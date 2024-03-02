🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A special effort from the special teams carried the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins past the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 Friday night in the first of games on consecutive nights between the Atlantic Division rivals at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins scored a pair of power-play goals, one into an empty net. They also stopped all four Charlotte power plays, including three in the first period and two of those with the Checkers trying to add to a 1-0 lead.

“I thought our penalty kill was excellent, and that got us through the first period because our power play took a while to get going,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “It’s nice to win the special teams battle.”

The special teams performance overlapped with a strong effort from the top line of Vinnie Hinostroza, Sam Poulin and Radim Zohorna.

Hinostroza scored twice, including the go-ahead goal on a power play in the second period. Poulin had three assists. Zohorna had an assist, then added the empty-net goal.

“Poulin and (Zohorna) do a great job on the forecheck,” Forrest said. “Vinnie’s speed is a great complement to them.

“(Zohorna) was disruptive all night. (Poulin) is just so hard to deal with down low and I thought he made some real nice plays, especially an unselfish play on that goal at the end.”

The Penguins won going away after coming out of the first period facing a 1-0 deficit.

Charlotte managed just one shot in the first 9:45, but shortly after the first of six Penguins’ power plays ended, the Checkers brought the puck into the offensive zone.

Winning goalie Joel Blomqvist stopped Santtu Kinnunen’s shot, but Mackie Samoskevich tracked down the long rebound in the left corner and sent a cross-ice pass to Wilmer Skoog, who one-timed it for the goal.

Hinostroza followed Poulin into the offensive zone and ripped a shot off a drop pass as he worked his way in from the left point at 4:58 of the second.

The Penguins kept the pressure on during a power play, leading to Hinostroza’s next goal nearly eight minutes later. He scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

“The first one, we just had a rush and I kind of yelled to (Poulin),” Hinostroza said. “I felt like I was open and he gave me a great pass. I one-timed it and beat the goalie wide.

“The second one was a power play. I had passed up a first shots in the first and early in the second, so I just wanted to shoot the puck and was lucky enough that it went in.”

Hinostroza also opened February with a two-goal game, that time on the road in Hartford. He has five goals in the last eight games, giving him 10 on the season, second-most on the current roster behind Poulin, now that Alex Nylander has been traded away and Jonathan Gruden is up with the parent Pittsburgh Penguins.

Austin Rueschhoff’s goal for a 3-1 lead at 7:37 of the second period was the result of two quick passes. Ryan Shea sent it from the left circle to outside the right post where Corey Andonovski, quickly moved the puck back through the crease to Rueschhoff for the goal.

“That was a really nice play by all those guys out there,” Forrest said. “ … That was a great shift and a nice goal. You see those plays on highlight reels.

“It’s nice to get one of those once in a while.”

The Penguins outshot the Checkers 36-22 with Blomqvist making 21 saves.

Hinostroza was named first star, followed by Poulin and Rueschhoff.

Charlotte arrived in town on a seven-game point streak with five wins and two overtime losses. The Checkers were averaging 3.9 goals per game in that stretch, which lifted them into fifth place in the Atlantic and to within four points of the third-place Penguins going into the game.

The game drew a crowd of 5,170.

Joona Koppanen of the Penguins hit the post with a shot one minute into the third period when the lead was still at 2-1.

Zohorna scored his empty-net goal from not far inside the blue line despite being tied up by Charlotte’s Skoog as he skated into the offensive zone.