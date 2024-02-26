🔊 Listen to this

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks on Michigan forward Will Tschetter (42) in the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday.

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) reacts to a basket against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zach Edey took advantage of Michigan’s attempts to defend him with only one player.

Edey matched his season high with 35 points and had 15 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue bounce back from a rough start to beat the Wolverines 84-76 on Sunday.

“I’m used to getting doubled as soon as I catch it, as soon as I dribble, but they wanted to play me 1 on 1,” he said. “My teammates recognized that and got me the ball a lot. I just tried to do what I do.”

The 7-foot-4 Edey made 14 of 18 shots and scored 35 points for the third time this season, falling three short of equaling his career high.

“He probably would have scored 35 on me too,” said Michigan coach Juwan Howard, a member of the school’s Fab Five and a former NBA standout.

The Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) are closing in on winning a second straight conference championship, building a 2 1/2-game lead over No. 12 Illinois with three regular-season games left on their schedule.

The Wolverines (8-20, 3-14) moved closer to clinching last place in the Big Ten with their fifth straight loss and 10th setback in 11 games under their embattled coach.

Michigan saw about half of its arena filled with black-and-gold-wearing fans chanting and cheering for the visitors, eight days after Michigan State fans in the stands made it look and sound as if the Wolverines were playing on the road.

“It felt like Mackey Arena in there tonight,” Michigan senior forward Terrance Williams II said.

Matt Painter, who played at Purdue in the early 1990s and has coached there for nearly two decades, said he had never had a similar experience on the road in the Big Ten.

“I told our guys at halftime, ‘This might never happen again, so give them something to cheer about,’” Painter said.

Dug McDaniel had 19 points and six assists for the Wolverines, who had four more scorers reach double digits.

As usual, Edey had a few teammates contributing offensively. Lance Jones scored 15, Braden Smith had 11 points and Fletcher Loyer added nine.

The Wolverines played well early in the game and led 22-15 before Purdue took control for good, surging into a 47-36 lead at halftime.

“Michigan just played better than us in the first 10 minutes of the game,” Painter said. “To our guys credit, our guys stayed with it and just made more shots.”

Michigan pulled within seven points midway through the second half, Edey answered with consecutive layups and the Boilermakers were able to keep a relatively comfortable cushion.

NO. 7 MARQUETTE 88, XAVIER 64

MILWAUKEE — Kam Jones celebrated his 22nd birthday by scoring 34 points for a second straight game and Marquette trounced slumping Xavier.

Tyler Kolek added 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to help Marquette (21-6, 12-4 Big East) win for the 10th time in 11 games. Oso Ighodaro had 12 points and David Joplin got 10.

Xavier (13-14, 7-9) lost its fourth straight. Trey Green scored 16 points, Quincy Olivari 14, Dailyn Swain 11 and Dayvion McKnight 10 for the Musketeers.

ST. JOHN’S 80, NO. 15 CREIGHTON 66

NEW YORK — Daniss Jenkins scored a season-high 27 points and St. John’s shredded Creighton for its biggest victory under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Jordan Dingle added 18 points and the Red Storm (16-12, 8-9 Big East) finally closed out a quality conference opponent following a string of blown leads.

Trey Alexander scored a season-best 31 points for Creighton (20-8, 11-6), which had won four straight and seven of nine. The Bluejays were coming off an eye-opening blowout of UConn at home Tuesday night that ended the Huskies’ 14-game winning streak and marked the program’s first victory over a top-ranked team.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks for Creighton.

OHIO STATE 60, MICHIGAN STATE 57

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Devin Royal came off the bench to score 14 points and Dale Bonner buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally Ohio State to a victory over Michigan State.

Roddy Gayle Jr. hit free throws on both sides of a timeout with 11 seconds remaining to give the Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten Conference) a 57-56 lead. Tyson Walker made the second of two foul shots with six seconds to go to pull the Spartans (17-11, 9-8) even. Bruce Thornton had the assist on Bonner’s game-winning shot.

Royal finished 6 of 8 from the floor for the Buckeyes. Gayle totaled 12 points and eight rebounds. Thornton scored 11. Bonner nailed the winner after missing three of his first four attempts from beyond the arc. He scored six.

Malik Hall paced the Spartans (17-11, 9-8) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Walker had 12 points and A.J. Hoggard added nine points and four assists.

Hall had nine points in the first half and Michigan State led 32-22.

TEMPLE 72, WICHITA STATE 66

WICHITA, Kan. — Joran Riley finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Steve Settle III had a go-ahead three-point play in overtime to rally Temple to a victory over Wichita State.

Riley added three steals for the Owls (10-17, 3-11 American Athletic Conference). Shane Dezonie totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hysier Miller scored four of his 14 points in the extra period.

The Shockers (11-17, 3-12) were led by Xavier Bell’s 17 points. Kenny Pohto added 11 points and nine rebounds. Harlond Beverly contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Riley scored 13 points in the second half to help Temple come back from a 37-27 halftime deficit. Riley’s layup with 24 seconds remaining forced overtime tied at 61. Settle gave Temple the lead for good with 2:58 left in OT.

VCU 73, ST. JOSEPH’S 69

RICHMOND, Va. — Joe Bamisile and reserve Toibu Lawal scored 16 points apiece to lead VCU past Saint Joseph’s 73-69 on Sunday.

Bamisile made four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds, while Lawal added 10 boards for the Rams (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Xzayvier Brown and Erik Reynolds II led the way for the Hawks (17-11, 7-8) with 21 points apiece. Brown added six rebounds. Rasheer Fleming finished with nine points and two blocks.

Bamisile scored 16 points to help lead VCU come back from a 27-21 halftime deficit.