PITTSBURGH — Bryan Rust and Drew O’Conner scored 21 seconds apart in the second period to break open a close game and the Pittsburgh Penguins gave their flagging postseason hopes a boost with a 4-1 win over the reeling Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh, which began the day eight points out of a wild-card spot in the jumbled Eastern Conference with less than two months to go in the regular season, won for just the second time in its last seven games behind 31 saves from Tristan Jarry.

Mike Matheson collected his eighth goal of the season for Montreal. Cayden Primeau stopped 23 shots but the Canadiens lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Kris Letang atoned for a costly turnover that led to Matheson’s goal by scoring twice for the Penguins, who are hoping to provide first-year general manager/director of hockey operations Kyle Dubas a reason to bolster the roster before the March 8 trade deadline.

Pittsburgh will need a solid stretch to do it, something that’s been hard to come by during an uneven season in which consistency has been elusive. The Penguins began a pivotal four-game homestand by l etting Los Angeles rally for a win on Sunday just hours after Pittsburgh retired former star Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68.

They fell again in overtime against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, though they pointed to a late comeback that forced the extra period as proof the NHL’s oldest team isn’t ready to wave the white flag on the season.

The momentum continued against the struggling Canadiens. Just over two minutes after a wayward pass from Letang to Sidney Crosby ended up on Matheson’s stick and then in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead 9:05 into the game, Letang floated a shot from the point that made its way through traffic and into the far side of the net to tie it.

It was the kind of “put the puck on goal and see what happens” kind of play Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan has been preaching needs to become commonplace for a team that began the day 25th in the league in scoring.

Another long shot from the point by Erik Karlsson moments into a second-period power play ended with Rust deflecting it between Primeau’s legs just past the game’s midway point to put Pittsburgh in front. O’Connor followed shortly thereafter by rifling a shot by Primeau while gliding down the slot, giving O’Connor five points in his last five games.

Forward Colin White began the day by participating in Pittsburgh’s morning skate, then suited up for the Canadiens after Montreal claimed him off waivers.

White, who did not register a point in 11 games with Pittsburgh, skated 10:26 for the Canadiens and created a decent scoring chance in the first period that was turned aside by Jarry.

NYLANDER TRADED

Pittsburgh gave its roster a jolt of youth when the Penguins acquired forward Emil Bemstrom from Columbus in exchange for forward Alex Nylander and a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Nylander led Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 17 goals in the AHL after scoring on Wednesday night.

Bemstrom, 24, had five goals and six assists in 32 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

NBA

KNICKS 110, 76ERS 96

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Brunson had 21 points and 12 assists with Spike Lee cheering from courtside, and New York spoiled fellow former Villanova star Kyle Lowry’s Philadelphia debut with a victory over the 76ers.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for New York. Josh Hart had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Precious Achiuwa added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

All-Star Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 35 points. Maxey made 11 of 24 shots but had little other offensive help, a common theme for the Sixers in MVP Joel Embiid’s absence.

Lowry could add some punch off the bench. He won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 while playing for Nick Nurse, who is in his first season coaching the 76ers.

PACERS 129, PISTONS 115

INDIANAPOLIS — All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 13 assists to help Indiana beat NBA-worst Detroit.

Coming off a 32-point night Sunday in the NBA All-Star Game on his home floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton had his 15th game of the season with at least 25 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam added 20 points for Indiana.

Cade Cunningham had 30 points and eight assists for Detroit. The Pistons have lost four straight to fall to 8-47.

MAGIC 116, CAVALIERS 109

CLEVELAND — Mortiz Wagner had 22 points, younger brother Franz added 14 and Orlando handed Cleveland just its third loss in 21 games.

The Cavs, who have been the NBA’s hottest team since mid-December, played without leading scorer and All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell sat out with an unspecified illness.

Orlando played the final 22 minutes without starting guard Jalen Suggs, who went out midway through the third quarter with a head injury and didn’t return.

RAPTORS 121, NETS 93

TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 points, Scottie Barnes had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Toronto spoiled Brooklyn interim coach Kevin Ollie’s debut.

Immanuel Quickley had 24 points for Toronto. RJ Barrett added 12 points and matched a season high with seven assists.

Mikel Bridges led Brooklyn with 21 points. Ollie replaced Jacque Vaughn on Tuesday, a day after Vaughn was fired following a 21-33 start.