Saturday’s WVC basketball championship games will get off to a slightly later start, in anticipation of an overnight snowfall.

The girls and boys conference title games, originally set to tip off at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively, have been moved to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a press release issued Friday.

With snow expected to hit overnight in Hazleton, where the two games will be played, the decision was made to delay the games by a few hours to allow for the clearing of any snow that accumulates.

The girls’ championship, set for 5 p.m., will feature Hazleton Area and Lake-Lehman. Following at 7 p.m. will be the boys’ title game, between Wilkes-Barre Area and Dallas.