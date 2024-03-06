🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes baseball team came away with two wins on their spring break trip to Florida on Tuesday, finishing off a seven-inning victory over Penn State Behrend before rallying past Lebanon Valley.

After beating Behrend 4-0 to complete a game from Monday that was suspended because of weather, the Colonels used a four-run sixth inning to beat Lebanon Valley 6-4 at the Lawnwood Baseball Complex in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Luke Spencer hit a decisive two-run triple to lead Wilkes. Jacob Cambria got the rally from a 3-0 deficit started with a two-run double in the sixth. Wilton Abreu got the win on the mound.

Wilkes opened the day by resuming the second half of Monday’s doubleheader against the Lions in the top of the second.

Zachary Lloyd went the distance for the win striking out 10 in seven innings in a three-hit shutout.

SOFTBALL

King’s wins a pair

The Monarchs scored the winning run on a throwing error in extras to beat NJCU 4-3 in eight innings before blanking Penn State Abington 2-0 on their spring break trip to North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Brianna Kesslick drove in two runs to lead King’s in the opener. Maura Furst tossed a two-hit shutout in the second game.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Ursinus 7, King’s 2

Hailey D’Amato earned both wins for the Monarchs in a spring break matchup in Kissimmee, Fla.

D’Amato paired with Ashley Kenia at No. 1 doubles and then got a victory at No. 2 singles.

MEN’S TENNIS

Monarchs drop two

King’s suffered losses to Saint Mary’s (Minn.) and Ursinus in a pair of spring break matches in Orlando, Fla. The Monarchs lost 6-3 to Saint Mary’s before falling 9-0 to Ursinus.

All three wins in the first match came in singles play as Logan Gregory, John Toussaint and Patrick Pech got the victories.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Marywood 20, Wilkes 1

The Pacers jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime to hand Wilkes a home loss.

Morgan Hettesheimer had the lone goal for the Colonels.