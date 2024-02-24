🔊 Listen to this

Dan Sabulski of Dallas rides JJ Segal of Delaware Valley in a 215 pound match during the opening round of the District 2 Wrestling Championships.

The opening day of District 2 Wrestling Championships had six mats of wrestling at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Jordan Sachs of Wyoming Valley West sets up Angel Parra of Scranton for back points in the 189 pound opening round bout.

Kenny Martin of Dallas works on turning Rayhan Wibowo of Scranton on his way for a pin in the 172 pound opening round bout of the District 2 Wrestling Championships.

PLAINS TWP. — In a first day of district wrestling dominated by teams from the Lackawanna Conference, one Wyoming Valley team has managed to rise to the top of the pack.

Berwick topped the team standings in Class 2A with 97 points and nine wrestlers still in the hunt for gold medals after the District 2 Wrestling championships opened up action with the prelims and quarterfinal rounds on Friday evening.

The Bulldogs will have 11 wrestlers total heading back to the mats on Saturday, nine in the semifinals and two fighting their way through the consolation brackets with spots in the Northeast Regionals still up for grabs.

“I just think we’re wrestling loose, we’re having fun,” Berwick coach Ron Swingle said. “There’s a lot of things that we can’t control, so we’re just trying to focus on the things that we can control.”

Many of Berwick’s wrestlers in the semifinals were high seeds able to roll through their quarterfinal matches, including the top seed at 215 pounds, Liam Carroll.

Carroll finished in third place at last year’s district tournament, and got his 2024 tourney started with a decisive pinfall victory over Valley View’s Tanner Peters.

One Bulldog that had to pull a bit of an upset was Jimmy DeAndrea, the sixth seed in the 189 pound field. Squaring off with Montrose’s John Acker, DeAndrea ran out to an early lead and punched his ticket to the semis with a 7-3 decision.

“I feel pretty good, but I’ve got to keep working,” DeAndrea said. “It definitely helps my confidence a lot.”

The Class 3A standings are, after one day, dominated by the Lackawanna Conference. With West Scranton leading the way, the top four spots were all held by Lackawanna teams.

Dallas sits in fifth place, the best of the WVC teams competing in the 3A tournament. The Mountaineers have four wrestlers competing in the semifinals tomorrow, including two top seeds: Sidney O’Donnell at 114 pounds, and Lucas Tirpak at 145 pounds. Tirpak ran his record on the year to 30-0 on Friday with a quarterfinal victory over North Pocono’s Kyle Clancy.

When the action started on Friday, a little bit of history was made: In addition to the Class 2A and 3A fields, this year marked the first District 2 Girls wrestling tournament held alongside the boys’ tournaments.

With sixteen girls teams entering wrestlers into the field, after the first day of action Wallenpaupack holds the team lead with 62 points.

Hazleton Area leads the WVC contingent with 33 points, currently in third place overall with Hanover Area and Crestwood not too far behind.

Several of the competitors in the girls tournament were returners from the boys’ tournament last year, while some were getting the chance to wrestle on the District 2 stage for the first time.

“It’s really nice,” said Crestwood’s Alexis Richmond. “I started after the end of the season last year, I was kind of nervous I’d be going against all boys…now it’s all girls and I feel like I have much more of a chance.”

Richmond, a No. 5 seed in her weight division, punched her ticket to the semis with a win over No. 4 Kailey Remish, from Hanover Area.

The District 2 Wrestling championships will conclude with a second day of action on Saturday. The grappling is set to begin with the semifinal rounds starting at 10 a.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

PIAA District 2 Wrestling Championships

Team Standings (Through Day 1)

CLASS 2A

Berwick (BER) — 97 points

Western Wayne (WW) — 91.5

Honesdale (HON) — 80

Lackawanna Trail (LT) — 55

Scranton Prep (SP) — 50.5

Valley View (VV) — 47

Wyoming Area (WA) — 39

Lake-Lehman (LL) — 38

Blue Ridge (BR) — 33

Mid Valley (MV) — 29

Hanover Area (HAN) — 27

Elk Lake (ELK) — 26.5

Tunkhannock (TUN) — 26

Montrose (MON) — 24

Nanticoke Area (NAN) — 23

Mountain View (MV) — 13

3A

West Scranton (WSC) — 88.5

Abington Heights (AH) — 82

Wallenpaupack (WAL) — 71

Delaware Valley (DV) — 62.5

Dallas (DAL) — 59.5

Crestwood (CRE) — 55

Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) — 43

Scranton (SCR) — 42

Hazleton Area (HAZ) — 38

Wyoming Valley West (WVW) — 35.5

Pittston Area (PA) — 35

North Pocono (NP) — 10

Girls

Wallenpaupack — 62

Delaware Valley — 50

Hazleton Area — 33

Hanover Area — 31

Western Wayne — 30

Honesdale — 28

Crestwood — 26

Nanticoke Area — 25

Berwick — 14

West Scranton — 12

Lake-Lehman — 7

North Pocono — 7

Pittston Area — 7

Wilkes-Barre Area — 6

Mountain View — 3

Valley View — 3

Western Wayne — 3

Wyoming Valley West — 3

Mid Valley — 0

Class 2A Round of 16

114: Michael Appel (WA) pinned Cooper Rawlings (VV), 3:12; Carmen Malt (BER) pinned Alister Beavers (MV), 1:00.

121: Sam Eisele (HON) pinned Gavin Thomas (HAN), 3:35; Alexander Desousa (MV) dec. over Tristan Wilhem (LL), 8-5.

127: LJ Morgan (LL) pinned Carl Nolt (MON), 0:35; Jake Barrett (SP) tech. fall over Gabe James (MV), 19-4; Reed Howell (HON) pinned Jason Luce (BR), 3:57.

133: Jackson Maby (BR) pinned Tristin Fryer (TUN), 0:39; Gavin Oprishko (VV) pinned Fionn Ellis (LL), 4:20; Hunter Hunsinger (ELK) pinned Caiden Swartwood (WA), 1:02; Liam Farley (WW) pinned Austin Burke (SP), 0:23; Wyatt Steele (MON) pinned Nate Wright (HAN), 1:03.

139: Chase Clemo (HON) pinned John Chiampi (WA), 0:32; Luke Shea (BR) pinned Whalen Kinney (ELK), 1:32; Tyler Winter (BER) pinned Dante Bono (LT), 1:28; Anthony Magnotta (LL) tech. fall over Lincoln Brander (MON), 18-3.

145: Gavin Morcom (WW) pinned Wyatt Youngblood (MV), 4:49; Josh Kishbaugh (BER) pinned Cooper Rusak (SP), 3:04.

152: Jacob Ramos (VV) pinned Luke Hasell (LL), 2:57; Duke Martin (HON) pinned Alex Holbrook (MON), 1:01; Jacob Guerriero (BER) pinned Aiden Busacco (SP), 3:08; Tyler Barletta (WW) pinned Ethan Jacoby (LT), 1:31; Zack Krupovich (BR) pinned Mason Vinansky (MV), 5:19; Brayden Emel (NAN) pinned Rory Shea (MV), 1:05.

160: Nate Orapallo (BR) maj. dec over Adam Pezanowski (MV), 15-1; Wesley Weller (VV) pinned Riley Pierce (WA), 0:16; Jack Doughton (SP) pinned Phoenix Porth (MON), 4:23.

172: Joey Giannetti (HON) pinned Jayden Thomas (TUN), 0:53; Collin Hornberger (BER) pinned James Schoffstal (MV), 1:56; Camryn Higgins (VV) pinned Jack Stein (SP), 1:39; Demitrius Douglas (LT) pinned Jayden Teron (NAN), 1:56; Canon Auer (MV) pinned Juan Machado (WA), 0:23.

189: Ben Gravine (WA) pinned Jordan Milne (TUN), 3:30; Reilley Kirkutis (LL) pinned Malakhi Leone (MV), 0:31; David Geyfmen (SP) pinned Jabari Glezen (VV), 4:31; John Acker (MON) wins by forfeit; James Jimenez (WW) pinned Gavin Mulhern (LT), 1:09.

215: Tanner Peters (VV) pinned Brenden Spry (HAN), 1:45; JJ Foote (WW) pinned Liam Frasier (MON), 1:55; Kaylix Douglas (LT) pinned Bruce Nivicela (NAN), 1:31; Levi Landry (HON) pinned Tristan Stanton (MV), 0:32; Louis Paris (SP) pinned Caden Reynolds (WA), 0:21.

285: Mike Fell (BER) pinned Ethan Smith (ELK), 1:00; Nate Obrzut (WA) pinned Justus Acker (MON), 0:52; Paul Borowski (WW) pinned Kian John (LT), 0:52.

Class 3A Round of 16

107: Daniel Gonzalez (SCR) pinned Jacob Gluchowski (WVW), 2:15; Connor Beck (AH) pinned Emmanuel Deschamps (HAZ), 1:51

114: Santino Aniska (WSC) pinned Richie Kioske (WVW), 2:58

121: Tyson Cook (WSC) pinned Connor McHugh (NP), 0:44; Andrew Elliott (DV) pinned Deegan Kapes (HAZ), 4:51; Mason Whitney (AH) pinned Tyler Roberts (DAL), 1:01

127: Simon Zamudio (HAZ) pinned Christopher Codero (SCR), 0:17; Aidan Hilburt (DAL) dec. over Tanner Shane (AH), 11-4; Jason Williams (WSC) pinned Merrick Young (NP), 3:04.

133: Troy Jones (DAL) tech. Fall over Joseph Blaum (WAL), 15-0; Alex Gonzalez (SCR) maj. dec. over Brian Taft (NP), 14-2.

139: Brady Colville (DV) tech. fall over Gavin Kareha (AH), 18-2.

145: Ethan Zabroski (CRE) pinned Amor Simms (WVW), 2:44; Mark Lynott (AH) pinned Cody Koloski (DV), 2:38; Connor Ondek (SCR) pinned Evan Walsh (WSC), 1:20.

152: Keenan Fernandez (WBA) pinned Thomas MacDonald (NP), 1:35; Thomas Stavitski (CRE) pinned Chris Reedy (WVW), 2:31; Myles Tirpak (DAL) pinned Joshua Atonal (SCR), 0:39.

160: Gunnar Myers (WAL) pinned Matteo Carabetta (PA), 1:13; Mason Bennett (WSC) pinned Matthew Vargas (HAZ), 0:49; Gene Ardo (WBA) pinned Nikolas Alt (SCR), 2:00.

172: Kenny Martin (DAL) pinned Rayhan Wibowo (SCR), 2:13; Ethan Koloski (DV) pinned Malachi Morgan (WBA), 5:31; Gonzalo Lozano (CRE) pinned Michael Stout (NP), 0:57.

189: Evan Rade (NP) pinned Jason Radle (PA), 0:20; Jordan Sachs (WVW) pinned Angel Parra (SCR), 2:45; Noah Polhill (DV) pinned Jayden Benscoter (DAL), 0:58; Nate Wisniewski (CRE) pinned Nick Fuchylo (WSC), 1:35.

215: Dan Sabulski (DAL) maj. dec. over JJ Segal (DV), 9-0; Adan Salazar (SCR) pinned Jacob Estremera (WBA), 3:44.

285: Javon James (SCR) pinned Samuel Hankey (PA), 1:37; Chris Dellabella (DV) pinned David Lara (WSC), 2:41; John Gorrick (AH) pinned Emmett Moore (DAL), 1:17.

Girls Round of 16

118: Savannah Wisneski (BER) pinned Peiper Sivo (DV), 2:27.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

107: Brice Woodruff (BR) BYE; Brent Drost (ELK) pinned Matthew Shafer (LT), 2:50; Reese Dennis (HON) pinned Chase Wilhelm (WA), 1:04; Taylor Daniels (TUN) dec. over Ethan Noe (HAN), 8-1.

114: Derek Warman (HAN) pinned Michael Appel (WA), 0:35; Angelo Hill (MV) dec. over Brett Hoey (HON), 14-7; Marcello Caminiti (WW) tech. fall over Joshua Fowler (LT), 18-2; Carmen Malt (BER) pinned Connor Higgins (LL), 3:42.

121: Connor Novakowski (WA) pinned Chris Mayorga (BER), 0:40; RJ Walton (WW) pinned Brody Woods (TUN), 4:22; Brayden Clarke (LT) pinned Sam Eisele (HON), 3:48; Alex Cordts (MON) pinned Alexander Desousa (MV), 1:17.

127: Kyle Winter (BER) pinned Shane Emsley (WA), 0:43; Jeff Peck (HAN) pinned LJ Morgan (LL), 4:59; Jake Barrett (SP) pinned Jacob Walsh (TUN), 3:03; Landon Morcom (WW) tech. fall over Reed Howell (HON), 16-0.

133: Jackson Maby (BR) pinned Gavin Oprishko (VV), 1:34; Hunter Hunsinger (ELK) pinned Drayden Holman (MV), 3:46; Liam Farley (WW) wins by forfeit; Sawyer Keller (BER) pinned Wyatt Steele (MON), 1:23.

139: Matthew Almedina (MV) pinned Chase Clemo (HON), 0:16; Luke Shea (BR) dec. over Trestan Allen (NAN), 7-5; Tyler Winter (BER) dec. over Jayden Shortz (HAN), 12-7; Jake Leslie (WW) pinned Anthony Magnotta (LL), 0:45.

145: Richie Leslie (VV) dec. over Xzander Boehm (MON), 14-8; Gavin Morcom (WW) maj. dec. over Cole Chesna (HON), 13-2; Josh Kishbaugh (BER) dec. over Torin Fissel (BR), 7-2; Garet Fowler (LT) pinned Tanner Holtsmaster (MV), 0:57.

152: Patrick Munley (TUN) dec. over Jacob Ramos (VV), 7-1; Duke Martin (HON) dec. over Jacob Guerriero (BER), 17-12; Tyler Barletta (WW) tech. fall over Zack Krupovich (BR), 16-1; Brayden Emel (NAN) pinned Skyler Steinruck (HAN), 1:44.

160: Mason Avery (HON) pinned Nate Orapallo (BR), 2:45; Wesley Weller (VV) maj. dec. over Sam Petrini (NAN), 13-3; Braylon Hawkins (BER) pinned Jack Doughton (SP), 5:46; Isaac Ryon (LT) pinned Seth Montijo (WW), 4:58.

172: Joey Giannetti (HON) pinned Koby Huyck (ELK), 1:26; Camryn Higgins (VV) pinned Collin Hornberger (BER), 3:22; Demitrius Douglas (LT) pinned Canon Auer (MV), 1:49; Jimmy Mitkowski (LL) pinned Ryder Hobart (BR), 2:42

189: Joel Landry (HON) pinned Ben Gravine (WA), 5:05; Reilley Kirkutis (LL) pinned David Geyfmen (SP), 1:!4; Jimmy DeAndrea (BER) pinned John Acker (MON), 3:05; Landon Baker (ELK) tech. fall over James Jimenez (WW), 6:00.

215: Liam Carroll (BER) pinned Tanner Peters (VV), 2:59; Kaylix Douglas (LT) pinned Liam Frasier (MON), 2:52; Levi Landry (HON) pinned Nate Thurman (ELK), 0:52; Louis Paris (SP) pinned Adyn Anderson (TUN), 1:53.

285: Max Shnipes (SP) pinned Apollo Kazmierski (VV), 0:51; Mike Fell (BER) pinned Seth Raymer (NAN), 0:45; Nate Obrzut (WA) pinned Devon Hill (MV), 2:45; Paul Borowski (WW) pinned Evan Funk (HON), 5:37.

Class 3A Quarterfinals

107: Connor Lagier (WSC) pinned Dylan Bellas (CRE), 1:46; Connor Beck (AH) pinned Luke Pollard (WBA), 1:00; Ayden Blout (WAL) dec. over Zion Colon (DV), 4-3; Oscar Ciriaco (PA) pinned Daniel Gonzalez (SCR), 2:49.

114: Sidney O’Donnell (DAL) pinned Declan Brown (WAL), 3:57; Santino Aniska (WSC) dec. over Dean Gouldthorpe (DV), 7-2; Nick Webb (CRE) dec. over Shoaib Nadir (SCR), 4-1; Carlo Salinas (WBA) dec. over Tibor Toth (PA), 12-8.

121: Tyson Cook (WSC) tech. fall over Jahiem Butler (PA), 15-0; Sam Jeckell (CRE) maj. dec. over Nicholas Skokos (WAL), 15-4; Drew Leonori (SCR) pinned Andrew Elliott (DV), 3:34; Mason Whitney (AH) pinned Cameron Grohowski (WBA), 0:45.

127: Simon Zamudio (HAZ) pinned Dominic Bernardi (PA), 1:45; Giovanni Lomonaco (WAL) dec. over Aidan Hilburt (DAL), 7-2; Louden Giza (WVW) pinned Ethan Hooper (WBA), 2:45; Jason Williams (WSC) pinned Anson Jumper (CRE) 1:26.

133: Dom Moyer (DV) pinned Nick Ramos (HAZ), 0:57; Troy Jones (DAL) dec. over Luke Evans (AH), 10-3; Mark Hubshman (WSC) pinned Alex Gonzalez (SCR), 1:17; Caleb Hoffman (WVW) tech. fall over Shawn Shimonis (PA), 18-3.

139: Michael Turi (WSC) pinned Jacob Jeckell (CRE), 0:27; Ryan Garvin (WVW) dec. over Noah Moran (DAL), 8-6; Immanuel Caufield (WAL) pinned Atthar Shobarr (SCR), 3:30; Brady Colville (DV) pinned Brady Mapes (NP), 3:17.

145: Lucas Tirpak (DAL) pinned Kyle Clancy (NP), 1:58; Ethan Zabroski (CRE) maj. dec. over Logan Caruso (WAL), 13-3; Dominic Innamorati (PA) pinned Mark Lynott (AH), 0:34; Liam Evanko (WBA) pinned Connor Ondek (SCR), 4:44.

152: Austin Smith (AH) pinned Keenan Fernandez (WBA), 1:42; Tristan Braxton (WAL) dec. over Thomas Stavitski (CRE), 3-1; Travis Walton (DV) pinned Jake Aftewicz (PA), 0:33; Angel Olavarria (WSC) dec. over Myles Tirpak (DAL), 11-5.

160: Gunnar Myers (WAL) pinned Mariusz Bibla (CRE), 1:22; Mason Bennett (WSC) pinned Matthew McGrath (DV), 1:29; Colin Price (AH) pinned Carter Berry (NP), 1:55; Gene Ardo (WBA) pinned Hunter Pitcavage (DAL), 2:30.

172: Brian Heard (AH) pinned Kenny Martin (DAL), 1:27; Mason Marolo (HAZ) pinned Tanner Pearson (WVW), 3:25; Gabriel Caufield (WAL) maj. dec. over Ethan Koloski (DV), 13-5; Colby Celuck (WSC) pinned Gonzalo Lozano (CRE), 3:12.

189: Xaiden Schock (WAL) pinned Evan Rade (NP), 0:20; Keith Yusinski (AH) dec. over Jordan Sachs (WVW), 14-12; Noah Polhill (DV) pinned Rex Hrabal (WBA), 0:48; Robbie Anderson (HAZ) pinned Nate Wisniewski (CRE), 0:55.

215: Caleb Marzolino (AH) pinned Gunnar Giza (WVW), 0:34; Dan Sabulski (DAL) pinned Joe Antidormi (NP), 5:28; Conan Kier (WAL) pinned Chris Albertson (HAZ), 2:58; Brody Spindler (PA) dec. over Adan Salazar (SCR), 3-2.

285: Javon James (SCR) pinned Jacoy Grant (WVW), 1:20; Chris Dellabella (DV) dec. over George Rafferity (WAL), 5-1; Peter Youngcourt (HAZ) pinned Matthew Faust (WBA), 3:05; Kyle Draina (CRE) dec. over John Gorrick (AH), 5-0.

Girls Quarterfinals

100: Mia Gifford (WW) BYE; Andrew Boronow (DV) pinned Ashlyn Frost (VV), 1:37; Morgan Osburn (HAN) pinned CJ Eppley (CRE), 2:12; Rosa SanClementi (WAL) pinned Ava Hodgson (NAN), 1:02.

112: Lexi DeSiato (WW) BYE; Kaiden McFarland (HAZ) dec. over Ayesha Sameeuddin (DV), 9-7; Kelianet Hernandez de la Cruz (HAN) pinned Julian Mattos (NAN), 0:19; Gia Silva (WAL) BYE.

118: Saige Oliver (HON) dec. over Isabell Seip (WVW), 5-3; Shaniece Brown (HAZ) dec. over Chloe Griffith (HAN), 8-3; Katelyn Nunez (WW) dec. over Savannah Wisniewski (BER), 13-6; Rachel Shoemaker (CRE) pinned Jenna McCooey (WAL), 0:18.

124: Rozalyn Mikulak (HON) pinned Charlotte Fetherman (WAL), 0:38; Danielle Eisoleffel (DV) pinned Sophia Cyphert (CRE), 1:38; Jaylin Marion (PA) pinned Yohenny Tejeda (HAZ), 3:28; Kaidence Ankner (HAN) pinned Sydnee MacDonald (MV), 0:50.

130: Ariel Manning (WAL) wins by forfeit; Summer Paugh (WW) pinned Hope Burke (WBA), 2:41; Emma Selfe (CRE) pinned Aibreann Mullin (HAN), 1:36; Miah Molinaro (HAZ) pinned Emily Claps (VV), 0:16.

136: Sara Shook (WW) BYE; Lynzee Buglio (HAZ) pinned Gabriella White (CRE), 3:16; Soleil Wright (WAL) pinned Gabriela Rivas (WBA), 0:54; Victoria Depew (DV) BYE.

142: Samantha Monroe (DV) pinned Elizabeth Kus (NAN), 0:30; Alexis Richmond (CRE) pinned Kailey Remish (HAN), 2:49; Savannah Mayes (WW) pinned Rebecca Dadig (HON), 0:32; Alayna Atos (WAL) pinned Lily Shaymanski (WVW), 1:13.

148: Olivia Montanino (DV) BYE; Sydney Roberts (HON) pinned Genesis Mayorga (BER), 1:04; Alahna Morris (LL) pinned Brooke Long (WVW), 1:25; Lillian Schock (WAL) BYE.

155: Juliet Fitzpatrick (DV) BYE; Kaley Palmer (BER) pinned Addy Pruss (WW), 1:09; Danilsy Amador Tejada (WSC) dec. over Leah Zuby (HON), 6-2; Annalia Ward (HAZ) pinned Taryn Kakalecik (HAZ), 2:51.

170: Sierra Ripka (NAN) BYE; Mya Statile (WAL) pinned Zoe Handler (MV), 0:40; Taydem Sanchez (WBA) BYE; Kate Prior (DV) BYE.