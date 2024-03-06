🔊 Listen to this

Zach Edey had 28 points and eight rebounds as No. 3 Purdue rallied in the second half to beat No. 12 Illinois 77-71 on Tuesday night, becoming the first team in 17 years to win consecutive outright Big Ten regular-season championships.

Fletcher Loyer added 16 points for the Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3), who had already clinched at least a share of their second straight conference title with Saturday night’s victory over Michigan State.

The last Big Ten team to win back-to-back outright regular-season crowns was Ohio State in 2006 and 2007.

Braden Smith had 13 points and six assists for Purdue, which improved to 7-0 against ranked opponents this season. Mason Gillis scored 10 off the bench.

Marcus Domask led second-place Illinois (22-8, 13-6) with 20 points. Coleman Hawkins had 13 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 84, NOTRE DAME 51

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot played in his record 162nd ACC game and North Carolina claimed at least a share of the regular-season conference title.

Bacot, a fifth-year player who holds the school’s record for career rebounds and double-doubles, finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

RJ Davis added 22 points and six assists for the Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3). Harrison Ingram finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Tae Davis led Notre Dame (12-18, 7-12) with 11 points.

FLORIDA 105, NO. 16 ALABAMA 87

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Will Richard scored 23 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 22 and Florida beat Alabama to stay in contention for a top four seed in the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Gators (21-9, 11-6 SEC) won for the 10th time in 13 games and finished 14-1 at home this season. More important to coach Todd Golden, they moved a step closer to potentially landing a double bye in the league tourney.

Graduate transfers Tyrese Samuel and Zyon Pullin chipped in 19 points apiece for Florida.

Mark Sears led Alabama (20-10, 12-5) with 33 points, including 29 in the second half. Aaron Estrada added 17 points, and Grant Nelson chipped in 12 before fouling out late.

NO. 24 SOUTH FLORIDA 85, TULANE 72

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Youngblood had 29 points and five assists and South Florida extended its winning streak to 15 games.

Kasean Pryor scored 13 points and Selton Miguel added 12 for the Bulls (23-5, 16-1 American Athletic Conference), the conference’s regular-season champions. USF was playing its first home game and second overall as a team ranked in the Top 25 in the program’s half-century history.

Jaylen Forbes scored 24 points for Tulane (13-16, 4-13), which has lost seven straight, the team’s longest losing streak since an eight-game skid in 2019-20.

NBA

NETS 112, 76ERS 107

NEW YORK — Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith each scored 20 points, and Brooklyn beat Philadelphia.

Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points and Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who bounced back quickly after a poor performance Monday in a 106-102 home loss to Memphis. They took advantage of a short-handed Philadelphia team that was missing both its All-Stars, with guard Tyrese Maxey scratched early Tuesday because of a concussion.

Mikal Bridges scored 15 points and Finney-Smith had 12 in the fourth quarter for the Nets, who got a needed home win before playing their next six — and 10 of their next 11 — on the road, with Barclays Center hosting college basketball tournament games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-high 30 points for the 76ers, who had won two straight. Tobias Harris added 18.

Maxey banged his head on a player’s knee after slipping in the third quarter Sunday at Dallas and finished the game, but was then showing symptoms and was evaluated Tuesday. The team said he was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

So the starting backcourt was Cam Payne, who scored 15 points, and Kyle Lowry, who had 14 while making his third start after signing with his hometown team last month

Philadelphia led 92-84 after Oubre’s 3-pointer with 8:45 remaining, but the Nets scored the next 11 points, with Claxton’s dunk and free throw making it 95-92. Oubre ended the run with a basket, but Dennis Smith Jr. had a steal and 360-degree spin for a dunk, then Finney-Smith and Schroder combined for Brooklyn’s next 11 points to keep the Nets on top.

The Nets were without former 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas, who scored 40 points in Brooklyn’s 136-121 victory in Philadelphia last month. They played the second half without starting forward Cam Johnson because of a sprained right ankle. He was hurt when he was fouled by Lowry while making a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

The 76ers made seven of their first eight shots and 12 of 19 in the first quarter, building a 30-23 lead that they extended to 14 early in the second. But a fired-up Schroder scored eight straight Brooklyn points after taking exception to a foul by Lowry and exchanging words with his counterpart, leading to technical fouls for both.

The last basket of his flurry gave the Nets a one-point lead and the 76ers were ahead 57-56 at halftime after Payne made two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining.

HEAT 118, PISTONS 110

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 18 and Miami topped Detroit.

Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Caleb Martin had 15 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 11 for the Heat, who improved to 11-3 in their last 14 games.

Butler got into the lane for a score with 53 seconds left, then made a 3-pointer on the next possession to seal matters for the Heat. Butler now has at least one steal and one 3-pointer in 14 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the NBA and one game shy of tying Rafer Alston (2004) for the Heat record.

Cade Cunningham scored 23 for Detroit, which fell back into a tie with Washington for the NBA’s worst record at 9-52. Simone Fontecchio scored 22 for the Pistons, Jaden Ivey scored 16, Jalen Duren added 14 points and Isaiah Stewart scored 13.

PELICANS 139, RAPTORS 98

TORONTO — Trey Murphy III scored a season-high 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, and New Orleans hammered shorthanded Toronto.

Murphy matched a career best by making 10 of 14 3-point attempts as the Pelicans handed the Raptors their worst defeat of the season, eclipsing a 38-point drubbing they gave Toronto in New Orleans last month.

The Pelicans’ biggest lead was 43 points, and they made 24 of 49 attempts from 3-point range. New Orleans set a franchise record with 25 made 3s in a Jan. 17 win over Charlotte.

Herb Jones scored 17 points, Zion Williamson had 16 and Brandon Ingram 12. New Orleans has won three of four.

MAGIC 101, HORNETS 89

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paolo Banchero had 20 points, Cole Anthony scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and surging Orlando beat Charlotte for a ninth win in 11 games.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Magic (36-26), who moved 10 games above .500 for the first time since April 18, 2012.

Anthony was one of four reserves to score in double figures for Orlando, whose bench outscored Charlotte’s 46-23.

Vasa Micic, who got the start at point guard with LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin out with injuries, had a career-high 21 points for Charlotte (15-47), which lost its fifth straight. Tre Mann and Brandon Miller each scored 18 for the Hornets.