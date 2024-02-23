🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area is the last District 2 girls basketball team left standing in Class 6A. Now the Cougars will play for a spot in the state tournament.

The top-seeded Cougars played stifling defense en route to a big first-half lead on Thursday, knocking out Wilkes-Barre Area 48-31 in the District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals.

With the win, Hazleton Area advances to the subregional championship against District 4’s Williamsport at 6 p.m. Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Kaitlyn Bindas scored 10 of her 12 points before halftime as the Cougars built a 34-6 lead at the break while holding Wilkes-Barre Area without a field goal in the second quarter. Alexis Reimold added nine points.

The No. 4 seed Wolfpack got 12 points from Emma Krawczeniuk.

Williamsport 50, Wyoming Valley West 49

Mackenzie Perluke hit two free throws to give the Spartans a one-point lead with 14 seconds left, but the host Millionaires won the Class 6A semifinal matchup when Payton Baney’s putback of a miss just beat the buzzer.

Baney scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to rally No. 2 Williamsport, which trailed much of the game and went into the fourth quarter down 35-31.

Thalia Irizarry topped No. 3 Valley West with 15 points, followed by 14 from Perluke.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scranton Prep 76, Wyoming Area 60

Brycen Martin took over in the second quarter, scoring 14 of his game-high 20 points in the frame to help the Cavaliers pull away from the visiting Warriors in the Class 4A semifinals.

Dane Schutter and Brady Noone led the way for No. 3 seed Wyoming Area, finishing with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

No. 2 Scranton Prep advanced to Sunday’s district championship game to face No. 1 Valley View at 3 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Cougars beat Honesdale 63-33 in Thursday’s other semifinal game.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Catholic 93, Wilkes 88

The Colonels erased a late eight-point lead to take nationally ranked Catholic to overtime before falling short in the Landmark Conference semifinals in Washington, D.C.

Trailing 78-70, Cayden Merrifield hit two foul shots before Matthew Davidheiser and Merrifield both knocked down 3-pointers to tie it up with 11 seconds left.

The Cardinals, though, regrouped to start the extra frame with six straight points to take control. Wilkes pulled within 90-87 in the final minute before Catholic put the game away.

Merrifield and Trent Fisher each finished with 24 points. Lucas Lesko added 17 and Davidheiser scored 10 for the Colonels, who ended their debut season in the Landmark Conference at 19-8, matching the most wins for the program under coach Izzi Metz.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals

Hazleton Area 48, Wilkes-Barre Area 31

WILKES-BARRE AREA (31) — Keating 1 0-0 3, Thornton 2 0-0 4, Robinson 2 1-2 5, McAfee 0 0-0 0, Krawczeniuk 4 1-2 12, Grady 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, Medina 1 1-2 3, Davidson 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-6 31.

HAZLETON AREA (48) — Benyo 3 1-2 7, Bindas 4 2-2 12, Lagowy 1 0-0 2, Reimold 3 2-2 9, S. Shults 1 2-2 4, Marolo 1 0-0 2, Eberts 1 0-0 2, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Yost 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-2 2, E. Shults 3 0-0 6, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Radice 1 0-1 2, Chupela 0 0-0 0, Silva 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Matyas 0 0-0 0, Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-11 48.

Wilkes-Barre Area`5`1`14`11 — 31

Hazleton Area`17`17`8`6 — 48

Three-point goals — WBA 4 (Krawczeniuk 3, Keating); HAZ 3 (Bindas 2, Reimold)

District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals

Williamsport 50, Wyoming Valley West 49

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (49) — Novitski 3 0-0 8, Marsola 2 0-0 5, Perluke 4 5-6 14, Irizarry 3 6-8 15, Richet 3 1-1 7, Laudenslager 0 0-0 0, Bevan 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-15 49.

WILLIAMSPORT (50) — Rainier 0 2-2 2, Wilson 1 4-4 6, Helmrich 1 0-0 2, Baney 8 4-7 20, Tutler 8 1-2 17, Nieto 1 0-0 3, Mahon 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-15 50.

Wyo. Valley West`17`8`10`14 — 49

Williamsport`12`11`8`19 — 50

Three-point goals — WVW 7 (Irizarry 3, Novitski 2, Marsola, Perluke); WIL 1 (Nieto)

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 4A semifinals

Scranton Prep 76, Wyoming Area 60

WYOMING AREA (60) — Sciandra 3 3-7 9, DeLucca 1 0-0 3, Noone 6 3-5 15, Ma. Rusinchak 1 4-4 6, Schutter 6 5-5 17, Kopetchny 3 0-0 8, Prioleau 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 15-21 60.

SCRANTON PREP (76) — Bry. Martin 8 1-1 20, Santaniello 7 2-2 17, Casey 3 0-0 7, Valvano 0 0-0 0, Rossi 5 2-3 12, Maloney 1 0-0 3, Bro. Martin 0 0-0 0, Odom 1 0-0 3, Scanlan 2 0-0 4, Doherty 3 3-3 10. Totals 30 8-9 76.

Wyoming Area`9`18`15`18 — 60

Scranton Prep`15`25`13`23 — 76

Three-point goals — WA 3 (Kopetchny 2, DeLucca); SP 8 (Bry. Martin 3, Santaniello, Casey, Maloney, Odom, Doherty)