SOUTH CANAAN TWP. – Molly Jenkins was not about to dispute the assessment that she was having a rough night for three quarters.

Jenkins began contributing with her defense and board work throughout the fourth quarter and when she found herself open underneath the basket with the game tied in the closing seconds, she did everything she could to get the attention of teammate Olivia Oliver on the other side of the court.

Once she had the ball, the rest was practically routine for Jenkins, who hit game-winners with under 10 seconds left in a 2022 game at rival Dallas and in a 2023 state tournament game at Martz Hall.

Jenkins scored with one second remaining Wednesday to lift Lake-Lehman over host Western Wayne 36-34 and into the PIAA state Class 3A girls basketball tournament.

The game decided third place in District 2 and the district’s final berth in the state tournament.

Jenkins had just two points and two rebounds through three quarters, but the Black Knights were still able to build an eight-point lead.

Roles were reversed, however, in the game’s final 5:40 when many of Jenkins’ teammates struggled, but she settled in. The Black Knights committed 10 fourth-quarter turnovers.

“I definitely was having a rough night,” said Jenkins, pointing out that “the mind game” and confidence can be a big factor for her.

Ella Wilson had a big night for Lake-Lehman. Facing one of the Lackawanna League’s toughest defenders in Emily Romanowski and unable to score from beyond the arc where she was 0-for-2, Wilson still managed 19 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

Wilson erased the last Western Wayne lead on a drive with 2:09 left. Jenkins protected that 33-32 advantage when she not only came up with her third blocked shot of the night, but also controlled the rebound.

“My game was starting to come around,” Jenkins said.

Lake-Lehman missed three of four free throw attempts in the final minute to finish 6-for-21 from the line.

Romanowski’s eighth steal allowed her to force a 34-34 tie with 18.9 seconds left.

Jenkins, who grabbed four rebounds in the fourth quarter, won it with just her second basket of the game.

By the time Oliver looped a pass over the defense from the right wing to the left low block, a defender had arrived. Jenkins caught the ball with three seconds left, took a step to the right and put up the winning shot.

“Olivia and I have a real good connection on the court,” Jenkins said. “ … When she saw me, I knew she was going to hit me and I knew I had to take the shot.”

The shot sent Lake-Lehman into the state tournament against the District 11 champion, either Notre Dame Green Pond or Catasauqua.

With more than a week to get ready, Black Knights coach Charlie Lavan is hopeful for a return of all-star guard Brenna Hunt, who missed Wednesday’s game with an injury.

In Hunt’s absence, Lake-Lehman turned the ball over 23 times, but sophomore guards Delcia Biscotto and Olivia Corcoran also helped make sure Western Wayne committed as many.

“Brenna and I like to run the floor and we work together a lot in transition,” Wilson said. “But, it isn’t hard to work with these girls. We adjusted and I’d say we did pretty well for not having Brenna.”

The 5-foot-3 Corcoran came off the bench to contribute six steals while Biscotto had four.

“Olivia Corcoran’s defense was insane,” Wilson said. “I knew she would do well. She has such a passion. She fights so hard.

“It was awesome.”

The game was tied five times and there were four leads in the first half, which ended with Lake-Lehman ahead 19-17 when Oliver converted her own rebound into two free throws in the final minute of the second quarter.

Lake-Lehman controlled the boards 42-28.

Wilson scored on putbacks twice in the first 49 seconds of the third quarter for a 23-17 lead and her hustling save of another offensive rebound led to Lake-Lehman’s next basket. She had six points and seven rebounds during the third quarter, then scored off another offensive rebound to open the fourth quarter and put Lake-Lehman ahead 29-21.

Western Wayne answered with an 11-0 run behind six points by Romanowski and five from Raegan Palmer.

Lake-Lehman recovered to close with a 7-2 run. Biscotto’s drive produced the first two points, then Wilson had three before Jenkins hit the winner.

Romanowski had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists to go along with her eight steals.

Khloe Mistishin added 10 points and Brooke Kellogg six assists for Western Wayne.

Lake-Lehman 36, Western Wayne 34

LAKE-LEHMAN (36) –Biscotto 2 0-4 4, Wilson 8 3-6 19, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Morgan 0 1-2 1, Oliver 2 2-8 6, Corcoran 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 6-21 36.

WESTERN WAYNE (34) –Pauler 1 0-0 3, Palmer 2 0-0 5, Romanowski 7 2-3 16, Mistishin 5 0-3 10, Kellogg 0 0-0 0, Mildner 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-13 51.

Lake-Lehman`12`7`8`9`—`36

Western Wayne`9`8`4`13`—`34

Three-point goals – LL 0, WW 2 (Pauler, Palmer).