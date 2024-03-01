🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The first half of Thursday’s District 2 Basketball Championship scheduled turned into a family affair.

The Kilmer sisters and Rose brothers led the Mountain View girls and Riverside boys to titles in the first two games of the final day of title games at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Addison Kilmer and Gerry Rose led their teams to victory with their siblings, Ryleigh Kilmer and Brayden Rose, leading the supporting casts.

The Scranton girls joined the Mountain View girls and Riverside boys as winners in the all-Lackawanna League finals that occupied the first three spots on the day’s four-game championship schedule.

A recap of those games:

CLASS A GIRLS

Mountain View 42, Susquehanna 17

Addison Kilmer scored 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked six shots as the 2023 PIAA Class A semifinalist Eagles repeated their title by rolling over their Lackawanna Division 4 rivals.

The game morphed from a District 2 Class A championship, which was already scheduled, into the dual role of District 2-11 Class A subregional championship after the Eagles and Sabers each won subregional semifinals Wednesday night.

Ryleigh Kilmer chipped in 10 points and three steals.

Addison Kilmer, a 6-foot-1 center who was a first-team, all-state selection last year as a freshman, led the offense in the first half, then turned to defense and rebounding. She had 14 points in the first two quarters. She took just one shot in the third quarter, but had 11 rebounds and five blocked shots in the second half.

With their center leading the way, Mountain View outrebounded Susquehanna 26-11 in the second half and 43-20 in the game.

Addison Kilmer was 9-for-14 from the floor, including 2-for-5 on 3-pointers.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Riverside 49, Mid Valley 29

Gerry Rose made sure Riverside breezed through the rematch after the two teams split decisions by five points or less during the Lackawanna Division 3 season.

The junior had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, all game-high totals. He was 8-for-12 from the floor, including making both his 3-point tries, and also made both of his free throws.

Brayden Rose, freshman, had seven of his nine points in the first half, finishing off a pair of alley-oops, including one that he turned into a three-point play in the last five seconds for a 25-13 halftime lead.

“We’ve been playing together as long as I can remember,” Gerry Rose said. “He’s always been the guy inside finishing strong.”

Connor McNally and Matthew Godlewski had 10 points each for the Vikings.

Mid Valley was led by Ricky Vinansky with nine points. Kaleik Cook had eight points and seven rebounds while Damaja Dunston had five assists.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Scranton 46, Abington Heights 34

Highly touted freshmen Zya Small and Chrissy Jacklinski led Scranton to the win over the only team to appear in all nine years of finals at the arena.

Zya Small, a 6-foot-2 freshman center who is already a major NCAA Division prospect, had 15 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. She did not have a basket until the final two minutes of the first half and did not grab her first rebound until a minute later.

Jacklinski contributed seven points, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots.

Maggie O’Shea hit all three of her 3-point attempts while scoring 10 points. She hit twice, 27 seconds apart, late in the second quarter to cap an 8-0 run that broke the game’s last tie.

Maggie Coleman and Peyton Houlihan had 10 points each for Abington Heights. Coleman also had five steals while Houlihan blocked three shots.

COLLEGES

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, Wilson 0

The Colonels ran their home record to 8-0 on the year with a victory in straight sets over Wilson College.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-16 and 25-22 all in favor of the Colonels, who sit at 13-4 overall this year with the victory.

Aidan Hunter led Wilkes with 10 kills on 24 attempts. Lucas Mages followed with seven kills, five digs and two blocks.

King’s 3, PSU Schuylkill 0