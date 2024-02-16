🔊 Listen to this

Dallas guard Mikey Cumbo drives between Holy Redeemer defenders Mark Atherton (2) David Popson (42) and Brayden Sock on way to the basket in the second quarter of Thursday’s Wyoming Valley Conference semifinal at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Dallas foward Brady Zapoticky pulls in one of his six rebounds during the Mountaineers WVC tournament win on Thursday.

Dallas pulls in a rebound in the fourth quarter against Holy Redeemer in the WVC tournament semifinals.

Dallas guard Zach Paczewski goes between Holy Redeemer’s George Sabatini and David Popson for a shot on Thursday.

PLAINS TWP. — Dallas created three turnovers early in the third quarter Thursday night. All the Mountaineers had to show for it was a one-point lead turning into a three-point deficit.

Dallas, though, set the stage for what was to come a short time later. The turnovers kept coming and the points eventually did as the Mountaineers went on a big run to defeat Holy Redeemer 49-33 in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball tournament semifinal game.

Division 1 runner-up Dallas (17-6) will play Division 1 champion Wilkes-Barre Area (19-4) for the championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hazleton Area High School. WBA defeated Division 2 runner-up Wyoming Area 87-57 in the other semifinal.

“We had to make their turnovers count tonight and early on in the third quarter we didn’t,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “Then we got it rolling. Once I called a timeout and they remembered what they were supposed to do, we got it going.”

Cam Faux started a 13-0 run with a 3-pointer. Zach Paczewski finished it off with two more threes. Just like that, a 26-23 Redeemer lead turned into a 36-26 Dallas advantage.

Obscured in the offensive outburst was how well Dallas played defense. Reserve Brady Zapoticky played extended minutes and forced a backcourt violation, leading to Paczewski’s second 3-pointer. A steal by Faux led to a layup by Mikey Cumbo for a 40-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Redeemer scored the first two field goals of the third quarter and didn’t get another until there were 14 seconds remaining in the game and the starters out.

Paczewski led Dallas with 14 points. The three-sport standout, who was all-state wide receiver in football and will play baseball at Division I Radford University, didn’t play basketball last season as he was recovering from an injury that required surgery.

“It’s definitely a big thing just wanting to get back on the court with all my brothers,” Paczewski said. “When we were younger, we grew up playing together. I just wanted to get back on the court and do what we can.”

Cumbo added 12 for Dallas. Paczewski had seven rebounds followed by six by Zapoticky. Starting guard Jude Nocito didn’t play due to an injury. Belenski wasn’t sure Nocito would play Saturday against Wilkes-Barre Area.

Division 2 champion Redeemer (16-8) will return to the court Wednesday in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals. The Royals will be the second seed and host seventh-seeded Lakeland (8-14).

However, Redeemer won’t have two starters for the district tournament — David Popson and Brayden Sock. Both transferred from Hanover Area and the District 2 athletic committee allowed them to play in the regular season but declared them ineligible for the postseason.

WVC SEMIFINALS

Dallas 49, Holy Redeemer 33

DALLAS (49) — Faux 2 0-2 6, Farrell 0 0-2 0, Paczewski 5 0-0 14, Cumbo 4 3-3 12, Williams 3 2-4 8, Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Zapoticky 1 1-4 3, Jones 0 0-0 0, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Park 0 0-0 0, Mizzer 1 2-2 4, Youngblood 0 0-0 0, Ackourey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-17 49.

HOLY REDEEMER (33) — Quaglia 0 0-0 0, Atherton 1 4-6 6, Sabatini 1 5-6 7, Sock 0 0-0 0, Popson 6 0-0 13, Sekol 1 0-0 3, Lacari 0 0-0 0, Hurst 0 0-0 0, Casey 0 0-0 0, Dubaskas 0 0-0 0, Ohrin 0 0-0 0, McLean 0 1-2 1, Stilip 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 11-16 33.

Dallas`9`14`17`9 — 49

Holy Redeemer`12`10`5`6 — 33

Three-point goals — DAL 7 (Paczewski 4, Faux 2, Cumbo); HR 2 (Popson, Sekol)