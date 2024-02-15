🔊 Listen to this

The Dallas girls swimming and diving team wrapped up the regular season with a 137-33 win over Wyoming Valley West on Wednesday as the Mountaineers head into districts as undefeated WVC champions.

Bri Dempsey added to her list of milestones on the season with a score of 269.30 to break the pool record.

Dallas needed the victory to hold off rival Lake-Lehman for the title. The Black Knights defeated Nanticoke Area on Wednesday to finish just behind the Mounts at 11-1. It was the first time time in program history the Knights finished in second place in the WVC.

On the boys side, Dallas edged the Spartans 97-74.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Columbia 75, Berwick 73

The Bulldogs put up 26 points in the fourth quarter, but the big rally fell just short in a non-conference loss at home.

Billy Hanson and Jace Degroat led the comeback effort as Hanson scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth while Degroat had 11 of his 23 in the final frame.

Julian Howie added 12 points for Berwick while Kaden Hickman had 10.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DeSales 74, Misericordia 61

The Cougars gave DeSales another tough game, leading the nationally ranked Bulldogs 57-52 midway through the first half. But the MAC Freedom leaders responded with 13 straight points and closed the win on a 20-4 run.

Joseph Baldachino scored 16 points, Nate Kreitzer added 14 and Nick Hornung and Kevin Lazdowsky had 10 apiece.

Misericordia will get a third crack at DeSales in the MAC Freedom tournament, returning to Center Valley for a semifinal matchup next Wednesday.

Wilkes 72, Moravian 57

The Colonels clinched a home game for their first appearance in the Landmark Conference tournament by earning a season sweep of Moravian.

Lucas Lesko led Wilkes with 17 points while Trent Fisher turned in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Colonels will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Lebanon Valley 82, King’s 76

The Monarchs made it a game after trailing by 12 at halftime before falling on the road.

Eamonn Walsh and Chris Patton powered King’s with 24 and 23 points, respectively, while both had five rebounds. Garrett Burys scored 11 points and Jaden Hall added 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DeSales 77, Misericordia 39

The nationally ranked Bulldogs controlled the game, handing the Cougars a loss in their home finale.

Skylar Bianchi topped Misericordia with 12 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Postiglione had nine points.

Moravian 55, Wilkes 47

The Colonels jumped out to a 13-8 lead after one quarter before the host Greyhounds took the lead and earned the win.

Erin Shober scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and five blocks to lead Wilkes. Taylor Simpson had 11 points while Brenna Babcock had eight points and eight rebounds.

Lebanon Valley 62, King’s 43

The Monarchs pulled within three points in the third quarter but couldn’t finish off the rally for their first MAC Freedom win.

Lauren Casey had 10 points and six rebounds for King’s. Gianna Dickson scored nine points.

