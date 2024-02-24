🔊 Listen to this

Ryan Sones (23) and Brendon Brobst (20) combined for 43 points to lead MMI Prep boys basketball to a 63-45 win over Weatherly on Friday in the District 2/11 Class A quarterfinal.

Nick Pantages added nine points and Reed Floryshak scored eight.

The win advanced No. 3 seed MMI into the subregional semifinal to face No. 2 Bethlehem Catholic on the road at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Prior to that, the Preppers will take on Susquehanna for the District 2 Class A title at 2 p.m. Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena. That game does not determine a spot in the state tournament, with that berth going to the winner of the subregional bracket.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scranton Prep 54, Berwick 15

The top-seeded Classics got 13 points from Jenna Hillebrand and held the Bulldogs to five field goals on the night to prevail in the District 2 Class 4A semifinals.

RaeAnna Andreas scored 10 points to lead No. 4 Berwick.

Scranton Prep will face Valley View for the district championship at 4 p.m. Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

COLLEGES

INDOOR TRACK

MAC championships underway

Katey Shoemaker won gold in the women’s weight throw to lead King’s on the first day of the MAC Championships, setting a new program record with a throw of 15.56 meters on her final attempt.

Shoemaker was joined on the podium for the event by teammates Delaney Hilferty (fourth) and Anna Bellucci (fifth).

Victoria Zultevicz took seventh for a podium finish in the pole vault.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Bryn Athyn 10, King’s 9

Ashley Dias, Sarah Schultz and Kyleigh Dunworth scored two goals apiece as the Monarchs fell short in a non-conference matchup.

MEN’S TENNIS

Wilkes 5, Grove City 4

Nathaniel Rathe teamed with Sebastian Sylvester for a win at first doubles and then clinched a close match for the Colonels by also winning at second singles.

Connor Frey and Angelo Guzman added a doubles victory while Guzman and Sylvester also won at singles.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2/11 Class A quarterfinals

MMI Prep 63, Weatherly 45

WEATHERLY (45) — Stauffer 3 0-0 6, Donish 1 0-0 2, McKeegan 8 2-3 18, Saldukis 4 6-8 14, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Kokinda 0 0-0 0, Ortiz 1 0-0 2, T. Hinkle 0 0-0 0, S. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-11 45.

MMI PREP (63) — Lispi 1 0-0 3, Pantages 3 3-4 9, Floryshak 2 2-4 8, Sones 7 9-11 23, Brobst 7 4-5 20, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 18-24 63.

Weatherly`8`12`12`13 — 45

MMI Prep`18`17`12`16 — 63

Three-point goals — WEA 1 (Wagner); MMI 5 (Floryshak 2, Brobst 2, Lispi)

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 4A semifinals

Scranton Prep 54, Berwick 15

BERWICK (15) — Andreas 3 4-5 10, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Switzer 1 0-0 2, Robbins 0 0-0 0, Starr 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Ochs 0 0-0 0, Fraind 0 0-0 0, Al. Knorr 0 0-0 0, Rauch 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 4-5 15.

SCRANTON PREP (54) — Moore 2 1-1 6, Jenkins 3 2-2 11, McGrath 3 1-1 7, Hillebrand 4 4-4 13, Dennebaum 1 3-4 6, Ranton 0 0-0 0, Ahern 0 0-0 0, C. Haggerty 0 0-0 0, M. Haggerty 0 0-0 0, Alers 2 0-0 6, McIntyre 1 0-0 3, Kaszuba 0 0-0 0, Lynady 0 0-0 0, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Toolan 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-12 54.

Berwick`3`5`3`4 — 15

Scranton Prep`16`17`16`5 — 54

Three-point goals — BER 1 (Lewis); SP 9 (Jenkins 3, Alers 2, Moore, Hillebrand, Dennebaum, McIntyre)