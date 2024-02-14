🔊 Listen to this

The Northwest Area girls basketball team couldn’t catch up to Millville, falling to the Quakers 43-32 on Tuesday night.

Ashlyn Hermanofski led the Rangers with 15 points, while Jordin Bowman added eight points in the loss. Northwest trailed by only four heading into the final quarter, but were outscored 14-7 down the stretch.

Millville 43, Northwest 32

NORTHWEST (32) — Bowman 4 0-0 8, Hermanofski 5 3-3 15, Williams 1 0-0 2, Ruckle 2 0-2 5, Moyer 1 0-0 2, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-5 32.

MILLVILLE (43) — Kile 1 0-2 2, Brown 2 0-0 5, Evans 6 4-6 16, Kakoley 1 2-2 4, Hippenstiel 7 0-2 14, Fought 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 6-14 43.

Northwest`7`11`7`7 — 32

Millville`13`8`8`14 — 43

Three-point goals — NW 3 (Hermanofski 2, Ruckle); MIL 1 (Brown).