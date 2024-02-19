🔊 Listen to this

Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) attempts to pass around Ohio State forward Devin Royal, left, in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State forward Devin Royal, right, defends Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) in the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State stunned No. 2 Purdue on Sunday in its interim coach’s debut, winning 73-69 a day after the NCAA Tournament selection committee picked the Boilermakers as the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed during March Madness.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle added 19 points to help Ohio State (15-11, 5-10 Big Ten) pull off the upset in Jake Diebler’s first game at the helm.

Chris Holtmann was fired Wednesday after several disappointing seasons. The beleaguered Buckeyes had lost nine of their last eleven games. Purdue (23-3, 12-3) had been favored by 8 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State fans stormed the court.

“What a resilient group,” said Diebler, who was overcome with emotion when he greeted his family on the crowded court. “We have some great young men in there who came together at a high these last few days in a way that I don’t know if any of us fully anticipated that they could get to in a short amount of time.”

Ohio State played with energy from the start, led 35-30 at the break and six minutes into the second half were up by 12.

With the Boilermakers closing down the stretch, it seemed like only a matter of time until Zach Edey took over the game, but it didn’t happen.

Lance Jones hit a 3-pointer for Purdue to tie the score at 65 with 1:39 left. But Battle hit a jumper and then, with 34 seconds left, hit a pair of free throws to bump the Ohio State lead to 69-65.

An easy dunk by Edey reduced the deficit to two with 16 seconds left. Running out time, the Boilermakers fouled Thornton, who went to the line and made both foul shots.

Edey finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, the 58th career double-double for the Purdue star.

But the Boilermakers turned the ball over 14 times, leading to 22 Ohio State points.

“We just need to take care of the ball,” Edey said. “We outrebounded them. We got more possessions that way, but we can’t let them get on transition. We have to play on a half-court game. … It’s tough to win the game when a team scores 22 points in transition.”

Purdue coach Matt Painter was impressed with how the Buckeyes performed after enduring an emotional week that saw the sacking of their much-loved coach.

“That’s what you don’t know — can you get them down and keep them down, and then like, they go away, which obviously didn’t happen. They win the game,” he said. “So you know, where’s their fight? What’s it going to be. I think they answered that. Their fight was great.”

SOUTH FLORIDA 90, NO. 24 FAU 86

TAMPA, Fla. — Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points and Chris Youngblood added 23 as American Athletic Conference-leading South Florida won its 11th straight game.

USF (19-5, 12-1 AAC), under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, nearly squandered a 25-point lead in front of a home record crowd of 10,659.

FAU (20-6, 10-3) got 23 points from Vladislav Goldin and 20 from Johnell Davis. The Owls, who advanced to the Final Four last season, dropped to third place in the American.

Miguel had 16 points and Youngblood picked up 15 as USF built a 46-31 halftime lead.

MINNESOTA 81, RUTGERS 70

MINNEAPOLIS — Pharrel Payne had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Elijah Hawkins added 16 points and Minnesota defeated Rutgers.

The Golden Gophers made 7 of 10 shots to open the second half, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Cam Christie and Hawkins to go ahead 56-44 with a little under 13 minutes remaining. The lead reached 15 when Hawkins hit another 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes left and a 3-pointer by Dawson Garcia made it 72-55 a minute later.

Rutgers, which opened the second half with 4-for-22 shooting, made a late rally. Derek Simpson scored seven points and Austin Williams had four in an 11-0 run that made it 72-66 with 2 minutes to go. The Scarlet Knights trailed by seven points after Jeremiah Williams hit a jumper with 1:05 to go.

NORTHWESTERN 76, INDIANA 72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ryan Langborg scored 26 points, Matt Nicholson and Nick Martinelli had double-doubles and Northwestern held off a furious Indiana rally to defeat the Hoosiers.

Northwestern led by seven entering a wild final minute in which the teams combined for 21 points. Indiana scored 12 of those points, the last three coming on a jumper by Mackenzie Mgbako that made it 75-72 with nine seconds left. With five seconds left, Brooks Barnhizer made one of two free throws for a four-point Northwestern lead and Indiana’s Anthony Leal missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

The Hoosiers’ closing run came up short after they trailed by 16 points near the 6-minute mark. Indiana scored the next 11 points to get within 63-58 and it was 67-60 after the Hoosiers’ Kel’el Ware made two free throws with 91 seconds remaining.

TEMPLE 83, UTSA 77

PHILADELPHIA — Hysier Miller’s 20 points helped Temple defeat UTSA to end the Owls’ 10-game losing streak.

Miller shot 7 for 17 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Owls (9-17, 2-11 American Athletic Conference). William Settle scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Jahlil White shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry finished with 22 points for the Roadrunners (8-18, 2-11). UTSA also got 13 points from PJ Carter. Dre Fuller Jr. also recorded 11 points.

Joran Riley scored nine points in the first half and Temple went into the break trailing 41-34. Temple pulled off the victory after an 11-0 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 55-51 with 10:59 remaining in the half. Miller scored 13 second-half points.

UTAH 70, UCLA 69

LOS ANGELES — Branden Carlson scored off an offensive rebound at the buzzer, giving Utah a victory over UCLA and snapping the Bruins’ six-game winning streak.

Dylan Andrews hit a go-ahead jumper with six seconds remaining for the Bruins, who led by six earlier in the half.

The Utes inbounded and raced the length of the court before Deivon Smith missed a layup. Carlson grabbed the ball in traffic and put it in.

The referees called for a video review, leaving the crowd on its feet waiting. The basket was called good and 0.2 seconds were put on the clock but it wasn’t enough time for the Bruins to get off a decent shot.

Smith and Carlson finished with 17 points each in Utah’s first win at Pauley Pavilion since 2018-19. The Utes completed their second season sweep of the Bruins since joining the Pac-12. They blew out UCLA 90-44 in Salt Lake City on Jan. 11.

Smith had 10 assists as the Utes (16-10, 7-8) ended their three-game skid.

SETON HALL 68, ST. JOHN’S 62

ELMONT, N.Y. — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points, Kadary Richmond had a double-double and Seton Hall beat St. John’s in the Red Storm’s third game this season at UBS Arena.

Richmond had 18 points while going 6 of 14 and 6 of 9 from the free throw line, and he collected 11 rebounds for the Pirates (17-9, 10-5 Big East Conference). Dre Davis shot 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Daniss Jenkins finished with 17 points, six assists and three steals for the Red Storm (14-12, 6-9). Joel Soriano added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for St. John’s.