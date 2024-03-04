🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia University softball team earned its first two wins of the year with a 9-4, 15-8 sweep at Ferrum on Sunday.

Nikki Elliott had three hits in the opener and Kaitlin Redling and Mackenzie Fizer had two hits and two RBI.

Gianna Russo added two hits and Jennifer Milisits scattered seven hits over 6.1 innings to earn the win.

Fizer drove in five runs in the nightcap and Emily Susanj had a homer and three RBI.

Bridget Doherty reached on error to start the opener and later scored on Elliott’s sacrifice fly. Gianna Foreman gave MU a 2-0 lead with a two-out single.

Elliott and Redling had back-to-back doubles in the third to put MU up, 3-1.

Leading 3-2 in the fourth, the Cougars scored three two-out runs to take a 6-2 lead. Emma Griffin doubled and scored on an error and Doherty tripled in a run and Russo singled through the right side.

Redling doubled in a run in the sixth and Fizer plated two more with a single to right center to stretch the lead to 9-2.

In the nightcap, Fizer gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-out bases-loaded single. Susanj followed with a two-run homer to make it 5-0.

After Ferrum got four back in the bottom of the first, Russo’s sacrifice fly gave the Cougars a 6-4 lead in the second.

The Cougars scored one run in the second through fifth innings before breaking the game open with a six-run sixth.

Fizer and Casey Funesti both had two-run doubles to fuel the rally.

King’s 5, Eastern Nazarene 3

King’s 1, Rosemont 0

King’s swept a doubleheader in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., defeating Eastern Nazerene in Game 1 and Rosemont in Game 2.

In the first game, the entered the fifth inning trailing 3-2 but Monarchs rallied for three runs in the frame.

Megan Mitola, Ellie Higdon and Harley Sullivan all drove in runs in the victory.

Madisyn vonFrisch got the win on the mound in relief. She pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs. Brandi McIntosh started and went five innings, allowing three earned runs.

In the second game, Harley Sullivan knocked the only run of the contest in in the top of the first inning with a sacrifice fly.

Starter Emily Novicki got the win on the mound for the Monarchs. Novicki went five innings, struck out three and walked two. Courntey Grogan worked the final two innings, walking one.

Wilkes 11, Norwich 2

Wilkes 3, Penn State Harrisburg 2

Wilkes defeated Norwich and Penn State Harrisburg to open the season in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

In Game 1, the Colonels jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Hana Cross singled and went to third on a single by Haylee Calaman. The two executed a double steal with Cross scoring the first run. Nicole Howell then drove in Calaman to make it 2-0. Howell then went to third on a wild pitch and scored to make it 3-0 on an Olivia Dougher groundout.

The Cadets cut the score to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning, but Wilkes scored seven in the top of the second to put the game away.

Megan Marshall led off the second inning with a single to right and Evan Sherrick followed with a single to left. Cross then walked to load the bases for Hannah Boyd. Boyd took full advantage as she hit a fly ball to center field. Not only did she clear the bases she scored on an inside the park grand slam to make the score 7-2. Howell singled to keep the rally going and scored on a Hope Mullins double. Hayden Calaman then drove in Mullins with her own double. Calaman went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Sherrick reached on an error by the second baseman to complete the scoring in a seven-run inning to make it 10-2.

In Game 2, the Colonels rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a three-run fifth inning.

Sherrick began the inning with a single. With one out Boyd worked a walk and then Marshall pinch ran for her. Mia Butka then produced a key two-out RBI double to bring Sherrick across the plate. Marshall then tied the game when she scored on a wild pitch. Dougher then hit the go-ahead RBI single to center as Butka came into score to make it 3-2.

BASEBALL

Misericordia 7, Heidelberg 6

Misericordia scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure a come-from-behind win over Heidelberg in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Connor Maryniak threw two shutout innings to pick up the win and drove in the winning run with a two-run single.

Brock Bollinger had three hits, including a homer, and Jack Regenye had two hits.

Trailing 6-4 entering the ninth inning, Garett McIlhenney walked and Regenye doubled down the left field line to bring the go-ahead run to the plate.

Bollinger singled through the left side and advanced to second on the throw.

One out later, Maryniak singled up the middle to drive in both runners and put MU in front.

Maryniak allowed a one-out walk in the bottom of the inning, but then induced a 6-3 double play to end the game.

Penn State Behrend 12, Wilkes 0

Wilkes suffered its first loss of the season falling to Penn State Behrend in Fort Pierce, Fla.

The Colonels did jump out to a 3-0 lead over Behrend in the second game of the doubleheader but the game was suspended due to heavy rains.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Virginia Wesleyan 10, King’s 8

Kyleigh Dunworth scored five goals for King’s but the Monarch fell to Virginia Wesleyan in Virginia Beach, Va.

Also scoring for the Monarchs were Olivia Benner, Chloe Burke and Emilee Schultz.