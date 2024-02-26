🔊 Listen to this

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Manuel Feller of Austria overcame a first-run deficit to win a World Cup slalom on Sunday, his fourth victory of the season.

Trailing by nearly a half-second entering the final run, Feller smoothly navigated the tricky course. He finished in a combined time of 1 minute, 42.08 seconds to edge Clement Noel of France by a margin of 0.28 seconds. First-run leader Linus Strasser of Germany made a small mistake that cost him time and wound up third.

With the win, Feller extended his lead over Strasser to 204 points in the race for the season-long slalom crown. Feller has been consistent all year, finishing in the top five in all eight World Cup slalom races.

“The second run was so tricky,” Feller explained on the broadcast after the finish. “You couldn’t ski every turn on the limit but you always were thinking you need to push a little bit more.”

The 31-year-old Feller became the first man to capture four World Cup slalom wins in one season since fellow countryman Marcel Hirscher earned five in 2018-19.

Jett Seymour was the only American to qualify for a second run. He finished 15th, 1.53 seconds behind Feller’s time. Seymour won a slalom national title while competing for the University of Denver in 2019.

The difficult course design for run No. 2 led to five racers not finishing and five more winding up at least 2 seconds behind Feller.

Norway’s Alexander Steen Olsen, the defending slalom champion at Palisades Tahoe, made a mistake in his first run and didn’t finish in the top 30 to qualify for a second run.

On Saturday, Swiss standout Marco Odermatt sealed his third straight World Cup overall title by winning a 10th consecutive giant slalom race. Odermatt’s win at the Palisades Tahoe resort gave him 1,702 points, with not enough races left in the season for anyone to catch him. Feller is second in the overall standings with 801 points.

Odermatt didn’t compete in the slalom Sunday.

The men’s World Cup circuit moves to Aspen, Colorado, next weekend for a pair of giant slalom competitions along with a slalom.

Heavy snowfall prompts cancellation of women’s super-G

MOENA, Italy — Heavy overnight snowfall prompted World Cup organizers to cancel a women’s super-G in Val di Fassa on Sunday — wiping out the entire weekend after Saturday’s race was also canceled.

“Due to the heavy overnight snowfall and the current slope conditions, the jury together with the LOC (local organizing committee) decided to cancel today’s women’s super-G race,” the International Ski Federation said.

Heavy snowfall on the La VolatA course also was behind the decision to cancel Saturday’s super-G.

Next up on the women’s schedule is a Scandinavian swing with downhill and super-G races in Kvitfjell, Norway, next weekend, followed by technical races in Åre, Sweden, the following weekend.

Shiffrin aims to make comeback in March

BERLIN — Record World Cup race winner Mikaela Shiffrin is aiming to make her comeback to competition in March for the giant slalom and slalom races in Are, Sweden, the alpine skiing star said on Saturday.

“We’re anticipating that I will be able to return to racing in Are on March 9 and 10, so I’m really looking forward to that,” Shiffrin said in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday.

“I’ve been able to get on snow this week. Things are feeling pretty good,” she added.

Defending overall champion Shiffrin injured her knee last month in Cortina d’Ampezzo and has not competed since. In this period, she lost the overall lead to Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami.

“Basically as soon as we realized that Andorra and Val di Fassa were not going to be possible, I had to kind of come to terms with the fact that the overall would mathematically be a huge stretch. It’s not really about fighting or not fighting for it, it just wasn’t possible,” Shiffrin said.

“Believe me, I would have tried. If I remotely thought that I could just make it to the finish of a course somewhat safely, I would have tried. It’s not in the cards yet, but I’m getting there.”

Shiffrin said that, despite missing being part of the competition, she’s been having a lot of fun watching the races with a “fresh perspective” and praised Gut-Behrami.

“Laura in particular has been stunning to watch. She’s really at such a high level of racing right now. As much as I want to be competitive with that right now, we all just have to sit back and appreciate that,” she said.

