South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao, right, drives against Tennessee guard Jewel Spear during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday.

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) shoots over Tennessee forward Jillian Hollingshead during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Te-Hina Paopao scored 14 points and No. 1 South Carolina completed its second straight perfect regular season with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.

Cardoso and Paopao, both seniors, excelled on Senior Day as the Gamecocks (29-0, 16-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 47th straight regular-season SEC game, their 57th straight at home and their sixth in a row over the Lady Vols (17-11, 10-6).

A perfect season was not talked about among the team when the season began, Paopao said, only a mindset to win each time players took the floor.

“It wasn’t really a goal,” said Paopao, a transfer from Oregon. “It was just, ‘We got to win the next game and the game after that.’”

Rickea Jackson scored a game-high 29 points for Tennessee.

Cardoso played in front of her mother, Janete Soares, and older sister, Jessica Silva, after they arrived from Brazil. Coach Dawn Staley facilitated their arrival, with help from U.S. Rep. James Clyburn in getting visas approved. Cardoso put on quite a show with her family in the crowd.

She had six points and six rebounds in the first quarter. After Tennessee took a 24-23 lead, she led the way as the Gamecocks outscored the Lady Vols 17-8 to close the second quarter and take a 40-32 lead into halftime.

When Tennessee cut a 15-point deficit to 63-60 on Jackson’s jumper with 4:51 to play, it was Cardoso who extended the margin with consecutive inside shots. Cardoso, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, got a loud ovation in the sold-out arena as she went to the bench.

Cardoso finished with her 13th double-double this season and 29th of her career.

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper was proud of her team’s resolve in hanging in. The Gamecocks “just don’t have a lot of deficiencies,” she said.

NO. 6 IOWA 93, NO. 2 OHIO STATE 83

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 35 points in her final regular-season home game, becoming the NCAA’s all-time Division I scoring leader in No. 6 Iowa’s win over No. 2 Ohio State.

Hannah Stuelke scored 23 points and Gabbie Marshall added 12 and Kate Martin added 11 for the Hawkeyes (26-4, 15-3 Big Ten), who secured the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament behind the regular-season champion Buckeyes (25-4, 16-2), who had their 15-game winning streak snapped.

Clark made two free throws with less than a second left in the first half to eclipse Pete Maravich’s 3,667 career points. Clark has 3,685 points heading into the postseason.

Jacy Sheldon led Ohio State with 24 points. Rebeka Mikulasilova had 14, Taylor Thierry had 11 and McMahon and Celeste Taylor each had 10 points.

VIRGINIA 80, NO. 5 VIRGINIA TECH 75

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kymora Johnson scored 21 points and had a key steal and layup with just over a minute to play as Virginia held on to beat Virginia Tech in a game in which Hokies star Elizabeth Kitley missed the final 16 minutes due to injury.

Kitley, a 6-foot-6 senior center and two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, was injured and left the game after being fouled making a tying layup with 6:05 left in the third period. She did not return and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes. There was no immediate word on the extent of Kitley’s injury.

Johnson also had eight assists for the Cavaliers (15-14, 7-11), who ended a five-game losing streak against their rivals before a raucous crowd. Camryn Taylor added 17 points and Paris Clark 16 for Virginia.

Georgia Amoore stepped up in Kitley’s absence, finishing with 39 points and eight 3-pointers for the Hokies (23-6, 14-4).

NO. 9 LSU 77, KENTUCKY 56

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 22 points and 14 rebounds in what might have been her final regular-season game for LSU in a win over reeling Kentucky.

Flau’Jae Johnson had 21 points, four steals and four assists, Aneesah Morrow had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith finished with 15 points for LSU (26-4, 13-3 SEC), which won its eighth straight game — seven by 15 or more points — to finish the regular season.

Ajae Petty had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (11-19, 4-12), which lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Saniah Tyler and Amiya Jenkins each scored 14 for the Wildcats.

Reese has stated that she continues weighing options which include declaring for the WNBA draft or possibly remaining at LSU.

NO. 12 NC STATE 75, WAKE FOREST 57

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saniya Rivers scored 23 points, Mimi Collins added 18 points and nine rebounds and North Carolina State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Wake Forest and claim the second seed for the upcoming ACC tournament.

After scoring 24 points in the first half, NC State (25-5, 13-5) scored 24 in the third and 27 in the fourth.

Elise Williams led Wake Forest (6-24, 2-16) with 17 points and six assists. Raegyn Conley scored 15 points and Madisyn Jordan had 12.

NO. 14 INDIANA 71, MARYLAND 54

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sara Scali scored 19 points, Yarden Garzon added 17 and Indiana closed out a 15-0 regular season at home with a win over Maryland.

The Hoosiers tied sixth-ranked Iowa for second in the Big Ten Conference, one game behind No. 2 Ohio State, but will go into the tournament as the third seed.

Mackenzie Holmes had 11 points for Indiana (24-4, 15-3) and Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil each added 10.

Jakia Brown-Turner had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Maryland (17-12, 9-9), Bri McDaniel added 13 points and Shyann Cellers 11.

NO. 17 NOTRE DAME 74, NO. 22 LOUISVILLE 58

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half, and Notre Dame closed out its ACC regular season by beating Louisville.

Sonia Citron added 18 points, Maddy Westbeld had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Kylee Watson scored 10 points for Notre Dame (23-6, 13-5 ACC), which claimed the fourth seed in the ACC Tournament.

Sydney Taylor scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Louisville (23-8, 12-6), which dropped to the fifth seed in the conference tournament that starts Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 67, OKLAHOMA STATE 45

WACO, Texas — Aijha Blackwell had 20 points and 18 rebounds as Baylor used a strong defensive effort to stymie Oklahoma State in its regular-season finale.

Dre’una Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (23-6, 12-6), which has won five straight. The Bears shot 37% (28 of 75) with eight 3-pointers.

Hannah Gusters had 20 points for Oklahoma State (14-15, 7-11), which shot 38.5% (20 of 52). Quincy Noble had 10 points.

NO. 23 CREIGHTON 72, SETON HALL 65

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Lauren Jensen scored 16 points, reserve Jayme Horan added 14 and Creighton beat Seton Hall to close out the Big East regular season.

Creighton finished second in the conference and Seton Hall seventh. The conference tournament begins Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Morgan Maly had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bluejays (24-4, 15-3).