Holy Redeemer’s George Sabatini passes the ball over Lakeland’s Noah Kotchmanich in the second quarter.

Holy Redeemer’s George Sabatini tries to pass as Lakeland’s Talin Vitzakovitch and Jake McHale guard him in the second quarter.

Holy Redeemer’s Logan Sekol works to the basket as Lakeland’s Billy Hazelton defends in the first quarter.

Holy Redeemer’s Mark Atherton looks to pass from the floor as the ball came loose in the second quarter against Lakeland.

WILKES-BARRE — The new-look Holy Redeemer Royals couldn’t conjure up that old-time playoff magic Wednesday night.

Minus two starters who were declared ineligible for the postseason, second-seeded Redeemer managed to pass seventh-seeded Lakeland in the third quarter. Staying there was a different story as Lakeland ended Redeemer’s two-year reign as District 2 Class 3A boys basketball champion with a 52-39 quarterfinal victory.

Redeemer played without center David Popson and guard Brayden Sock. Both transferred from Hanover Area. The District 2 athletic committee allowed them to play in the regular season, where the Royals won the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title, but decided they were ineligible for the postseason.

Redeemer didn’t appeal the District 2 ruling. The Royals end their season at 16-9. Lakeland (9-14) will travel to Mid Valley for a semifinal game on Friday.

Redeemer trailed 25-22 at halftime, getting most of its scoring from the perimeter with five 3-pointers. Mark Atherton had three of them. The Royals then opened the third quarter with five consecutive points. Atherton knocked down a pair of free throws for a 27-25 lead at the 6:28 mark.

The offense then went silent, not hitting another field goal until 4:57 of the fourth quarter. Lakeland took advantage, going on a 16-2 run.

“Second half, offensively,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “I guess partially it was their defense. They sat in that zone and stretched the zone out a little bit. Our offense just fell apart on us. Those guys looking so aggressive in the first half just stopped being aggressive in the second half.

“I don’t know. If we weren’t getting it to George (Sabatini), nothing was happening for us.”

Sabatini, who formed a formidable inside duo with Popson during the regular season, was the only starter to hit a basket in the second half. Lakeland clamped down on the perimeter as well, but Sabatini was the Chiefs’ main concern.

“Our key was on Sabatini,” Lakeland coach Trevor Tellip said. “We wanted to make sure he didn’t take over the game. If he took over the game and ruined the game for us, we felt that’s how they could beat us.

“Not that Atherton or (Cody) Quaglia couldn’t knock down outside shots. We wanted to take our chances having them doing it consistently rather than have Sabatini just get bucket after bucket inside.”

Lakeland took its first double-digit lead, 41-29, on a 3-pointer by Talin Vitzakovich early in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were able to bleed the clock later in the quarter and when Redeemer started fouling they hit their free throws. Lakeland finished 19-of-20 from the foul line. The starters were 18-of-18.

Atherton led Redeemer with 15 points followed Sabatini with 12.

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Lakeland 52, Holy Redeemer 39

LAKELAND (52) — Popovich 1 0-0 2, Naniewicz 0 2-2 2, Vitzakovich 4 2-2 13, Hazelton 2 6-6 11, Rosenkrans 6 8-8 21, Kotchmanich 0 0-0 0, Cruz 0 0-0 0, McHale 1 0-0 2, Gelderman 0 0-0 0, McGrane 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 19-20 52.

HOLY REDEEMER (39) — Quaglia 1 0-0 3, Atherton 3 6-6 15, Sekol 1 0-0 3, Sabatini 5 1-3 12, Dubaskas 1 0-0 2, Hurst 0 1-2 1, Licari 0 0-0 0, McLean 1 0-0 3, Casey 0 0-0 0, Coates 0 0-0 0, Ohrin 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-11 39.

Lakeland`11`14`11`16 — 52

Holy Redeemer`8`14`7`10 — 39

Three-point goals — LAK 5 (Vitzakovich 3, Hazelton, Rosenkrans), HR 6 (Quaglia, Atherton 3, Sekol, Sabatini, McLean).