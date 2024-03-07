🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Saturday turned into a Homecoming and a chance for Maria Trivelpiece to explore some new roads.

The former all-state softball player from Hazleton Area was one of three panelists for Women In Sports Night with the Penguins. She then combined her current work with the visit by joining play-by-play man Nick Hart for the last two periods of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins radio broadcast.

“My first-ever sporting event I was at was a Berwick basketball game,” Trivelpiece said pointing to her father Vince’s coaching career that culminated in that sport with a trip to a PIAA Class 3A girls state final. “The first-ever professional event was a Penguins hockey game. I was 3 when my dad brought me here.”

It was not long before Trivelpiece was playing sports herself and thinking about remaining in them in her future.

“When I was little, I said I wanted to be on ESPN,” said Trivelpiece, a multimedia journalist for the Patriot League.

In addition to her primary occupation, Trivelpiece is building her career through freelance assignments as a broadcaster.

Pro women’s lacrosse broadcasts for Athletes Unlimited have put her on the ESPN family of networks, and Trivelpiece regularly broadcasts Atlantic 10 and Northeast Conference events on the YES Network and SNY.

Trivelpiece, 27, joined American Hockey League Vice President of Team Business Services Courtney Perzan and USA Lacrosse Manager of Sport Growth Sarah Forrest in an afternoon panel discussion hosted by Rachel Malak from WBRE/WYOU’s PA Live, who also serves as the Penguins in-game host for various features shown on the videoboard during game nights.

They shared career experiences and observations with a largely female audience, ranging from high school age to recent college graduates, as well as some interested parents and young men.

“I wish there was something like this when I was coming up through to know that women could be in sports,” said Trivelpiece, who described it as an “amazing” experience. “ … We were talking about you can do it, but also about how we can create more opportunities for young women; and things we struggled with as young women as well in the industry. I felt grateful and blessed that they even asked me to be part of this panel. … It was a huge honor.”

Trivelpiece said most of the messages of those type she learned when she was young came from her parents, Vince, who coached softball at Hazleton Area, and Mary Ann.

Maria, who also played three years of basketball at Hazleton Area, was followed into athletics, with a specialty in softball, by younger sisters Megan and Marissa. Marissa is now an American Athletic Conference all-star at South Florida after starting her college career with two years at Michigan State.

“I don’t think I ever thought I couldn’t work in sports because I had a Dad who made me think anything was possible and my mom, too,” said Maria Trivelpiece, who went to four NCAA Tournaments with Fordham and started all 55 games of the 2019 season as a senior captain and second-team all-star for the Atlantic 10 champions.

Comparing her college playing days with Marissa’s and watching developments in the broadcast field, Trivelpiece said she has seen a “100 percent” increase in opportunities for women in athletics and athletic-related careers since she started college. She joined the other panelists in encouraging young women who want to pursue similar paths.

“I’m grateful for my experience,” she said. “I think women a couple years older than me didn’t have the opportunity that I have.”

The latest opportunities came Saturday.

“It was a full-circle moment,” said Trivelpiece, who briefly dabbled in coaching as a graduate assistant in softball at Syracuse University in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. “I grew up coming to these games and there are so many good memories with my parents and my sisters — and now to be able to come here and speak on the panel and call a game. I grew up listening to (original Penguins play-by-play broadcaster) Tom Grace.”