NANTICOKE — As dreadful as Valley View shot in the first quarter Friday night, Nanticoke Area never took full advantage.

That eventually caught up with the Trojanettes and was a reason their season came to an end.

Valley View was able to rally from 10 points down with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter as the Cougars defeated Nanticoke Area 54-53 in a District 2 Class 4A girls basketball semifinal game.

Cora Castellani hit a 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left for the final points of the game.

“I was really worried,” Castellani said. “My shot wasn’t always going in. It was a little off. But everything I knew I needed to do came into my head and I shot the ball. It felt good and it went in.”

Castellani missed her first 3-point attempt, but Daniella Ashby grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it to her for the catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that won the game.

Nanticoke Area was able to cram two inside shots plus two free throws with 0.06 seconds left in the remaining time.

None fell and second-seeded Nanticoke Area saw its season end at 14-10.

The Trojanettes led 51-41 with 3:20 remaining when Claire Aufiero scored off a rebound. They got just two points from the foul line the rest of the way.

“We talked the whole pregame about being smart with the basketball, getting 50-50 balls,” Nanticoke Area coach Ed Grant said. “I’ll be honest with you, they got the 50-50 balls. And we … we weren’t right down the stretch. We took some shots that were ill-advised. That gave them their opportunities.

“The kids did a great job, though. It’s just a tough way to end it. Some people say you missed some foul shots at the end, but that’s not it.”

Rewind to the first quarter where Valley View shot 2-of-23, but used its rebounding and defense to prevent Nanticoke Area from gaining much of an edge. The Trojanettes led just 8-7 going into the second quarter.

Valley View was just 5-of-15 in the second quarter and the beginning of a dominant performance by Nanticoke Area center Caitlynn Majiros gave Nanticoke Area a 27-19 halftime lead.

Majiros’ strong play, leading to a game-high 20 points, continued into the third quarter. Valley View, though, closed down the inside in the fourth as Nanticoke Area had just one field goal.

“We started doubling down on the bigs in the post,” Valley View coach Rob Martin said. “They were just killing us inside. We knew Majiros, Aufiero and (Jordyn) Johnson and we knew what they were capable of doing.”

The Trojanettes were hoping to get a crack at their first district title since 2017. Instead, third-seeded Valley View (13-11) will play top-seeded Scranton Prep (18-5) at 4 p.m. Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena for the championship. Both teams will also be in the PIAA Class 4A state playoffs.

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Valley View 54, Nanticoke Area 53

VALLEY VIEW (54) — Maddage 2 4-4 8, Castellani 4 1-2 12, Costa 6 2-4 14, Cooper 3 1-2 10, Gazoo 1 1-2 3, Rebar 1 0-0 3, Cordoni 1 0-0 2, Ashby 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-14 54.

NANTICOKE AREA (53) — Majiros 9 2-5 20, Reed 2 4-4 9, Aufiero 4 2-2 10, Baran 3 3-6 9, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Donahue 0 3-4 3. Totals 19 14-21 53.

Valley View`7`12`17`18 — 54

Nanticoke Area`8`19`16`10 – 53

Three-point goals — VV 7 (Castellani 3, Cooper 3, Rebar). NA 1 (Reed).