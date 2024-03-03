🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored six of the first seven goals in its back-to-back home games with the Charlotte Checkers Friday and Saturday night.

Still, the Penguins wound up with merely a split of both the weekend series and season series.

Charlotte rallied for the last four goals Saturday night to come away with a 4-2 victory in the Atlantic Division matchup before a crowd of 5,254 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins looked much like they had Friday night in a 4-1 victory until near the midway point Saturday night when the 2-0 lead began to get away.

Vinnie Hinostroza, who had two goals Friday, and Austin Rueschhoff scored for the second straight night and the Penguins put up their third power-play goal in that time.

Charlotte (27-21-6-0) got a goal and an assist from Zac Dalpe and two assists from Wise.

Dalpe and Wise got the comeback started.

Wise assisted Dalpe’s goal at 8:17 of the second.

They each had assists when Uvis Balinskas tied the game with his third goal of the season on a long wrist shot at 7:07 of the third.

Overtime appeared to be a distinct possibility until Rasmus Asplund took the puck away from the Penguins defense behind the net and fed defenseman Michael Benning racing toward the front of the net for the winner with 2:53 remaining.

The Penguins could not convert on some quality chances after pulling losing goalie Magnus Hellberg and the Checkers finished off the win with an empty-net goal by Mackie Samoskevich. It was the 15th goal of the season for Samoskevich, tied for the team lead.

The third-place Penguins fell to 28-19-7-1 despite more scoring from the top line, which was just put together in time for Friday’s game when Poulin and Rahim Zohorna returned from injuries and were combined with Hinostroza.

Zohorna and Poulin assisted Hinostroza’s goal.

Rueschhoff then scored 20 seconds into a power play for a 2-0 lead less than 13 minutes into the game. Poulin picked up his fifth assist in two games and Hinostroza got the other assist on Rueschhoff’s goal from straight on, about 40 feet out.

NOTES

• Saturday was Women In Sports Night at the Penguins game. Following an afternoon panel discussion at the arena, women in sports were featured in several of the messages on the videoboard throughout the game.

Rachel Malak, the Penguins’ in-arena host from WBRE/WYOU’s PaLive, hosted the panel.

AHL VP of Team Business Services Courtney Perzan, USA Lacrosse Manager of Sport Growth Sarah Forrest and Patriot League multimedia journalist Maria Trivelpiece spoke to a group, many of which included girls and young women interested in a future working in sports.

• The teams finished with a 4-4 split of their season series.

• Both teams finished with 32 shots.

• Charlotte was 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-6 on the weekend while the Penguins were 1-for-5 in the game and 3-for-11 for the weekend.

• The Checkers swept the three stars. Benning, who was plus-3 for the night, was first star, followed by Dalpe and Wise.

• Charlotte’s Spencer Knight made 30 saves to pick up his 19th win of the season.