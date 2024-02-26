🔊 Listen to this

New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick, left, makes a stop in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson during the second period of an NHL game in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov, left, shoots the puck in front of New York Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski, right, during the second period of an NHL game in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Roslovic scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-2 victory over New York on Sunday night, snapping the Rangers’ franchise record-tying 10-game win streak.

Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, Ivan Provorov also scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for Columbus, which had lost three straight at home. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 38 shots as the Blue Jackets won the opener of the teams’ home-and-home set that concludes Wednesday in New York.

“We played a real smart hockey game,” Blue Jackets coach Pascale Vincent said. “Their transition game is so good. They use the full length of the ice in the offensive zone. Our guys were ready.”

Artemi Panarin and Adam Edstrom scored, and Jonathan Quick stopped 37 shots for the Rangers, who lost for the first time since Jan. 26. They still lead the Metropolitan Division with 81 points — seven ahead of second-place Carolina.

“They came at us with a lot of speed,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “They’d get behind us with odd-man rushes. It wasn’t one or two — it was too many — and we couldn’t capitalize at the other end. That was the difference in the game.”

The teams traded goals in the first period, with Voronkov putting Columbus up at 4:35 as he buried a behind-the-net feed from Kirill Marchenko for his 16th goal of the season. He sits third in scoring among NHL rookies behind Connor Bedard and Marco Rossi, who each have 17.

Panarin pulled New York even with a shot from the right circle with 5:38 left for his 33rd, tying Brock Boeser for seventh in the NHL.

Marchenko regained the lead for Columbus just 18 seconds into the second period, before Edstrom pulled the Rangers even again after a neutral-zone turnover at 11:11.

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets ahead for good 46 seconds later off a tape-to-tape pass from Gaudreau on a rush, and Provorov made it 4-2 with his first goal since Jan. 13 with 1:25 left in the middle period.

“Personally, I don’t think the first was all that great, but we stepped up in the second and did the job tonight,” Roslovic said. “You’ve got to tip your hats to Elvis at the end. Huge win — snaps a team’s 10 game winning streak and finish out the game in the third.”

JETS 4, COYOTES 3, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored his second goal of the game on a 3-on-1 break in overtime as Winnipeg handed Arizona its 12th straight loss.

Connor scored from the right side after two Arizona players fell deep in the other end of the ice after a failed breakaway attempt.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Gabriel Vilardi also scored and Josh Morrissey had three assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 36-15-5 with its third straight victory and sixth in seven games.

Nick Schmaltz scored twice, Matias Maccelli added a goal and Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots for Arizona in the opener of a five-game trip. The Coyotes are 0-10-2 during the skid.

SABRES 3, HURRICANES 2, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Casey Mittelstadt scored in the fourth round of the shootout, and Buffalo won its season-high third straight.

Owen Power forced overtime by scoring with 4:05 left in regulation, and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres, who had not won three straight since a 3-0 run from April 6-10. Power’s goal came in his first game after missing six with an injury to his left arm.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots through overtime, and didn’t allow a goal in the shootout.

Martin Necas had a goal and assist and Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Hurricanes who were playing on consecutive nights following a 2-1 home loss to Dallas. Spencer Martin stopped 30 shots through overtime, and stopped three of four shootout attempts in dropping to 3-0-1 in four starts since being claimed by Carolina off waivers last month.

LIGHTNING 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and became the first player in the league to reach 100 points this season in leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a much-needed victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Kucherov leads the NHL with 102 points. Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel were the recipients of Kucherov’s 62nd, 63rd and 64th assists of the season and he added his 38th goal. Jonas Johansson made 18 saves in giving Andrei Vasilevskiy a rare day off.

Tyler Toffoli scored his 25th goal of the season for the Devils, who are 2-9-1 in the second half of back-to-back games. Akira Schmid, who was making his first start since Dec. 21, had 23 saves, but he and the Devils were no match for the Lightning’s top line of Point, Hagel and Kucherov.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Kucherov needed only 4:15 to stake the Lightning to a 2-0 lead, setting up Hedman’s 10th of the season and Point’s 30th.

Hedman, who has been playing significant minutes with the defense banged up, gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:27, putting in the rebound of Kucherov’s shot. Hagel got an assist on the play, extending his career-long point streak to 13 games, tied for third longest in franchise history.

Point extended the lead a little less than three minutes later on bad-angle shot after being sent in alone on Schmid. The Devils goaltender didn’t give Point a shot, but the center skated around him and then banged the puck off his leg on a shot from below the goal line. It was his fifth goal in six games.

The Devils, who edged Montreal on Saturday, answered with a power-play goal by Toffoli at 6:01. Jack Hughes was making a pass coming out from behind the net and it hit the skate of Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh and went right to Toffoli for a shot into an open net.

Kucherov added an empty-net goal late in the third period to close out the scoring and add the finishing touches on his second straight 100-point season and fourth overall. He had three points Saturday in a win over the Islanders.