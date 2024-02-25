🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It took a little while, but Alahna Morris was able to get the Wyoming Valley Conference on the board in the District 2 Girls Wrestling championships — making a little bit of history in the process.

Morris pinned her opponent, top-seeded Olivia Montanino of Delaware Valley, in 1:36 to win the 148-pound title and become the first WVC wrestler to win a District 2 Girls Wrestling championship.

The Lake-Lehman junior was the first of three WVC girls to strike gold in the inaugural Girls tournament, alongside Nanticoke Area’s Sierra Ripka and Michelle Pastuizaca.

“I am so proud of myself, I’ve worked my butt off the whole week, honestly for this whole year,” Morris said. “I’ve worked so hard to achieve what I’ve achieved, and I feel like this such a good accomplishment for me and for girls in general.”

Wallenpaupack won the team title with a final score of 174 points, including three district championships.

The very first Girls district title to be awarded was won by Mia Gifford of Western Wayne, who needed just 36 seconds to pin her opponent and win the 100 pound title.

The Wyoming Valley Conference landed eight wrestlers in the championship round, but had yet to land a gold medal before Morris stepped to the mat in the 148 final.

She had already pinned the No. 2 seed in the semis, and Morris continued rolling with a pinfall over Montanino to win gold.

“It’s stunning, I came off the mat with tears in my eyes,” Morris said. “My body’s buzzing, I’m so happy.”

After a win at 155 for Delaware Valley’s Juliet Fitzpatrick, it was time for another WVC wrestler to strike gold, with Ripka controlling the action against Kate Prior before picking up a third-period pin to win the championship.

“I’m feeling very happy, I’m ready to go to regionals and hopefully do as good there as I did here,” Ripka said. “It means a lot, especially as my team’s captain, I want all of them to follow after me.”

In a literal sense, Ripka’s wish came true: the very next championship match, the 190 pound final, was won by her Nanticoke Area teammate Michelle Pastuizaca.

Pastuizaca had a longer wait than most to wrestle this weekend: she received a bye all the way to the final match, but was not bothered by ring rust in a 7-4 decision win over Del Val’s Emily Smith.

The wait must have seemed even longer for Pastuizaca, who’s recently getting over an injury that kept her sidelined from training.

“When I’m in the wrestling room, it’s my happy place. … When I got injured, it was really hard for me,” she said. “I’m really happy that I just got first in districts, and I’m happy that we’re going to regionals.”

Hazleton Area was the top WVC team finisher in the Girls tournament, coming in fifth place with 93 points, and two second-place finishers in Miah Molinaro and Annalia Ward.

Other WVC wrestlers to reach the championship round included Santina Saraka, of Hanover Area; Rachel Shoemaker, of Crestwood; and Pittston Area’s Jaylin Marion, the sixth seed in the 114-pound bracket who knocked off the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds before falling to top seed Rozalyn Mikulak in the finals.

District 2 Girls Wrestling Championships

Team Standings

1. Wallenpaupack (WAL) — 174

2. Delaware Valley (DV) — 151

3. Western Wayne (WW) — 128

4. Honesdale (HON) — 103

5. Hazleton Area (HAZ) — 93

6. Hanover Area (HAN) — 85

7. Nanticoke Area (NAN) — 56

8. Crestwood (CRE) — 51

9. Berwick (BER) — 38

10. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) — 33

11. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) — 32

12. Lake-Lehman (LL) — 26

13. Pittston Area (PA) — 18

14. West Scranton (WSC) — 12

15. North Pocono (NP) — 11

16. Mountain View (MV) — 5

Semifinal Round

100: Mia Gifford (WW) pinned Andrew Boronow (DV), 2:31; Rosa SanClementi (WAL) pinned Morgan Osburn (HAN), 5:15.

106: Santina Saraka (HAN) pinned Taylor Yablonski (DV), 0:29; Sophia Yancewicz (WAL) maj. dec. over Isabella Pisano (NP), 11-2.

112: Lexi DeSiato (WW) pinned Kaiden McFarland (HAZ), 0:30; Gia Silva (WAL) pinned Kelianet Hernandez de la Cruz (HAN), 3:03.

118: Saige Olver (HON) pinned Shaniece Brown (HAZ), 3:19; Rachel Shoemaker (CRE) dec. over Katelyn Nunez (WW), 9-6.

124: Rozalyn Mikulak (HON) pinned Danielle Eisoleffel (DV), 0:37; Jaylin Marion (PA) dec. over Kaidence Ankner (HAN), 6-3.

130: Ariel Manning (WAL) pinned Summer Paugh (WW), 1:39; Miah Molinaro (HAZ) pinned Emma Selfe (CRE), 3:32.

136: Sara Shook (WW) pinned Lynzee Buglio (HAZ), 3:01; Victoria Depew (DV) pinned Soleil Wright (WAL), 1:16.

142: Samantha Monroe (DV) pinned Alexis Richmond (CRE), 2:37; Alayna Atos (WAL) pinned Savannah Mayes (WW), 3:52.

148: Olivia Montanino (DV) pinned Sydney Roberts (HON), 2:00; Alahna Morris (LL) pinned Lillian Schock (WAL), 3:22.

155: Juliet Fitzpatrick (DV) pinned Kaley Palmer (BER), 5:53; Annalia Ward (HAZ) dec. over Danilsy Amador Tejada (WSC), 2-0.

170: Sierra Ripka (NAN) pinned Mya Statile (WAL), 0:41; Kate Prior (DV) dec. over Taydem Sanchez (WBA), 3-1.

190: Michelle Pastuizaca (NAN) BYE; Emily Smith (DV) pinned Tati Campbel Algemon (WAL), 0:49.

235: Jaidyn Mikulak (HON) wins by forfeit; Zoey Lake (WAL) pinned Kierra Landmesser (NAN), 2:31.

Championship Round

100 — Mia Gifford (WW) pinned Rosa SanClementi (WAL), 0:36; 106 — Sophia Yancewicz (WAL) pinned Santina Saraka (HAN), 5:04; 112 — Lexi Desiato (WW) pinned Gia Silva (WAL), 1:15; 118 — Saige Olver (HON) pinned Rachel Shoemaker (CRE), 5:10; 124 — Rozalyn Mikulak (HON) dec. over Jaylin Marion (PA), 4-1; 130 — Ariel Manning (WAL) pinned Miah Molinaro (HAZ), 0:53; 136 — Sara Shook (WW) pinned Victoria Depew (DV), 0:54; 142 — Alayna Atos (WAL) pinned Samantha Monroe (DV), 2:23; 148 — Alahna Morris (LL) pinned Olivia Montanino (DV), 1:36; 155 — Juliet Fitzpatrick (DV) pinned Annalia Ward (HAZ), 1:12; 170 — Sierra Ripka (NAN) pinned Kate Prior (DV), 5:14; 190 — Michelle Pastuizaca (NAN) dec. over Emily Smith (DV), 7-4; 235 — Jaidyn Mikulak (HON) pinned Zoey Lake (WAL), 2:45.