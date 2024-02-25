🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Area’s Derek Warman turns Berwick’s Carmen Malt in the Distrct 2 Class 2A 114-pound championship to set up a pin.

Tunkhannock’s Taylor Daniels keeps control on Brice Woodruff of Blue Ridge as he stands up in the 107-pound final. Daniels won a 4-3 decision.

PLAINS TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Conference’s Class 2A contingent didn’t send as many wrestlers to the finals as their counterparts in the 3A or Girls brackets.

But they sure made every spot count.

Two championships each for Berwick and Wyoming Area led the way as WVC wrestlers brought home six District 2 championships on Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

In total, the conference sent seven wrestlers to the 2A finals, with one all-WVC final at 114 pounds meaning there were six total district titles up for grabs at the start of the championship round.

Hanover Area’s Derek Warman beat Carmen Malt of Berwick in the 114 final, and the other five WVC wrestlers each took down their Lackawanna Conference opponents to win gold.

“I was pretty locked in,” said Liam Carroll, the district champ at 215 pounds for Berwick. “Everybody’s been working pretty hard, and we’re all doing great things.”

Carroll and teammate Kyle Winter were the winners for the Bulldogs, with Carroll pinning Scranton Prep’s Louis Paris in the 215 final and Winter working his way to an 11-5 decision victory over Landon Morcom in the final at 127.

The WVC’s other 2A winners included Tunkhannock’s Taylor Daniels, starting the championship round off with a tough win at 107, and the Wyoming Area duo of Connor Novakowski and Nate Obrzut.

The two Warriors live at opposite ends of the weight class list, but were equally dominant over the weekend. Novakowski won all three of his matches by first-period pinfalls, while Obrzut won each of his four matches by pin and let only one get past the first period.

For Novakowski, a bronze medalist in each of his first two trips to the District 2 championships, finally breaking through and winning gold was a huge moment.

“I took third two years in a row, I needed this,” Novakowski said. “It’s awesome, it’s all I trained for.”

For Obrzut, winning a district title as a No. 3 seed meant having to get through the 285-pound division’s top two wrestlers: Western Wayne’s Paul Borowski, and top-seeded Max Shnipes from Scranton Prep.

The junior had no issue with that, pinning Borowski in 1:30 and following up with a 1:11 pinfall victory over Shnipes in a rout to win the district title.

“I knew he was going to be tough in there, I went in there with a good mind, feeling like an animal,” Obrzut said. “I let it out on the mat, I left everything out there.”

It was Berwick that ended the day as the WVC’s top overall team in the standings, finishing in second place behind Honesdale after holding the team lead for much of the weekend.

Honesdale, which beat Berwick head-to-head in January for a District 2 Duals championship, got a huge boost from three straight winners down the stretch: Mason Avery at 160, Joey Giannetti at 172 and Joel Landry at 189.

Wyoming Area took sixth place overall, one of only four total Class 2A teams with multiple district champs. Hanover Area ended up in ninth place, led by Warman’s championship performance, and Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock finished in a tie for 10th place.

District 2 Class 2A Wrestling Championships

Team Standings

1. Honesdale (HON) — 205

2. Berwick (BER) — 204

3. Western Wayne (WW) — 186.5

4. Scranton Prep (SP) — 107

5. Lackawanna Trail (LT) — 106.5

6. Wyoming Area (WA) 87

7. Blue Ridge (BR) — 82

8. Valley View (VV) — 73.5

9. Hanover Area (HAN) — 69

T-10. Lake-Lehman (LL) — 66

T-10. Tunkhannock (TUN) — 66

12. Mid Valley (MV) — 53

13. Nanticoke Area (NAN) — 46

14. Elk Lake (ELK) — 44.5

15. Montrose (MON) — 43

16. Mountain View (MV) — 32

Semifinal Round

107 — Brice Woodruff (BR) pinned Brent Drost (ELK), 1—32; Taylor Daniels (TUN) dec. over Reese Dennis (HON), 7-2.

114 — Derek Warman (HAN) maj. dec. over Angelo Hill (MV), 11-0; Carmen Malt (BER) pinned Marcello Caminiti (WW), 2—41.

121 — Connor Novakowski (WA) pinned RJ Walton (WW), 1—01; Alex Cordts (MON) dec. over Brayden Clarke (LT), 8-7.

127 — Kyle Winter (BER) pinned Jeff Peck (HAN), 1—39; Landon Morcom (WW) pinned Jake Barrett (SP), 5—04.

133 — Jackson Maby (BR) pinned Hunter Hunsinger (ELK), 0—43; Liam Farley (WW) maj. dec. over Sawyer Keller (BER), 11-1.

139 — Matthew Almedina (MV) pinned Luke Shea (BR), 1—41; Jake Leslie (WW) maj. dec. over Tyler Winter (BER), 12-1.

145 — Gavin Morcom (WW) maj. dec. over Richie Leslie (VV), 14-5; Garet Fowler (LT) dec. over Josh Kishbaugh (BER), 10-8.

152 — Duke Martin (HON) dec. over Patrick Munley (TUN), 8-6 (SV); Tyler Barletta (WW) pinned Brayden Emel (NAN), 1—42.

160 — Mason Avery (HON) maj. dec. over Wesley Weller (VV), 14-1; Isaac Ryon (LT) pinned Braylon Hawkins (BER), 2—50.

172 — Joey Giannetti (HON) maj. dec. over Camryn Higgins (VV), 12-1; Demitrius Douglas (LT) maj. dec. over Jimmy Mitkowski (LL), 14-6.

189 — Joel Landry (HON) dec. over Reilley Kirkutis (LL), 2-0; Landon Baker (ELK) pinned Jimmy DeAndrea (BER), 5—21.

215 — Liam Carroll (BER) pinned Kaylix Douglas (LT), 0—13; Louis Paris (SP) pinned Levi Landry (HON), 2—49.

285 — Max Shnipes (SP) pinned Mike Fell (BER), 0—48; Nate Obrzut (WA) pinned Paul Borowski (WW), 1—30.

Championship Round

107 — Taylor Daniels (TUN) dec. over Brice Woodruff (BR), 4-3; 114 — Derek Warman (HAN) pinned Carmen Malt (BER), 2:43; 121 — Connor Novakowski (WA) pinned Alex Cordts (MON), 1:35; 127 — Kyle Winter (BER) dec. over Landon Morcom (WW), 11-5; 133 — Jackson Maby (BR) pinned Liam Farley (WW), 3:27; 139 — Matthew Almedina (MV) dec. over Jake Leslie (WW), 7-3; 145 — Gavin Morcom (WW) dec. over Garet Fowler (LT), 9-7 (SV); 152 — Tyler Barletta (WW) dec. over Duke Martin (HON), 6-4; 160 — Mason Avery (HON) pinned Isaac Ryon (LT), 3:37; 172 — Joey Giannetti (HON) dec. over Demitrius Douglas (LT), 4-2; 189 — Joel Landry (HON) pinned Landon Baker (ELK), 3:49; 215 — Liam Carroll (BER) pinned Louis Paris (SP), 2:24; 285 — Nate Obrzut (WA) pinned Max Shnipes (SP), 1:11.