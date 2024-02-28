🔊 Listen to this

Cavaliers guard Max Strus, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning basket against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and the Boston Celtics earned their ninth straight win, powering past the Philadelphia 76ers 117-99 on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help the NBA-leading Celtics post their 25th consecutive home win over an Eastern Conference opponent.

Boston won despite connecting on just 5-of-22 3-pointers and committing 14 turnovers. But the Celtics outscored Philadelphia 64-48 in the second half and dominated with a 56-28 rebounding edge.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 32 points and five assists. Philadelphia has lost four of its last five and is just 4-8 since Joel Embiid was sidelined with a knee injury.

The 76ers cut what had been a 14-point deficit to 11 entering the fourth and made another surge to trim Boston’s lead to 91-89 with 8:49 to play.

The Celtics responded with 17 straight points, including eight from Tatum, to give themselves a 107-89 cushion with 4:31 remaining.

Boston took a 53-51 edge into halftime, keyed by Brown’s 18 points in the opening 24 minutes.

Derrick White had three blocks in first quarter, part of a defensive effort that limited the 76ers to 39% shooting in the half.

The 76ers have slowly been getting players back from injury since sputtering into the All-Star break by losing five out of seven games.

Nicolas Batum (hamstring), De’Anthony Melton (back) and Kyle Lowry (conditioning) all were in action but were on minutes restrictions.

It didn’t prevent Melton from exiting in the second half with back spasms. He went 0 for 2 from the field and registered a rebound and assist over nine minutes.

In Lowry’s case it was just his third appearance since being bought out by Charlotte and being signed by the 76ers on Feb. 13.

The extra bodies did give Philadelphia an energy boost early, as it jumped out to an 11-4 lead to open the game. But Boston quickly erased it, responding with an 11-0 run.

CAVALIERS 121, MAVERICKS 119

CLEVELAND — Max Strus drilled a 60-footer as time expired, his fifth made 3-pointer in the final four minutes, to give Cleveland a wild win over Dallas.

After the Mavericks took the lead on P.J. Washington’s dunk with 2.9 seconds left, the Cavs quickly inbounded the ball Evan Mobley, who passed back to Strus — who made four 3s in a span of 67 seconds down the stretch to keep Cleveland close.

Strus then took a dribble before launching his shot from well beyond mid-court, officially listed at 59 feet. As it swished through the net, Strus was tackled to the floor by teammates as the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd erupted.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points, Strus added 21 and Jarrett Allen 19 for the Cavs, who improved to 12-3 since Jan 26.

Luka Doncic had 45 points and 14 assists a day before turning 25 for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving added 30 for Dallas, which lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Doncic added nine rebounds, finishing one shy of his 11th triple-double.

With Doncic making a 3-pointer, Dallas reeled off 10 straight points to take a 108-98 lead with 4:38 left.

The Mavericks were still up by double digits when Strus got hot, making four 3-pointers in just over a minute to pull the Cavs within 113-112.

Doncic’s appearance in Cleveland always brings out dozens of fans from the the city’s Slovenian community. Following his early pregame warmup, Doncic went into the stands to sign autographs and pose for photos.

After a sluggish start offensively, the Cavaliers made 7 of 9 3-pointers to begin the second quarter while opening a 56-41 lead.

But following a Dallas timeout, Doncic took over. The All-Star made three 3s in a span of 1:26, dropped two free throws and then hit another step-back 3 to score 14 points in the final 2:57 to pull the Mavs within 60-56 at halftime.

This was Irving’s first visit since being traded to Dallas from Brooklyn, and he got a warm ovation in player introductions and again when the Cavs played a video tribute for him during a first-quarter timeout.

Irving waved to the crowd and formed the shape of heart with his hands to show thanks.

The mercurial guard has a complicated relationship with Cleveland fans. Some remain faithful and will never forget his contributions to the Cavs’ title run in 2016 while others feel bitterness toward Irving after he demanded to be traded.

He’s been with Dallas nearly a year, and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd raved about how Irving has blended in after a bumpy exit from the Nets.

“He’s at peace,” Kidd said. “He’s enjoying Dallas, the city. He’s enjoying his teammates and he’s playing at a high level.”

WARRIORS 123, WIZARDS 112

WASHINGTON — Klay Thompson scored 25 points on a forgettable evening for Stephen Curry, Chris Paul demonstrated his value to the Warriors in his first game in seven weeks, and Golden State beat Washington.

Curry was held scoreless in the first half for the first time in the regular season since Nov. 23, 2012, against Denver. He missed his first seven shots, six from 3-point range — and three of them airballs, including a 32-foot heave at the halftime buzzer.

Curry got on the board with a 3-pointer 53 seconds into the third quarter and the Warriors went on to outscore the overmatched Wizards 38-17 in the period. He finished with 18 points and shot 4 of 16 on 3-pointers while the rest of the Warriors went 17 for 30 from beyond the arc.

Jonathan Kuminga added 21 points for Golden State, which has won 11 of 14 and moved into ninth place in the Western Conference, percentage points ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tyus Jones had a career-high 17 assists while scoring 14 points for the Wizards, whose season-long skid reached 12 games. Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Corey Kispert and Marvin Bagley III each scored 20 for Washington, which was missing two starters in Deni Avdija (left heel contusion) and rookie Bilal Coulibaly (right pelvic contusion).

Curry has failed to score before halftime 16 times in his career, including once in the playoffs — May 10, 2019, against Houston, when he scored 33 points in the second half and led the Warriors to a 118-113 victory. His other scoreless first halves all came during his first four seasons.

Paul, who missed 21 games with a fractured left hand that required surgery, played with the fresh legs of a rested 38-year-old. He was the catalyst for a 19-4 run in the second quarter that flipped a nine-point Warriors deficit into a six-point lead, with a 3-pointer, a steal, two assists and two rebounds. The 3 moved him past Steve Nash for 32nd in NBA history. He finished with nine points and six assists in 22 minutes.

MAGIC 108, NETS 81

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Orlando rolled to a win over Brooklyn.

Moritz Wagner added 16 points and five rebounds. Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony scored 12 points each off the bench for Orlando.

Dennis Schroder scored 15 points in his third start for the Nets. Trendon Watford had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Forward Mikal Bridges, playing in his 450th consecutive games, scored four points, his lowest scoring output of the season. Bridges, who has never missed a game in his five NBA seasons, did not score in the first half and missed all seven of his 3-point shots.

The Nets, losing for the fifth time in six games, shot 38.8% and finished with 20 turnovers.

All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, Orlando’s leading scorer, missed his second straight game with an illness after playing in the team’s first 57 games.

The Nets played without guards Cam Thomas (sprained ankle) and Ben Simmons (lower back) in the second game of a back-to-back.

HAWKS 124, JAZZ 97

ATLANTA — Jalen Johnson had 22 points with 13 rebounds and Atlanta never trailed after scoring the first 12 points and beat Utah.

The Hawks have won two straight games after losing All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a torn ligament in his left pinky finger. Dejounte Murray, who has taken over primary ball-handling duties, scored 17 points with 11 assists.

De’Andre Hunter scored 20 points Bogdan Bogdanovic had 19 in Atlanta’s balanced attack.

Collin Sexton led Utah with 22 points. Walker Kessler added 14 points with 12 rebounds. Utah has lost six of its last seven.

John Collins scored only five points with 10 rebounds in his first appearance in Atlanta since being traded to the Jazz on June 26, 2023.

The Hawks won in coach Quin Snyder’s first game against Utah since coaching the Jazz from 2014-22. “There are so many ways that time impacted me and my family,” Snyder said before the game. “It was great years.”