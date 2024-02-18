🔊 Listen to this

A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, currently on loan to the AACA Museum by Carmen and Debra Altavilla, of Exeter, as part of the museum’s “Muscle Cars: Past and Present” exhibit.

A 1973 Corvette owned by Mark and Sharon Nenichka, of Swoyersville. The Corvette could be seen along with roughly a dozen other antique cars with Luzerne County ties at the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum in Hershey.

Cars on display at the AACA Museum’s “Legacy Series: Dodge Challengers Then and Now” exhibit in Hershey. In the foreground, a 1970 Dodge Challenger loaned to the museum by Huntington Valley residents Hank and Allison Hallowell.

On the right, Mark and Sharon Nenichka’s silver 1973 Corvette, as seen at the AACA Museum’s “Muscle Cars: Past and Present” in Hershey.

The Antique Automobile Club of America’s museum may call Hershey its home, but some exhibits currently on display at the museum have a distinct Northeastern Pennsylvania flavor.

A 1973 Chevrolet Corvette restored to its full glory by Swoyersville resident Mark Nenichka is just one of almost a dozen cars with ties to Luzerne County featured in the “Muscle Cars: Past and Present” and “Legacy Series: Dodge Challengers Then and Now” exhibits on display at the AACA Museum.

Both displays opened to the public in November, and will be on display through April 20 and 21, according to the AACA’s website.

Nenichka’s Corvette, a gift from his late friend and coworker Rusty Flack, was previously featured as a winner in the Times Leader’s Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest back in 2021.

More recently, the car was featured in the AACA’s Antique Automobile Magazine, with a write-up by Nenichka detailing the car’s history, the work that was put into fixing it up and the long list of accolades the Corvette has garnered over the years.

The importance of the car to Nenichka stems not from the awards and perfect scores the car has gotten, but rather how it represents his friendship with Flack, as the two worked together on the car for many years before Flack’s passing in 2011.

“This car means more to me than just numbers on a judging score sheet. It honors my lifelong friend,” Nenichka said in his essay for Antique Automobile. “I always think of Rusty when I’m with the Corvette, and wish he was still with us.”

By Nenichka’s estimation, about 11 of the 45 cars currently on display at the AACA Museum are cars belonging to owners from the Wilkes-Barre area, including a 1970 Dodge Challenger on loan to the museum from Huntington Valley residents Hank and Allison Hallowell, a 1969 Chevy Camaro belonging to Carmen and Deb Altavilla from Exeter and many more.

For more information about the exhibits, along with any additional information about the Antique Automobile Club of America, interested individuals could visit aacamuseum.org.

The Museum is located at 161 Museum Drive in Hershey, and open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the website.