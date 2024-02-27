🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink each scored a goal as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Both Foerster and Brink had recently returned to the lineup and provided the Flyers with an offensive boost.

The Flyers also got goals from three defensemen, Travis Sanheim, Sean Walker, and an empty-netter from Cam York in the third period. Noah Cates also added an empty-netter and goalie Samuel Ersson made 21 saves to earn the win, just the second in the last six games for Philadelphia.

Nicholas Paul and Steven Stamkos each scored for the Lightning, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots. Nikita Kucherov picked up an assist on Stamkos’ goal, adding to his league-leading point total. Kucherov has 103 points in 60 games.

Foerster made a nifty toe-drag move to pass the puck to himself between his own legs before sliding a backhander past Vasilevskiy 54 seconds into the third period.

Foerster returned to the lineup Sunday after missing four games with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot.

Brink opened the scoring 2:22 into the first period, firing a shot off of Vasilevskiy’s blocker and into the net.

Brink, who was with the Flyers to start the season, was sent down to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Jan. 22 in hopes to jumpstart his season.

He was recalled prior to the game Tuesday, and made an immediate impact, scoring on his first shift.

The game had a nine-minute delay in the first period due to a partial power outage in Wells Fargo Center.

With the Flyers leading 1-0 and 13:43 remaining in the first period, a section of the building lost power and the game was stopped.

The emergency lighting remained on and the teams resumed play. The end of the rink where Tampa Bay was shooting was a bit darker than the rest of the rink. Most of the East end of the building was without power, including on the concourses, in suites and on the balcony level where executives from both teams, the broadcast booths and the press box is located.

“During the first period we had a transformer on the event level go,” said Phil Laws, President of the Wells Fargo Center. “It blew up. Burnt up. I don’t know why. I don’t know if it came from external stuff or inside the building.”

PANTHERS 3, SABRES 2

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and had an assist in his return from injury and Florida defeated Buffalo.

Tkachuk gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal with 4:24 to go in the first period and never relinquished it to win for the eighth time in nine games and move into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference with the idle Boston Bruins. Both teams have 82 points.

He missed the team’s previous game against the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury sustained last Thursday in Carolina.

Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour also scored for the Panthers while Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves. Montour also picked up a pair of assists and has 10 points in his past five games.

Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 35 shots.

The loss snapped Buffalo’s season-long three-game winning streak and five-game road winning streak.

The Panthers extended their streak of games allowing two or fewer goals to 13.

Florida star Sam Reinhart is now on an eight-game goal drought but remains second in the NHL in goals with 39.

RED WINGS 8, CAPITALS 3

DETROIT — Shayne Gostisbehere scored in each of the first two periods and Detroit beat Washington for its first six-game winning streak in nearly five years.

Lucas Raymond also had a goal in the first, giving Detroit a 2-0 lead after one. Joe Veleno scored and J.T. Compher had a short-handed goal in the second period to put the Red Wings ahead 5-2.

Detroit didn’t let up with Robby Fabbri, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin scoring in the third.

Alex Lyon finished with 18 saves for the Red Wings, whose last six-game run was from March 23, 2019, to April 2 of that year — one of seven straight seasons to end without a playoff game.

Detroit leads the Eastern Conference’s wild-card standings and the franchise’s fans are clearly fired up about the team’s chances to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Capitals, who trail the top two teams in the wild-card standings, are hoping to close the season strong enough to avoid missing the playoffs in two straight seasons for the first time since a three-postseason drought that began in 2004 — a season before Alex Ovechkin started his spectacular career.

Hendrix Lapierre scored early in the second to pull Washington within one and Michael Sgarbossa made it 4-2 later in the period. Max Pacioretty cut the deficit to three goals midway through the third.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 23 shots for the Capitals, who had won four of their last five games to gain some ground on Philadelphia for the Metropolitan Division’s third guaranteed playoff spot.