game losing streak. Sam Ersson made 20 saves.

Matt Dumba, Matias Maccelli and Alex Kerfoot scored for Arizona, which has lost six in a row, including three straight since the All-Star break. The Coyotes’ last win came on Jan. 22. Karel Vejmelka finished with 29 saves.

Laughton put the Flyers in front with 9:39 left when he scored on a wraparound that made it 4-3. Philadelphia got a power play following the goal as Dumba was whistled for a high-sticking double-minor but it was reduced to a minor only after the goal was scored. Dumba’s stick cut Laughton as he was making his move to shoot.

Tippett sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:21 left.

Drysdale tied it 3-3 at 6:12 of the third when his shot went off the skate of defenseman Dumba and past Vejmelka. Konecny upped his club-leading total to 50 points with an assist on the play.

Ersson kept the Flyers in front with a stellar, glove stop of Jason Zucker’s backhand try from in front of the crease with 5:32 to play.

Each team scored two goals in an entertaining second period.

It looked like the Flyers had tied the game 1-1 early in the period, but Travis Sanheim’s apparent goal was taken off the board following a video review that determined Philadelphia was offside on the play.

Philadelphia did even the score at 4:23 when Frost converted his ninth of the season on a penalty shot after being hauled down by Michael Kesselring. Frost patiently waited before shooting past Vejmelka’s blocker side.

Maccelli put Arizona ahead 2-1 at 7:57 after shooting from behind the goal line, off Ersson and into the net.

However, Konecny tied it with his team-leading 22nd goal by finishing a 2-on-1 with Laughton at 9:55 with the teams skating 4-on-4.

Kerfoot put the Coyotes ahead 3-2 with a beautiful deke to his backhand after getting in all alone on Ersson, making it 3-2 with 5:58 left in the second.

Philadelphia’s Tyson Foerster (lower body) was not in the lineup after blocking a shot in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Seattle.

RANGERS 2, FLAMES 0

NEW YORK — Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames for their fifth straight win.

Will Cuylle and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Rangers, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Shesterkin got his 12th career shutout and second straight win to improve to 21-12-1 on the season.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves as the Flames snapped a four-game win streak.

After a scoreless first period and several dazzling saves by Markstrom, Cuylle finally broke through with 7:29 remaining in the seecond as he slid a loose puck past the goalie in the crease for his ninth goal.

Vesey had an empty-netter with 19 seconds remaining in the third for his 12th to seal the win.

Shesterkin’s best late-game save was swatting away a high shot by Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson three minutes into the third period.

The Rangers went 0 for 3 on the power play to extend their slump to 0 for 17 over the last seven games.

Markstrom denied Rangers forwards Vincent Trocheck and Blake Wheeler from in close late in the first, then stopped Wheeler again five minutes into the second.

The Swedish goalie also made a pad stop on Brodzinski 12 minutes into the second just before Cuylle’s goal and smothered a shot by Alexis Lafreniere with 3:50 left in the middle period to keep it one-goal game. Lafreniere nearly scored short-side on Markstrom early in the third but the puck bounced off the post.

DEVILS 3, KRAKEN 1

NEWARK, N.J. — All-Star Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for his first points since being injured in early January, Nico Daws made 27 saves and the suddenly defensive-minded New Jersey Devils beat Seattle, handing the Kraken their third-straight loss.

Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey, which swept the two-game season series with Seattle. The Devils have allowed one regulation goal in the last two games, losing to Carolina 1-0 on Saturday.

Defenseman Will Borgen scored halfway through the third period to deny Daws his first career shutout and the Devils’ first of the season. Joey Daccord kept the Kraken in the game, making 34 saves.

Leading 1-0 entering the second period, Hughes and Mercer scored in the opening five minutes of the second period to give New Jersey a cushion the rest of the way.

Hughes, who sustained an upper-body injury on Jan. 5 against Chicago and missed 11 games, banked a bad-angle shot off the facemask of Daccord for a 2-0 lead at 48 seconds. Erik Haula set up the shot with a steal off the stick of Matty Beniers as he staked out of his own end.

Mercer put the rebound of a Timo Meier shot past Daccord for his 15th goal.

Devils rookie Simon Nemec lost a goal later in the second period when a Seattle challenge was upheld because Haula interfered with Daccord in the crease on the shot.

Toffoli had the only goal in the first, scoring on a power play 21 seconds after Seattle was called for too many men on the ice. It was his team-high 22nd of the season and was set up Nico Hischier and Hughes.

The Kraken played most of the game without defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who was hurt in a collision with Meier.