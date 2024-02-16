Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Nanticoke Area didn’t have to look far to find someone with extensive head coaching experience to take over its football program.
The school board voted 8-0 Thursday night to hire Scott Dennis, a Nanticoke Area assistant who previously had been a head coach at two schools. Board president Tony Prushinski didn’t attend the board meeting.
Dennis takes over for Ron Bruza, who resigned shortly after Nanticoke Area completed a 7-5 season, its first winning record since 2018, and played in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.
Bruza coached Nanticoke Area for 14 seasons, compiling a 70-85 record. He inherited a program which was 1-29 over its previous three seasons and coached the Trojans to four appearances in the Eastern Conference playoffs and three in the District 2 playoffs.
Dennis began his head coaching career at Holy Redeemer in 2014, finishing with a 4-16 record in two season. He then left to coach Central Columbia.
After Central Columbia finished 4-6 in 2016, Dennis coached the Blue Jays to four consecutive winning records. They lost in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals to Southern Columbia in 2017 and the D2-3A semifinals to Loyalsock in 2019. Central Columbia also lost in the D4-2A quarterfinals in 2018.
Central Columbia finished 5-3 in a 2020 season shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Jays struggled in Dennis final season at the helm in 2021, finishing 3-7 and being shut out four times.
Dennis finished with a 36-27 record at Central Columbia. Nanticoke Area athletic director Ken Bartuska said four candidates were interviewed.
Nanticoke Area is the second Wyoming Valley Conference team which will have a new head coach in 2024. Joe DeLucca was hired in mid-January to replace Nick Barbieri at Pittston Area. Barbieri retired following the 2023 season. He spent seven years as Pittston Area’s coach and had a 29-42 record.