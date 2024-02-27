🔊 Listen to this

North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) drives against Miami guards Matthew Cleveland (0) and Paul Djobet (10) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After a huge first half, RJ Davis saw no reason to back off.

Davis poured in four straight 3-pointers during a riveting second-half stretch on his way to a career-high 42 points, and No. 9 North Carolina held off skidding Miami 75-71 on Monday night.

“I kind of felt good most of the game,” Davis said. “Came out hot. I told myself since I had a good first half to continue to stay on it. I was aggressive and shots were falling. For me to have a performance like that tonight means the world to me.”

Davis, a senior guard who set a single-game Smith Center scoring record, had 21 points in each half. He picked up the pace with a dazzling display with less than 7 1/2 minutes to play, and ended up shooting 7 for 11 on 3s.

The only player for the Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to score in double figures, Davis went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line with 24.4 seconds remaining to give UNC a 73-70 advantage.

“It wasn’t just his points,” coach Hubert Davis said. “I thought he was great defensively, took care of the ball. We needed every bit of his 42.”

Norchad Omier had 22 points, Bensley Joseph scored 21 and Kyshawn George added 14 to lead Miami (15-14, 6-12), which lost its seventh game in a row.

Omier missed a hook shot in the lane that could have tied it with about 45 seconds left. Then twice in the last 25 seconds, North Carolina secured offensive rebounds off missed free throws.

“That was a valiant effort on our part,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “RJ Davis had an answer every time we made a run.”

North Carolina, with three regular-season games remaining, stretched its ACC lead to 1 1/2 games over second-place Duke.

Davis racked up the most points for a Tar Heels player since Shammond Williams scored 42 in a 1998 double-overtime win at Georgia Tech.

“He put us on his back and took over the game,” forward Harrison Ingram said. “RJ took the ball and (let’s) see what he does.”

Miami got close after trailing 64-50, even with Davis completing his outburst with four 3-pointers in slightly more than three minutes for a 13-point lead before the four-minute mark.

“I’m just locked in, just confident in myself and my shot,” he said.

Earlier in the second half, North Carolina went ahead 50-38 before Miami rattled off the next eight points.

Davis, who has scored 20 or more points in a half four times this season, propelled the Tar Heels to a 37-32 lead at the break. He scored 18 of North Carolina’s first 28 points.

Davis was coming off his second-lowest point total (12) of the season Saturday at Virginia.

“I believe in myself,” he said. “I believe in my work, and coming into this game I knew I was going to be good in terms of shooting the ball.”

The game marked the largest gap in North Carolina history between its leading scorer and second-leading scorer (Ingram had eight points).

NO. 15 BAYLOR 62, TCU 54

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime, and the standout freshman started and capped a game-turning spurt by Baylor in a win over TCU.

Yves Missi, a 7-foot freshman, also finished with 16 points and Jalen Bridges scored 15 as the Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) snapped a two-game skid. RayJ Dennis had nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 11 points and Emanuel Miller 10 for the Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-7), who made 33% (17 of 51) of their shots. That included 10 consecutive misses to end the first half, and a span of nine misses in a row over 7 1/2 minutes after halftime.

WOMEN

NO. 8 UCLA 53, NO. 13 COLORADO 45

LOS ANGELES — Kiki Rice had 20 points and nine rebounds, Charisma Osborne added 14 and No. 8 UCLA defeated 13th-ranked Colorado, moving the Bruins into a three-way tie for second in the Pac-12.

Newly returned to the top 10 in the AP rankings, the Bruins (22-5, 11-5) blew a 12-point, first-half lead before recovering in the third behind their two guards.

Scoreless in the first half, Quay Miller ignited a 13-2 run for the Buffaloes to open the third, capped by Tameiya Sadler’s steal and basket for a 32-31 lead, their first of the game. The Bruins committed seven turnovers in seven minutes.

Londynn Jones came in and scored five in a row, Rice made two free throws and Osborne scored to send UCLA into the fourth leading 40-35.

Lauren Betts, whose field-goal percentage leads Division I, was scoreless until the fourth, when her basket extended UCLA’s lead to 44-35. Her two points tied a season low. She averages a team-leading 15.5 points.

The Buffs closed to 46-43 on five straight points by Aaronette Vonleh.

Both teams then went cold, combining to go 0 for 20 during a nearly 10-minute stretch that finally ended with Osborne’s 3-pointer, keeping UCLA ahead 49-43.

Rice stole the ball and scored with 17 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the closing seconds for the Buffs (20-7, 10-6). Miller and Frida Formann had nine points each.

The Bruins outscored the Buffs 17-7 in the first quarter with Colorado missing 11 of 13 shots from the floor.

Colorado scored the first eight points of the second to close within two. But the Bruins answered with 12 straight points by Osborne and Rice to lead 29-19 at the break.