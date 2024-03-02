🔊 Listen to this

Tunkhannock’s Samantha Roerig celebrates with Noelle Alguire still in the pool after winning the Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay.

PLAINS TWP. — When it comes to the 200 Individual Medley, the distance just keeps growing between Madelyn Frey and the rest of District 2.

The Berwick senior left the rest of the pool in the dust on her way to a third consecutive District 2 Class 3A title in the 200 IM, clearing second-place finisher Anaya Ruiz of Delaware Valley by almost 13 seconds.

“It’s been a great opportunity,” Frey said. “I didn’t swim this event in middle school. I didn’t really like this event, but over the years it’s kind of become my thing.”

Frey has improved both her finish time and her margin of victory each year in districts. She won by just two seconds with a time of 2:16.46 as a sophomore, jumped up to a 10-second win last year and set her best District 2 championship time with a 2:13.82 mark to win as a senior.

There’s still more swimming to come this weekend for Frey, but with this win, she’s guaranteed a return trip back to the PIAA Class 3A Swimming championships.

“I’m very excited, and I’m very thankful for my team,” Frey said.

After the first day of the District 2 Class 3A swimming championships, the story has been the one school not in District 2. The competition is technically a District 2/4 subregional tournament, and lone District 4 representative Williamsport leads both the girls and boys’ team standings after the first day in the pool.

On the girls’ side, the Millionaires are out to a sizable lead, with 197 points to lead second-place Tunkhannock, with 139. The boys race is a lot tighter, with Williamsport at 157 points, Delaware Valley at 152 and Abington Heights at 149.

While the Wyoming Valley Conference is still looking for its first boys gold medal, the Tunkhannock girls picked up a relay win and an individual gold to land them in second place.

In the first race of the evening, the Tigers defended their district title in the 200 medley relay with a first-place time of 1:59.35, edging out Delaware Valley by just over a second after trailing for the first few legs of the race. A strong anchor leg from Noelle Alguire — already a champion after last weekend’s District 2 Diving championships — led the Tigers to the finish line.

After swimming the second leg of that race for Tunkhannock, senior Samantha Roerig would win a second gold medal in the 50 free.

Roerig held off strong challenges from both Williamsport’s Molly Garrison and her teammate Alguire to win gold, clocking in with a time of 25.68 seconds.

“I did my best 50 Free I’ve ever swam…I am beyond thrilled,” Roerig said.

Roerig would be back in the pool to end the night as the anchor for Tunkhannock’s 200 Free relay team, and actually managed to top her gold-medal time.

Her lap was swam in 25 seconds flat, helping the Tigers take second place behind Williamsport.

“It’s been an amazing day, especially for senior year, it’s like going out with a bang,” Roerig said. “This is probably the best we’ve ever been.”

With much of the individual success heading to the Lackawanna Conference, the WVC had just one swimmer win two individual medals: Wilkes-Barre Area’s Nicole Castillo, who did it in back-to-back races (albeit with a boys race and a medal presentation in between).

After coming in sixth place in the 50 free, Castillo was back in the pool for the 100 fly and swam her way to a third-place finish.

On the boys side, Hazleton Area and Wyoming Valley West had the strongest days of any WVC teams, currently sitting in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Valley West freshman Cole Bolesta had the single-best finish of any WVC boys swimmer, taking second place in the 200 Free behind Jason Casper of Abington Heights, who also won the 100 Fly later in the evening.

Bolesta finished third in the 100 fly, and swam the anchor leg on Valley West’s 200 free relay team in the final race of the night, helping push the Spartans to a fourth-place finish there.

Hazleton Area’s best race was the 200 medley relay, where the Cougars took third place. Jay Rosenstock and Chase Kaschak each won three medals for the Cougars.

The Class 3A championships will conclude on Saturday evening back at Wilkes-Barre Area, with a scheduled start time of 5:30 p.m.

District 2 Class 3A Girls Swimming Championships

Team Standings — 1. Williamsport (WIL) 197; 2. Tunkhannock (TUN) 139; 3. Delaware Valley (DV) 125; 4. Berwick (BER) 76; 5. Abington Heights (AH) 72; 6. Hazleton Area (HAZ) 66; 7. Pittston Area (PA) 59; 8. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 45; 9. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 26; 10. Nanticoke Area (NAN) 11; 11. Scranton (SCR) 4.

200 Medley Relay — 1. TUN (Miranda Anderson, Samantha Roerig, Eliza Talcott, Noelle Alguire), 1:59.35; 2. DV (Maya Sussman, Anaya Ruiz, JoAnn Jagger, Olivia Cruz), 2:00.63; 3. WIL (Kendall Brouse, Charley Greevy, Kyla Becker, Aviya Halstead), 2:05.67; 4. BER (Madilyn Andrews, Madelyn Frey, Bryn Byrne, Faith Matash, 2:05.81; 5. HAZ (Lorelei Lucas, Milana Daiute, Emilia Alcantara, Ashley Malaga), 2:06.55; 6. AH (Audra Wimmer, Ella Bannon, Gianna Vachino, Mirey Hirtz), 2:07.54.

200 Free — 1. WIL Aubrey Glosser, 2:02.56; 2. AH Gianna Vachino, 2:03.89; 3. HAZ Lorelei Lucas, 2:09.76; 4. WIL Kiley Persun, 2:10.39; 5. WIL Dylana Richards, 2:10.40; 6. BER Madilyn Andrews, 2:13.09.

200 IM — 1. BER Madelyn Frey, 2:13.82; 2. DV Anaya Ruiz, 2:26.58; 3. HAZ Milana Daiute, 2:35.07; 4. TUN Callaway Madus, 2:36.19; 5. DV Maya Sussman, 2:39.38; 6. TUN Miranda Anderson, 2:40.24.

50 Free — 1. TUN Samantha Roerig, 25.68; 2. WIL Molly Garrison, 25.95 ; 3. TUN Noelle Alguire, 26.60; 4. WIL Aviya Halstead, 27.11; 5. DV Payton Yakupcin, 27.42; 6. WBA Nicole Castillo, 27.44.

100 Fly — 1. WIL Kendall Cohick, 59.09; 2. DV JoAnn Jagger, 1:04.79; 3. WBA Nicole Castillo, 1:07.77; 4. HAZ Emilia Alcantara, 1:08.38; 5. WIL Kyla Becker, 1:10.99; 6. TUN Eliza Talcott, 1:12.45.

200 Free Relay: 1. WIL (Molly Garrison, Kiley Persun, Aubrey Glosser, Kendall Cohick), 1:44.36; 2. TUN (Eliza Talcott, Callaway Madus, Noella Alguire, Samantha Roerig), 1:45.38; 3. DV (JoAnn Jagger, Payton Yakupcin, Olivia Cruz, Anaya Ruiz), 1:47.95; 4. BER (Faith Matash, Bryn Byrne, Madilyn Andrews, Madelyn Frey), 1:51.14; 5. AH (Ella Bannon, Audra Wimmer, Mirey Hirtz, Gianna Vachino), 1:52.29; 6. PA (Molly Fetchko, Kate O’Hearn, Brooke Hintze, Daniela Bermudez), 1:53.32.

District 2 Class 3A Boys Swimming Championships

Team Standings: 1. Williamsport (WIL) 157; 2. Delaware Valley (DV) 152; 3. Abington Heights (AH) 149; 4. Hazleton Area (HAZ) 99; 5. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 91; 6. West Scranton (WSC) 47; 7. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 28; 8. Nanticoke Area (NAN) 26; 9. Scranton (SCR) 25.

200 Medley Relay — 1. WIL (Cal Hockman, Parker Johnson, Keller Griswold, Brady Ross), 1:38.71; 2. DV (Liam Fass, Douglas Jacobs, Shane Naturale, Joseph Kessler), 1:45.73; 3. HAZ (Chase Kaschak, Antonio Lopez-Ponce, Sebastian Martinez, Jose Sandoval), 1:50.61; 4. WVW (William Bell, Peyton Sprague, William Lebron, David Guilen-Duran), 1:55.94; 5. AH (Judah Donnelly, Geoff Brock, Orion Grose, Preston Baker), 1:57.69; 6. NAN (Noah Stachyra, Aiden Nealon, Brady Rushton, Alexander O’Looney), 2:05.98.

200 Free — 1. AH Jason Casper, 1:47.61; 2. WVW Cole Bolesta, 1:51.02; 3. DV Tyler Ingraham, 1:52.20; 4. HAZ Chase Kaschak, 1:55.06; 5. WIL Parker Johnson, 1:55.54; 6. WIL LJ Shaffer, 1:56.85.

200 IM — 1. WSC Roy Ayala, 2:00.73; 2. WIL Evan Summers, 2:04.03; 3. WIL Cooper Allmaras, 2:09.52; 4. DV Ryan O’Connell, 2:13.33; 5. HAZ Jay Rosenstock, 2:13.60; 6. WVW William Bell, 2:15.05.

50 Free — 1. AH Derek Williams, 22.07; 2. WIL Cal Hockman, 22.28; 3. WIL Brady Ross, 22.78; 4. DV Alexander Corcoran, 23.43; 5. DV Joseph Kessler, 23.50; 6. DV Matthew O’Connell, 24.08.

100 Fly — 1. AH Jason Casper, 53.05; 2. WIL Keller Griswold, 53.15; 3. WVW Cole Bolesta, 55.30; 4. HAZ Jay Rosenstock, 57.41; 5. DV Shane Naturale, 59.36; 6. DV Matthew O’Connell, 1:01.85.

200 Free Relay: 1. WIL (Cal Hockman, Brady Ross, Cooper Allmaras, Keller Griswold), 1:29.22; 2. AH (Geoff Brock, Derek Williams, Jackson Wentz, Jason Casper), 1:30.97; 3. DV (Ryan O’Connell, Joseph Kessler, Dean Finelli, Alexander Corcoran), 1:31.76; 4. WVW (Chris Hummel, Noah Hiedcavage, William Bartolomei, Cole Bolesta), 1:35.22; 5. HAZ (Jose Sandoval, Chase Kaschak, Jay Rosenstock, Nicholas Pop), 1:37.54; 6. WSC (Angel Agosto, Andrew Tirva, Jacob Schultz, Roy Ayala), 1:40.64.