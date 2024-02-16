🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke Area didn’t have to look far to find someone with extensive head coaching experience to take over its football program.

The school board voted 8-0 Thursday night to hire Scott Dennis, a Nanticoke Area assistant who previously had been a head coach at two schools. Board president Tony Prushinski didn’t attend the board meeting.

Dennis takes over for Ron Bruza, who resigned shortly after Nanticoke Area completed a 7-5 season, its first winning record since 2018, and played in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Bruza coached Nanticoke Area for 14 seasons, compiling a 70-85 record. He inherited a program which was 1-29 over its previous three seasons and coached the Trojans to four appearances in the Eastern Conference playoffs and three in the District 2 playoffs.

Dennis began his head coaching career at Holy Redeemer in 2014, finishing with a 4-16 record in two season. He then left to coach Central Columbia.

After Central Columbia finished 4-6 in 2016, Dennis coached the Blue Jays to four consecutive winning records. They lost in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals to Southern Columbia in 2017 and the D2-3A semifinals to Loyalsock in 2019. Central Columbia also lost in the D4-2A quarterfinals in 2018.

Central Columbia finished 5-3 in a 2020 season shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Jays struggled in Dennis final season at the helm in 2021, finishing 3-7 and being shut out four times.

Dennis finished with a 36-27 record at Central Columbia. Nanticoke Area athletic director Ken Bartuska said four candidates were interviewed.

Nanticoke Area is the second Wyoming Valley Conference team which will have a new head coach in 2024. Joe DeLucca was hired in mid-January to replace Nick Barbieri at Pittston Area. Barbieri retired following the 2023 season. He spent seven years as Pittston Area’s coach and had a 29-42 record.