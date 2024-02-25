🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The similarities were there for Dallas’ two top-seeded wrestlers, Sidney O’Donnell and Lucas Tirpak, on Saturday as they headed to the mat for their Class 3A championship matches.

Both drew opponents from Wilkes-Barre Area, and both had to fight right down to the final seconds to win.

But win they did, bringing home two district championships to Dallas.

O’Donnell scored three points in the final period to come from behind and beat Carlo Salinas in the 114-pound final, and Lucas Tirpak beat Liam Evanko in sudden victory to bring home the gold in the 145 title bout.

“It felt great, I did exactly what I had to do,” O’Donnell said. “I’m very excited.”

The two Mountaineers led their squad to a fifth-place finish in the Class 3A team standings, the best finishing spot for any Wyoming Valley Conference team in Class 3A.

Crestwood finished behind them in sixth place, and also boasted the WVC’s only other 3A district championship, won by Kyle Draina in the very last match of the day.

Draina needed multiple extra periods to do it, but he was finally able to pick up the match-winning escape point and pick up a 2-1 decision over Delaware Valley’s Chris Dellabella to win the 285-pound championship.

The top of the team leaderboard was locked down by the Lackawanna League, with Wallenpaupack winning the team title at 206 points, with Abington Heights finishing right behind at 204 points.

After O’Donnell’s victory at 114 pounds, the next four titles went to Lackawanna wrestlers before Tirpak stepped to the mat in the 145-pound final.

Tirpak wasn’t just wrestling for a district title, he was fighting to remain perfect on the year: he entered the championship match with a 32-0 record.

His opponent, Wilkes-Barre Area’s Evanko, wasn’t going to let him get to 33-0 that easily, forcing the match to sudden victory in a 1-1 tie.

In the extra time, Tirpak saw an opening and hammered it, ripping off five points to earn a 6-1 decision and a district championship.

“That shot that (Evanko) took, I turned it into a quarter turn,” Tirpak sai. “That kind of wrestling, we’re taught at 7 years old. … I hit that move earlier in the season, and it definitely helped my confidence.”

District 2 Class 3A Championships

Team Standings

1. Wallenpaupack (WAL) — 206

2. Abington Heights (AH) — 204

3. West Scranton (WSC) — 191

4. Delaware Valley (DV) — 151.5

5. Dallas (DAL) — 128

6. Crestwood (CRE) — 102

7. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) — 86

8. Pittston Area (PA) — 85

9. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) — 70.5

10. Hazleton Area (HAZ) — 69.5

11. Scranton (SCR) — 61.5

12. North Pocono — 21

Semifinal Round

107: Connor Lagier (WSC) pinned Connor Beck (AH), 0:35; Ayden Blout (WAL) maj. dec. over Oscar Ciriaco (PA), 14-3.

114: Sidney O’Donnell (DAL) pinned Santino Aniska (WSC), 3:21; Carlo Salinas (WBA) dec. over Nick Webb (CRE), 5-0.

121: Tyson Cook (WSC) tech. fall over Sam Jeckell (CRE), 15-0; Mason Whitney (AH) tech. fall over Drew Leonori (SCR), 20-5.

127: Simon Zamudio (HAZ) tech. fall over Giovanni Lomonaco (WAL), 15-0; Jason Williams (WSC) dec. over Louden Giza (WVW), 5-3.

133: Dom Moyer (DV) maj. dec. over Troy Jones (DAL), 11-0; Caleb Hoffman (WVW) dec. over Mark Hubshman (WSC), 14-9.

139: Michael Turi (WSC) pinned Ryan Garvin (WVW), 1:24; Brady Colville (DV) dec. over Immanuel Caufield (WAL), 8-1.

145: Lucas Tirpak (DAL) pinned Ethan Zabroski (CRE), 2:34; Liam Evanko (WBA) pinned Dominic Innamorati (PA), 3:29.

152: Austin Smith (AH) pinned Tristian Braxton (WAL), 3:17; Travis Walton (DV) dec. over Angel Olavarria (WSC), 3-2.

160: Gunnar Myers (WAL) pinned Mason Bennett (WSC), 0:43; Gene Ardo (WBA) dec. over Colin Price (AH), 4-1.

172: Brian Heard (AH) pinned Mason Marolo (HAZ), 1;35; Colby Celuck (WSC) tech. fall over Gabriel Caufield (WAL), 23-8.

189: Xaiden Schock (WAL) pinned Keith Yusinski (AH), 2:12; Robbie Anderson (HAZ) dec. over Noah Polhill (DV), 7-1.

215: Caleb Marzolino (AH) pinned Dan Sabulski (DAL), 1:28; Brody Spindler (PA) dec. over Conan Kier (WAL), 5-2.

285: Chris Dellabella (DV) dec. over Javon James (SCR), 5-1; Kyle Draina (CRE) dec. over Peter Youngcourt (HAZ), 3-0.

Championship Round

107 — Connor Lagier (WSC) pinned Ayden Blout (WAL), 1:25; 114 — Sidney O’Donnell (DAL) dec. over Carlo Salinas (WBA), 5-3; 121 — Tyson Cook (WSC) dec. over Mason Whitney (AH), 7-0; 127 — Jason Williams (WSC) dec. over Simon Zamudio (HAZ), 7-6; 133 — Dom Moyer (DV) dec. over Caleb Hoffman (WVW), 5-0; 139 — Michael Turi (WSC) tech. fall over Brady Colville (DV), 18-2; 145 — Lucas Tirpak (DAL) dec. over Liam Evanko (WBA), 6-1 (SV); 152 — Austin Smith (AH) tech. fall over Travis Walton (DV), 21-6; 160 — Gunnar Myers (WAL) pinned Gene Ardo (WBA), 2:39; 172 — Brian Heard (AH) maj. dec. over Colby Celuck (WSC), 13-0; 189 — Xaiden Schock (WAL) dec. over Robbie Anderson (HAZ), 7-3; 215 — Caleb Marzolino (AH) pinned Brody Spindler (PA), 0:57; 285 — Kyle Draina (CRE) dec. over Chris Dellabella (DV), 2-1 (UTB).