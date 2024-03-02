🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area’s Robbie Anderson and Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler otherwise took different approaches, but each limited their opponents’ scoring while winning twice Friday night and advancing to the Saturday morning semifinals in the Class 3A Northeast Regional Wrestling Championships at Bethlehem Liberty High School.

Anderson did not allow a point to be scored before posting his consecutive first-period pins at 189 pounds. Spindler allowed just two points while battling through 12 minutes of wrestling to pull out two close decisions at 215.

A total of eight District 2 wrestlers made it through the first two rounds to reach the semifinals. The other six were from the Lackawanna League.

At Williamsport in Class 2A, Hanover Area 114-pounder Derek Warman was the only WVC wrestler to make it through to the semifinals in an event annually dominated by District 4. District 4 wrestlers claimed 46 of the 52 semifinal berths with the other five going to District 2 wrestlers from the Lackawanna.

The first day of action in Bethlehem trimmed the field of 14 wrestlers in each weight class to four championship contenders and eight others in the consolation brackets, eliminating just two from contention.

Class 2A started with 10 wrestlers in each bracket and cut the field to four in the winners’ bracket, but did not include any elimination bouts in Friday’s action.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Individual Championships, which begin Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Anderson was already up 5-0 when he pinned Parkland’s Julius Reyes in 1:52 of the opening round. He scored a takedown 33 seconds in, then pinned Whitehall’s James Hopkins in 1:39 of their quarterfinal bout.

Spindler defeated Jason Schubert from Pleasant Valley 2-0 and Dante Morrison from host Liberty 3-2. He scored an escape early in the second period and added a penalty point against Schubert for stalling with 34 seconds left. Spindler trailed 1-0 before getting an escape and takedown midway through the third period of the quarterfinal.

WVC wrestlers went 18-18 overall on the first night in Class 3A.

Pittston Area’s Oscar Ciriaco (107); Dallas’ Sidney O’Donnell (114) and Dan Sabulski (285); Crestwood’s Sam Jeckell (121) and Kyle Draina (285); Wyoming Valley West’s Louden Giza (127), Caleb Hoffman (133) and Ryan Garvin (139); Hazleton Area’s Simon Zamudio (127) and Mason Marolo (172) and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Liam Evanko (145) all won in the preliminary round, but lost in the quarterfinals to drop into the consolation bracket where they had a first-round bye.

O’Donnell posted a 53-second pin. Draina also won in the first period. Giza, Marolo and Sabulski had the other pins.

Ciriaco, Jackell, Hoffman and Garvin all posted major decisions.

Zamudio won by disqualification when he was slammed to the mat illegally by his opponent, but had to default his quarterfinal match because of injury.

Troy Jones from Dallas (133) and Carlo Salinas from Wilkes-Barre Area (114) followed up a loss with a win in the limited first round of consolation bouts. Jones won by pin and Salinas by major decision.

Pittston Area’s Tibor Toth (114) and Dallas’ Lucas Tirpak (145) each lost their only bout.

Only Wilkes-Barre Area’s Gene Ardo (160) lost twice and was eliminated.

Dom Moyer from Delaware Valley (133); Michael Turi from West Scranton (139); Gunnar Myers from Wallenpaupack (160); Brian Heard (160) and Caleb Marzolino (215) from Abington Heights; and Colby Celuck from Wallenpaupack (172) were the Lackawanna wrestlers to advance. Only Celuck had to win twice. The others were district champions who had byes in the preliminary round.

Warman defeated Montgomery’s Porter Hall 7-2 after trailing 2-0 midway through the quarterfinal bout. He went ahead on a four-point move from the bottom with 50 seconds left in the second period.

WVC wrestlers struggled to a combined 2-16 mark at Williamsport.

Lake-Lehman’s Jimmy Mitkowski started in the preliminary round at 172 where he won one decision before losing the next.

Wyoming Area 285-pounder Nate Obrzut lost 7-6 on the ultimate tiebreaker after being tied through three overtime periods.

Unbeaten Blue Ridge 133-pounder Jackson Maby led the District 2 contingent into the semifinals with a 40-second pin.

Honesdale’s Mason Avery (170) and Joey Giannetti (171) also advanced along with Western Wayne’s Tyler Barletta (152) and Mid Valley’s Matthew Almedina (139).

Honesdale was tied for 13th, behind 12 District 4 teams in the Class 2A point standings.

Abington Heights was fifth to lead District 2 teams and Hazleton Area was 12th to lead WVC entries at Bethlehem.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame E.S. 55, MMI Prep 46

The Preppers had their three-game postseason winning streak snapped as they fell short against Notre Dame East Stroudsburg in the District 2/11 Class A subregional championship game at Pleasant Valley High School.

Despite the loss, the District 2 champion Preppers will continue on to to the PIAA Class A tournament, as the top three finishers from the subregional qualified for states.

MMI was the No. 3 seed in the bracket and beat Weatherly in the quarterfinals and knocked off No. 2 Bethlehem Christian in the semis. The Preppers were also crowned District 2 Class A champs on Monday when they beat Susquehanna at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Up next, the Preppers will open PIAA play next Friday against District 4 runner-up Galeton. Times and sites for state tournament games have not yet been announced.