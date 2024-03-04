🔊 Listen to this

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway gestures in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against UConn on Sunday in Storrs, Conn.

UConn celebrates winning their first outright Big East regular-season title in 25 years after an NCAA basketball game against Seton Hall on Sunday in Storrs, Conn.

STORRS, Conn. — No. 3 UConn is the defending men’s national champion. However, the Huskies had not won even a share of the Big East regular-season title in 18 years.

Donovan Clingan scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead a balanced attack and Connecticut clinched its first outright Big East championship in 25 years Sunday with a 91-61 rout of Seton Hall.

The team considered the achievement big enough to cut down the nets at Gampel Pavilion after the game.

“The hardest thing to do is to be excellent over the course of three, four months in a brutal, hard league,” coach Dan Hurley said.

Freshman Stephon Castle tied a career high with 21 points and Tristen Newton had 17 points and 10 assists for the Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East), who finished this season undefeated at home (16-0). Alex Karaban added 13 points.

Dre Davis had 20 points and Kadary Richmond scored 15 to lead Seton Hall (18-11, 11-7), which remains in fourth place in the Big East with the loss, a game ahead of Villanova.

UConn, which lost at Seton Hall by 15 points in December, shot 56% from the floor, outscored the Pirates 52-30 in the paint, outrebounded them 38-26 and scored 24 points off 11 Seton Hall turnovers.

“I feel like our defense really went to the next level,” said Clingan, who missed five games after suffering a right foot injury during the loss in New Jersey.

“Coach has really emphasized just trying to work on our defense, just trying to really guard the ball at a high level, rebound the ball at a high level.”

Davis had 12 points in the first 10 minutes and 16 points in the first half for Seton Hall. His 3-point play on a layup sparked a 7-0 run that gave the Pirates an 18-14 lead.

But UConn responded with a 15-2 run, highlighted by a steal and one of several highlight-reel dunks from Castle.

A floater in the lane from Karaban put the Huskies up by 15 points at intermission and the Huskies outscored Seton Hall 47-32 in the second half.

NEBRASKA 67, RUTGERS 56

LINCOLN, Neb. — Keisei Tominaga scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Juwan Gary added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Nebraska never trailed in its win over cold-shooting Rutgers.

Josiah Allick added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Nebraska (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten). The Cornhuskers, who lost 78-69 to Ohio State last time out, have won five of their last six games.

Rienk Mast and Allick each scored four points in an 8-0 opening run and C.J. Wilcher hit a 3-pointer that gave Nebraska a 12-point lead midway through the first half. Allick made a layup that made it 26-15 with 6:23 that sparked an 8-0 run pushed the lead to 17 — the biggest of the game — less than 3 minutes later and Brice Williams made two free throws with 14:36 left in the game that made it 49-33.

Gavin Griffiths scored seven points in a 15-5 spurt that pulled the Knights within six with 7 minutes to play but Tominaga answered with a conventional three-point play on an acrobatic layup and then was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer 48 seconds later and knocked down the and-1 free throw for a four-point play that made it 61-48.

Nebraska led by double figures the rest of the way.

OHIO STATE 84, MICHIGAN 61

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bruce Thornton had 17 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 15 off the bench and Ohio State cruised to a victory over Michigan.

Thornton made 3 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer and all 10 of his free throws for the Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11 Big Ten Conference), who ended a three-game skid against the Wolverines (8-22, 3-16) with their third straight win. He added five rebounds and five assists. Gayle hit 6 of 10 shots. Dale Bonner scored 10 on 4-for-4 shooting.

Dug McDaniel had 19 points to lead Michigan. He made 7 of 21 shots, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Terrence Williams II hit two 3-pointers and scored 13.

Thornton and Zed Key scored eight points apiece to guide Ohio State to a 32-27 lead at halftime. Key, who finished with nine points, had the first two baskets of the game and Thornton hit four free throws as the Buckeyes jumped in front 10-2. Michigan got within a point twice, the second time at 25-24 on a 3-pointer by Williams with 3:25 remaining.

Gayle scored four and his dunk capped a 10-0 run for the Buckeyes to begin the second half. McDaniel and Youssef Khayat hit jumpers on both ends of a 3-pointer by Williams and the Wolverines pulled within 42-34 with 15:40 left to play.

Michigan got as close as six before Scotty Middleton buried a 3-pointer and Gayle followed with a three-point play, stretching Ohio State’s advantage to 52-40 with 11:27 remaining. The Wolverines got no closer than seven from there.

Michigan snapped a five-game skid when it beat Ohio State 73-65 in the first meeting this season. The Wolverines picked up wins in their previous two trips to Columbus, including a 75-69 victory last season when the Buckeyes were ranked 23rd.

Ohio State closes out the regular season at Rutgers on March 10. Michigan will host Nebraska on March 10 in its regular-season finale.

INDIANA 83, MARYLAND 78

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half and Indiana rallied to beat Maryland.

Mgbako made 8 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and all four of his free throws for the Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten Conference), who have won two straight following a four-game skid.

Malik Reneau added 14 points and five rebounds for Indiana. Xavier Johnson totaled 13 points and six assists off the bench. Trey Galloway pitched in with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kel’el Ware grabbed 15 rebounds and scored nine.

Jahmir Young had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace Maryland (15-15, 7-12). Donta Scott hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Julian Reese contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. Jahari Long scored 12.

Anthony Walker had a three-point play midway through the first half to give Indiana a 20-17 lead. Scott hit a 3-pointer, Julian Reese had a three-point play and scored five in a 12-0 run, and Maryland moved in front 29-20 before pushing its lead to 43-33 at halftime.

Maryland took its biggest lead at 51-35 on Young’s three-point play early in the second half. Reneau had a three-point play and Mgbako hit two jumpers in an 11-2 run and the Hoosiers trailed 53-46 with 15 minutes left to play.

Mgbako turned a 3-pointer into a four-point play to get Indiana within two points. Galloway hit two free throws and added a rebound basket to give the Hoosiers their first lead of the second half, 66-64 with 8:20 to go. Ware had back-to-back dunks — the second leading to a three-point play that capped a 15-0 run and gave Indiana a 75-64 advantage with four minutes left.

Scott and Young sank back-to-back 3-pointers and the Terrapins trailed 77-72 at the 1:56 mark. Galloway stole the ball on an inbounds pass and Johnson turned it into a layup with 43 seconds left. Johnson added two free throws following another Terrapins turnover and Indiana held on.

Indiana stays on the road to play Minnesota on Wednesday. Maryland closes out the regular season at Penn State on March 10.