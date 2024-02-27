🔊 Listen to this

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, top, jumps on teammate Josh Hart after Hart was fouled by the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA game Monday in New York.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren during the first half of an NBA game Monday in New York.

NEW YORK — Josh Hart made the go-ahead basket with 2.8 seconds left after a chaotic possession, and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 113-111 on Monday night.

Jalen Brunson had 35 points and 12 assists for the Knicks, and it was his missed 3-point attempt with 20 seconds remaining that started the wild back-and-forth that led to Hart’s basket and left Pistons coach Monty Williams irate afterward.

Detroit chased down the rebound but threw it away, then appeared to recover when Ausur Thompson stole a pass by Donte DiVincenzo. But then Thompson lost the ball during a collision with DiVincenzo along the sideline, the Knicks came up with it and Brunson found Hart under the basket for his layup while being fouled.

Hart missed the free throw but the Knicks got the rebound, and Hart was fouled again, making one for the final margin.

After the Pistons lost their sixth straight, Williams went onto the court to yell at one of the officials about what he believed was a foul that should have been called when Thompson went down.

“The absolute worst call of the season,” Williams said during his brief postgame remarks. “No call, and enough’s enough.”

Hart added 23 points and DiVincenzo had 21 for the Knicks, who beat the Pistons for the 14th straight time.

Cade Cunningham scored 32 and Jalen Duren had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Detroit.

It was a wild ending to the first meeting between the teams since a Feb. 8 trade that brought Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York and sent Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Malachi Flynn to Detroit. Grimes received mostly cheers the first time he entered, but Fournier, who had long been out of coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, was booed when he came in and the first few times he had the ball.

Grimes’ basket gave the Pistons a 111-110 lead with 37 seconds remaining before the sequence that started with Brunson’s missed 3.

Grimes chased it down in the corner and threw the ball back into the middle to teammate Simone Fontecchio. Hart stole it from Fontecchio and the Knicks got it to DiVincenzo, who threw it away but then regained it from Thompson along the sideline by appearing to crash into the rookie’s legs.

NETS 111, GRIZZLIES 86

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies, giving Kevin Ollie his first win as an NBA coach.

Cam Thomas had 14 points before leaving the game with 7:23 remaining with a right ankle injury. Lonnie Walker IV added 13 for the Nets.

Lamar Stevens scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Grizzlies, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 while going 2 of 12 from the field. GG Jackson had an even worse night, making one of his 13 shots, and Memphis shot 38.7% overall.

Ollie was named Brooklyn’s interim coach over the All-Star break, replacing Jacque Vaughn, and had lost his first two games. The Nets came in having lost seven of eight, all but one by double digits.

Memphis, meanwhile, has used makeshift lineups throughout the season because of injuries.

The Grizzlies were out of sync from the start, managing 18 points in the first quarter to match their lowest-scoring opening period of the season.

It didn’t get much better for Memphis from there. Brooklyn led by 27 late in the first half and was ahead 66-40 at halftime. That was a season low in first-half scoring for the Grizzlies.

RAPTORS 130, PACERS 122

INDIANAPOLIS — All-Star Scottie Barnes logged his fourth triple-double of the season and RJ Barrett had 24 points on Monday night to lead the Toronto Raptors to their second win this season over the Indiana Pacers.

Barnes had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists on a night seven Raptors scored in double figures, including rookie Gradey Dick, who made two key 3s late to break open the game. Dick had 18 points and matched his season high with four 3s as Toronto won its third straight.

Bennedict Mathurin matched his career high with 34 points for the Pacers. Two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists against his former team. Indiana acquired Siakam in a January trade.

But All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton and the league’s highest-scoring team struggled on the second night of a back-to-back. Haliburton had nine points and seven assists while going 2 of 11 from the field as the Pacers shot just 46% as a team.

Toronto built a 61-56 lead after a back-and-forth first half, and then watched Indiana score six straight in the third quarter to make it 67-66.

The Raptors answered with an 11-0 run, only to see the Pacers charge back within 90-87 at the end of three, tie it on Mathurin’s 3 to open the fourth and eventually take a 96-95 lead on Jalen Smith’s putback with 10:04 to go.

Instead of pulling away, the Pacers let Toronto hang around and Dick’s tie-breaking 3 with 8:01 left spurred a 10-2 run that gave the Raptors a 112-104 lead. Toronto kept Indiana at arm’s length the rest of the game.