Competitors dive into the pool at the start of the 100 freestyle third heat in Saturday’s Class 3A competition.

Lorelei Lucas of Hazleton Area claimed the silver medal in the 500 free on Saturday.

PLAINS TWP. — Talk about finishing with a flourish.

With a super start and gritty determination, Madelyn Frey overcame the odds Saturday to capture the 100 yard breaststroke, capping her district career with repeat gold medals in the breast and 200 IM at the District 2/4 Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

“It feels amazing,” Frey, a Berwick senior, said. “This is what I did last year. I was just trying to defend my titles.”

She did just that, while capping a tremendous championship weekend for Berwick and a pretty good showing for the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Tunkhannock’s Samantha Roerig finished behind Frey while taking a silver medal in the 100 breaststroke to go with her victories in Friday’s 50 freestyle and 200 medley relay and silver medal as part of the 200 free relay.

Her Tigers teammate and district girls diving champion Noelle Alguire also swam on the gold medal 200 medley relay Friday and on the silver medal-winning 200 free relay and earned a bronze medal in the 50 free.

Wyoming Valley West’s Kali Piczon took a silver medal Saturday in the girls 100 backstroke, while Tunkhannock’s Miranda Anderson earned a fifth-place medal in the event. Valley West’s Dinah Lazinsky took a bronze medal while finishing behind Frey and Roerig in the 100 breaststroke as Tunkhannock’s Callaway Madus placed fourth.

And Hazleton Area made a splash, as Sebastian Marinez finished fifth in the boys 100 backstroke, while Cougars girls 500 yard freestylers Lorelei Lucas and Milana Daiute went the distance in that event, with Lucas finishing with a silver medal and Daiute winding up in a sixth-place with Tunkhannock’s Annie Bonnice.

Tunkhannock, Hazleton Area, Pittston Area and Valley West all placed among the top six in the girls 400 freestyle relay and Valley West and Hazleton took home medals in that boys relay. That came after Wyoming Valley West swimmers William Bell and William Bartolomei joined Hazleton Area’s Chase Kaschak in rounding out the final six medals of the boys 500 freestyle.

Frey and her teammate Madilyn Andrews both swam on the fourth-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams Friday and both finished with four district medals during the two-day event. Andrews placed sixth in the individual 200 free Friday and came back with a fourth-place showing in the 100 yard backstroke Saturday.

And after winning her third straight district title in the 200 IM on Friday, Frey returned Saturday to capture the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.76.

“Berwick had an awesome meet,” Bulldogs coach Stacy Banyas said. “(Friday) was our best day, because we had more relays, and of course, Madelyn’s win.”

Her win Saturday may not have been a shock, but it wasn’t a given.

Frey entered the breaststroke seeded second behind Roerig — who finished with four medals herself — by more than three seconds, based on the best time competitors achieved in the event during the regular season.

But Frey shot out of the gates at the start of the race and led wire-to-wire, besting Roerig’s time of 1:10.66 by nearly three seconds to celebrate her second straight year of gold in the event.

It was the only victory of the night by a Wyoming Valley Conference swimmer.

“I’ve been working on my breaststroke a lot this season,” Frey said. “I think that was a big help.”

So was her burning desire to be the best in the pool.

“She’s always determined,” Banyas said. “She sets high goals for herself.”

When Frey reached those aspirations, they led her right back to the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships for a third consecutive season.

“It’s just amazing,” Frey said. “I did not get the times I was hoping for. I was hoping for better times. It just shows me I need to keep working. But I’m very excited for another opportunity to be going to states.”

District 2/4 Class 3A Girls Swimming Championships

Team Standings — 1. Williamsport (WIL) 265; 2. Delaware Valley (DV) 166.5; 3. Tunkhannock (TUN) 151; 4. Abington Heights (AH) 95; 5. Hazleton Area (HAZ) 87; 6. Berwick (BER) 76; 7. Pittston Area (PA) 70; 8. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 45; 9. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 45; 10. Nanticoke Area (NAN) 11; 11. Scranton (SCR) 4.

100 Free — 1. AH Gianna Vachino, 55.93; 2. WIL Molly Garrison, 56.47; 3. WIL Aubrey Glosser, 56.81; 4. WIL Aviya Halstead, 59.06; T-5. WVW Dinah Lazinsky, 1:00.21; T-5. DV JoAnn Jagger, 1:00.21.

500 Free — 1. WIL Dylana Richards, 5:42.79; 2. HAZ Lorelei Lucas, 5:49.95; 3. DV Anaya Ruiz, 5:51.59; 4. WIL Kiley Persun, 5:54.93; 5. DV Michelle Zakhorova, 6:14.50; T-6. HAZ Milana Daiute, 6:17.04; T-6. TUN Annie Bonnice, 6:17.04.

100 Backstroke — 1. WIL Kendall Cohick, 59.64; 2. WVW Kali Piczon, 1:07.24; 3. WIL Kendall Brouse, 1:07.58; 4. BER Madilyn Andrews, 1:07.89; 5. TUN Miranda Anderson, 1:09.78; 6. AH Audra Wimmer, 1:11.73.

100 Breaststroke — 1. BER Madelyn Frey, 1:07.76; 2. TUN Samantha Roerig, 1:10.66; 3. WVW Dinah Lazinsky, 1:15.67; 4. TUN Callaway Madus, 1:16.48; 5. DV Olivia Cruz, 1:17.61; 6. WIL Charley Greevy, 1:18.02.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. WIL (Molly Garrison, Kiley Persun, Aubrey Glosser, Kendall Cohick), 3:47.67; 2. TUN (Eliza Talcott, Sarah DeMarco, Callaway Madus, Miranda Anderson), 4:05.13; 3. DV (Eva Bogusta, Michelle Zakharova, Riley Hunt, Payton Yakupcin), 4:08.68; 4. HAZ (Lorelei Lucas, Milana Daiute, Ashley Malaga, Emilia Alcantara), 4:11.62; 5. PA (Molly Fetchko, Kaitlyn Kozlowski, Brooke Hintze, Daniela Bermudez), 4:14.20; 6. WVW (Kali Piczon, Anne Davis, Zoe Ratchford, Dinah Lazinsky), 4:18.88.

District 2/4 Class 3A Boys Swimming Championships

Team Standings — 1. Williamsport (WIL) 263; 2. Delaware Valley (DV) 255; 3. Abington Heights (AH) 180; 4. Hazleton Area (HAZ) 150; 5. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 134; 6. West Scranton (WS) 71; 7. Nanticoke Area (NAN) 36; 8. Scranton (SCR) 29; 9. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 28. (SCR) 4.

100 Free — 1. WIL Keller Griswold, 48.69; 2. AH Derek Williams, 49.74; 3. DV Ryan O’Connell, 50.97; 4. WIL LJ Shaffer 52.53; 5. DV Joseph Kessler, 52.55; 6. DV Dean Finelli, 52.59.

500 Free — 1. WIL Brady Ross, 5:03.88; 2. DV Tyler Ingraham, 5:09.42; 3. DV Liam Fass, 5:09.49; 4. WVW William Bell, 5:10.50; 5. HAZ Chase Kaschak, 5:15.28; 6. WVW William Bartolomei, 5:16.36.

100 Breaststroke — 1. WIL Evan Summers, 57.76; 2. WS Roy Ayala, 59.76; 3. WIL Parker Johnson, 1:01.24; 4. WVW Chris Hummel, 1:05.08; 5. HAZ Antonio Lopez-Ponce, 1:-07.37; 6. AH Geoff Brock, 1:07.88.

400 Medley Relay — 1. AH (Judah Donnelly, Jackson Wentz, Derek Williams, Jason Casper), 3:23.45; 2. DV (Ryan O’Connell, Dean Finelli, Alexander Corcoran, Liam Fass), 3:25.16; 3. WIL )(LJ Shaffer, Evan Summers, Parker Johnson, Cooper Allmaras), 3:28.08; 4. WVW (Cole Bolesta, Noah Hiedcavage, William Bartolomei, Chris Hummel), 3:30.44; 5. HAZ (Nicholal Pop, Jose Sandovai, Chase Kaschak, Jay Rosenstock), 3:35.46; 6. WS (Roman Camarillo, Andrew Tirva, Roy Ayala, Jacon Schultz), 3:49.83.