WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Northeastern Pennsylvania’s professional hockey team was away so long in the middle of the season that it was difficult to recognize when it took the ice Saturday.

After five straight road games, wrapped around the AHL all-star break, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins returned to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday night with one distinct, but temporary, change. They played the game in special uniforms identifying them as the Pittston Tomatoes, the same name that was used on the scoreboard and in all public address announcements as part of a promotion with Visit Luzerne County.

Adding to the new look was a revamped combination of forwards and a goal by Maxim Cajkovic in his first home game with the team, sparking an outburst at the start of the second period that carried home squad to a 6-3 victory over the Laval Rocket.

The game was the first as the Tomatoes, but more importantly it counts as the Penguins in the standings, improving them to 26-17-6-1 and keeping them locked into third place in the Atlantic Division, four points behind second-place Providence Bruins and at least four in front of the fourth-place Hartford Wolf Pack, who had a later Saturday night game.

Playing at home for the first time in February, the Penguins got their first goal from Cajkovic in just his second game overall with the team. The next newest face on the roster, Dillon Hamaliuk, assisted the second goal, putting the Penguins in front to stay.

Cajkovic and Hamaliuk contributed to one of the most electric stretches of hockey for the team this season.

The Penguins scored three times in two minutes, all from close range, to start the second period, erasing a 1-0 Laval lead.

The next four minutes saw the Penguins generate three more high-quality scoring chances, knock two Rocket players off their feet with open-ice hits and get a save from Joel Blomqvist on a clean breakaway by Laval’s Tobie Bisson. That all combined create a buzz in a crowd of 6,968 boosted by groups from Pittston and scout troops around the region.

“The first period, we weren’t really clicking,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “We came out in the second and the fellas just went to work there for a little while. It’s great when you put that effort in for that stretch and you find the back of the net.

“It’s tougher when you don’t. We’ve been in situations like that where we haven’t been able to find the net when we’ve carried play and gotten chances.”

As impressive as that stretch was, Forrest was even more pleased with the way the Penguins played in the third period, nearly six minutes of which was protecting a one-goal lead.

The Penguins got points from 10 of their 11 forwards. The only exception was Lukas Svejkovsky, who did not finish the game.

“We had contributions from everybody,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “We’re down in numbers up front and we lost a guy early, so it was a grind of a game.

“It great to see (Justin) Addamo and Cajkovic and everybody kind of chip in there. You need that on nights like this and it was a good feeling for the team.”

Cajkovic, a 21-year-old forward from Slovakia who is working his way back from injury, was acquired by the parent Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade with the Minnesota Wild Jan. 25. He played three games with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL beginning Feb. 6 and made his Penguins debut in Friday’s 5-3 loss in Rochester.

On the opening shift of the second period, Cajkovic joined a 2-on-1 rush. Austin Rueschhoff patiently placed a perfect pass from the left wing right as Cajkovic arrived at the right post to redirect it into the net before goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo could react.

“I was just reading what the D was doing,” said Rueschhoff, who finished with three assists.

The Penguins scored at 0:26, 1:34 and 2:00 of the second period.

Jagger Joshua scored the second goal, tucking a shot under the crossbar from a tough angle on the right side.

Rueschhoff picked up his second assist off a faceoff in the offensive zone. Tyler Fedun put a shot on net from the right point and, after helping move the puck to the Fedun, Addamo got free in front to control the rebound and complete the three three-goal flurry.

Like Cajkovic, Addamo joined the team from Wheeling Friday in time for the back-to-back games. Playing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the first time in more than two months, he picked up his second goal in 11 AHL games to go along with 13 goals and 15 assists in 31 games as captain of the Nailers.

Jan Mysak had two goals for Laval, opening the scoring in the game at 6:45 of the first and pulling the Rocket to within 3-2 at 6:39 of the second.

Jack Rathbone’s goal late in a Penguins power play at 1:59 of the third period created a 4-2 lead. His quick reaction at the top of the right circle kept the Penguins in possession, then Rathbone maneuvered around a Rocket to get into the slot to score on a wrist shot.

Xavier Simoneau brought Laval within a goal with 5:33 left, but Alex Nylander and Corey Andonovski scored empty-net goals in the last two minutes to put the game away.

NOTES

• Rathbone, a defenseman who finished with a goal and an assist, was the game’s first star. Third star Joshua also had a goal and assist.

• The Penguins had a 31-23 shot advantage and got 20 saves from Blomqvist.

• Laval was 1-for-3 on the power play while the Penguins were 1-for-5.

• Taylor Fedun, Peter Abbandonato, Xavier Ouellet, Radim Zohorna and Raivis Ansons also had assists for the Penguins.

• The assist was the first as a Penguin for Hamaliuk, who was playing his third game with the team.

• Cajkovic was a third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft. He had 12 goals in 20 games with the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders and one goal and two assists in five games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season prior to the trade.

• Addamo has seven goals in 24 games with the Penguins over the last two seasons.

• The Penguins have three games, including two at home, coming up in a five-day stretch. They host Lehigh Valley Wednesday, play at Hershey Friday and host Bridgeport Saturday.